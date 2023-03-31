SA vs NED Dream11 Prediction: Fantasy Cricket Tips, Today's Playing 11, Player Stats, Pitch Report for 2nd ODI

The second ODI between South Africa (SA) and the Netherlands (NED) will be played at Willowmoore Park in Benoni on Friday, March 31. Ahead of the match, here's everything you need to know about the SA vs NED Dream11 prediction.

South Africa come into the series on the back of some good outings in this format against the likes of West Indies and England. They have a good mix of youth and experience in their squad, with captain Temba Bavuma leading his troops admirably in the last couple of series.

The Proteas are up against a decent Netherlands side that impressed against Zimbabwe last week. Although they are missing a few players, the Netherlands have a balanced side capable of taking the attack to the South Africans.

All in all, another entertaining game beckons between the two sides in Benoni.

SA vs NED Match Details, 2nd ODI

The game is set to take place at 4:30 PM IST. The live score & commentary of the game can be followed in the Sportskeeda Live Score section.

SA vs NED, 2nd ODI

Date and Time: March 31st, 2023, 4:30 PM IST

Venue: Willowmoore Park, Benoni

Live Streaming: Sony LIV

Broadcast: Sony Sports Network

SA vs NED probable playing 11s for today’s match

South Africa injury/team news

No injury concerns for South Africa.

South Africa probable playing 11

Temba Bavuma (c), Quinton de Kock (wk), Rassie van der Dussen, Aiden Markram, David Miller, Heinrich Klaasen, Wayne Parnell, Kagiso Rabada, Anrich Nortje, Tabraiz Shamsi and Sisanda Magala/Bjorn Fortuin.

Netherlands injury/team news

No injury concerns for the Netherlands.

Netherlands probable playing 11

Vikramjit Singh, Max O'Dowd, Musa Ahmed, Tom Cooper, Scott Edwards (c&wk), Teja Nidamanuru, Colin Ackermann, Shariz Ahmed, Paul van Meekeren, Fred Klaassen and Vivian Kingma.

SA vs NED Dream11 match top picks

Top Wicketkeeper Pick

Scott Edwards (28 matches, 851 runs, Average: 37.00)

Scott Edwards has been a consistent performer for the Netherlands, scoring 851 runs in 28 ODIs. He averaged 37.00 and is one of the better players of spin in the Netherlands side.

With Edwards in decent form coming into this game, he is a brilliant addition to your SA vs NED Dream11 prediction team.

Top Batter Pick

Rassie van der Dussen (43 matches, 1701 runs, Average: 63.00)

Rassie van der Dussen is a proven performer in this format with 1701 runs at an average of 63.00. He has a knack for big scores with 15 scores of 50 or more in 38 innings.

With Rassie due for a big score in the top order, he is another good pick for your SA vs NED Dream11 prediction team.

Top All-rounder Pick

Aiden Markram (48 matches, 1214 runs, 13 wickets)

Aiden Markram has found some form in this format over the last few months, impressing against England in particular. He has 1214 runs in 48 matches with a strike rate of 88.68 holding him in good stead.

With Markram also adding value with his off-spin, he is a top pick for your SA vs NED Dream11 prediction team.

Top Bowler Pick

Fred Klaassen (17 matches, 29 wickets, Average: 22.72)

Fred Klaassen is the Netherlands' best bowling option in this format with 29 wickets in 17 matches. He averages 22.72 in this format with a bowling strike rate of 32.28 as well.

With the conditions likely to suit pacers as well, Klaassen is a brilliant choice for your SA vs NED Dream11 prediction team.

SA vs NED match captain and vice-captain choices

Quinton de Kock

Quinton de Kock has been in decent form coming into the game, starring in the T20I series against West Indies with a hundred as well. He has 5949 runs in 138 matches in this format with an average of 45.41.

Given his ability to score big runs, De Kock is a great choice as captain or vice-captain for your SA vs NED Dream11 prediction team.

Max O'Dowd

Max O'Dowd is a talented batter who predominantly bats at the top of the order for the Dutch. O'Dowd has 794 runs in 23 matches with an average of 37.81. He has eight fifties in 23 matches, holding him in high stead and making him a viable captaincy pick for your SA vs NED Dream11 prediction team.

5 Must-picks with player stats for SA vs NED Dream11 Prediction Team

Player Player Stats Aiden Markram 1214 runs in 48 matches Quinton de Kock 5949 runs in 138 matches Max O'Dowd 794 runs in 23 matches Kagiso Rabada 137 wickets in 88 matches Fred Klaassen 29 wickets in 17 matches

SA vs NED match expert tips for 2nd ODI

Paul van Meekeren is another talented Dutch bowler who has had his moments in ODI cricket. He has 13 wickets in 11 ODIs at an economy rate of 5.38. With van Meekeren also capable of scoring valuable runs down the order, he is a decent pick for your SA vs NED Dream11 prediction team.

SA vs NED Dream11 Prediction Team Today, Head To Head League

SA vs NED Dream11 Prediction Team, Head To Head League

Wicketkeepers: Quinton de Kock (c), Scott Edwards

Batters: Temba Bavuma, Rassie van der Dussen, Max O'Dowd (vc), Teja Nidamanuru

All-rounder: Aiden Markram

Bowlers: Paul van Meekeren, Kagiso Rabada, Anrich Nortje, Fred Klaassen

SA vs NED Dream11 Prediction Team Today, Grand League

SA vs NED Dream11 Prediction Team, Grand League

Wicketkeepers: Quinton de Kock, Scott Edwards

Batters: Temba Bavuma, Rassie van der Dussen (vc), Max O'Dowd, Musa Ahmed

Allrounder: Aiden Markram

Bowlers: Shariz Ahmed, Kagiso Rabada, Anrich Nortje (c), Fred Klaassen

