SA vs NED Dream11 Prediction: Fantasy Cricket Tips, Today's Playing 11, Player Stats, Pitch Report for 3rd ODI

The third ODI between South Africa (SA) and the Netherlands (NED) will be played at the Wanderers Stadium in Johannesburg on Sunday, April 2. Ahead of the match, here's everything you need to know about the SA vs NED Dream11 prediction.

South Africa put in a brilliant performance in the previous game, with the likes of Sisanda Magala and Temba Bavuma standing out. The Proteas will be keen to seal another win and help their chances of automatic qualification for the ODI World Cup in India later this year.

While they will start as hot favorites, the South Africans are up against a decent Netherlands side who had their moments in the previous game. The Dutch will bank on their bowling attack to step up in their pursuit of an upset win.

All in all, another entertaining game beckons in Johannesburg.

SA vs NED Match Details, 3rd ODI

South Africa and the Netherlands will face off in the third ODI in Johannesburg. The game is set to take place at 1:30 PM IST. The live score & commentary of the game can be followed in the Sportskeeda Live Score section.

SA vs NED, 3rd ODI

Date and Time: April 2nd, 2023, 1:30 PM IST

Venue: The Wanderers Stadium, Johannesburg

Live Streaming: Sony LIV

Broadcast: Sony Sports Network

SA vs NED probable playing 11s for today’s match

South Africa injury/team news

No injury concerns for South Africa.

South Africa probable playing 11

Temba Bavuma (c), Quinton de Kock (wk), Rassie van der Dussen, Aiden Markram, David Miller, Heinrich Klaasen, Marco Jansen, Kagiso Rabada, Anrich Nortje, Tabraiz Shamsi and Sisanda Magala.

Netherlands injury/team news

No injury concerns for the Netherlands.

Netherlands probable playing 11

Vikramjit Singh, Max O'Dowd, Musa Ahmed, Wesley Baressi, Scott Edwards (c&wk), Teja Nidamanuru, Aryan Dutt, Shariz Ahmed, Paul van Meekeren, Fred Klaassen and Vivian Kingma.

SA vs NED Dream11 match top picks

Top Wicketkeeper Pick

Scott Edwards (29 matches, 856 runs, Average: 35.67)

Scott Edwards has been one of the Netherlands' go-to batters in this format over the last year or so. He has 856 runs in 29 matches at an average of 35.67. He is a decent player of both pace and spin, making him a top pick for your SA vs NED Dream11 prediction team.

Top Batter Pick

Rassie van der Dussen (3 off 41) in the previous game)

Rassie van der Dussen showed glimpses of his ability in the previous game, scoring 31 runs off 41 balls. Rassie has a terrific record in this format with 1732 runs at an average of 61.86.

Given his ability and experience, Rassie van der Dussen is a must-have in your SA vs NED Dream11 prediction team.

Top All-rounder Pick

Aiden Markram (51 off 39) in the previous game)

Aiden Markram was also brilliant in the previous game, pitching in with a 39-ball 51 in the middle order. Markram has an ODI average of 30.12 with six fifties to his name.

With Markram also capable of adding value with the ball, he is a top pick for your SA vs NED Dream11 prediction team.

Top Bowler Pick

Fred Klaassen (1/51 in the previous game)

Fred Klaassen has a decent record in this format with 30 wickets in 18 matches at an average of 23.67. He has an ODI economy of 4.32 and also picked a wicket in the previous game. Given his skill set, Klaassen is a good addition to your SA vs NED Dream11 prediction team.

SA vs NED match captain and vice-captain choices

Quinton de Kock

Quinton de Kock is one of the top openers in the world with over 5000 runs to his name. Although he did not score many runs, De Kock has a knack for scoring big runs with 46 scores of 50 or more in this format.

With De Kock due for a big score, he is a top captaincy pick for your SA vs NED Dream11 prediction team.

Max O'Dowd

Max O'Dowd is a talented opener with 812 runs in 24 matches to his credit. He has an average of 36.91 with eight fifties in 24 matches.

Given O'Dowd's ability to score big runs at a healthy strike rate, he is a viable choice as captain or vice-captain for your SA vs NED Dream11 prediction team.

5 Must-picks with player stats for SA vs NED Dream11 Prediction Team

Player Player Stats Aiden Markram 1265 runs in 49 matches Quinton de Kock 5958 runs in 139 matches Max O'Dowd 812 runs in 24 matches Kagiso Rabada 137 wickets in 89 matches Fred Klaassen 30 wickets in 18 matches

SA vs NED match expert tips for 3rd ODI

Anrich Nortje has a terrific record in ODI cricket with 36 wickets in 20 matches at an average of 24.94. He comes into the game on the back of two wickets in the previous match. Given his form and ability, Nortje could be a brilliant differential pick for your SA vs NED Dream11 prediction team.

Take your fantasy game to the next level! For more expert tips and suggestions for your SA vs NED Dream11 Prediction, click here!

SA vs NED Dream11 Prediction Team Today, Head To Head League

SA vs NED Dream11 Prediction Team, Head To Head League

Wicketkeepers: Quinton de Kock (c), Scott Edwards

Batters: Wesley Baressi, Rassie van der Dussen, Max O'Dowd (vc), Musa Ahmed

All-rounder: Aiden Markram

Bowlers: Kagiso Rabada, Sisanda Magala, Anrich Nortje, Fred Klaassen

SA vs NED Dream11 Prediction Team Today, Grand League

SA vs NED Dream11 Prediction Team, Grand League

Wicketkeepers: Quinton de Kock, Scott Edwards

Batters: Vikramjit Singh, Rassie van der Dussen (vc), Max O'Dowd, Temba Bavuma

All-rounder: Aiden Markram

Bowlers: Kagiso Rabada, Paul van Meekeren, Anrich Nortje (c), Fred Klaassen

Poll : 0 votes