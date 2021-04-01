South Africa vs Pakistan Dream11 Team Prediction, Fantasy Cricket Tips & Playing 11 Updates for 1st ODI - April 2nd, 2021

The first ODI between South Africa and Pakistan will be played at SuperSport Park in Centurion on Friday.

After a pulsating bout of cricket earlier in the year, South Africa and Pakistan will lock horns yet again in the ODI format. Hosts South Africa are looking to rebuild their side, with the likes of Faf du Plessis and Imran Tahir moving on from international cricket. Under the leadership of Temba Bavuma, the Proteas will be looking to stamp their authority and announce their credentials at the expense of Pakistan. With a solid bowling attack compromising Kagiso Rabada and Tabraiz Shamsi, South Africa will fancy their chances of a win in the fixture and the series as well.

For Pakistan, their players have come off a stint in the PSL, albeit an interrupted one. Nevertheless, Pakistan also have a side that oozes class. Led by Babar Azam, the visitors will be looking to set the record as far as their overseas record is concerned, with Hasan Ali and Shaheen Afridi set to star with the ball in hand.

Both teams look equally matched on paper, but home conditions will ideally play into South Africa's favor. But Pakistan have a knack for flipping the script when no one expects them to do so. Either way, we should be in for a cracking game of cricket to kickstart what promises to be an entertaining series between Pakistan and South Africa.

Squads to choose from

South Africa

Temba Bavuma (c), Janneman Malan, Aiden Markram, David Miller, Rassie van der Dussen, JJ Smuts, Andile Phehlukwayo, Sisanda Magala, Wiaan Mulder, Lizaad Williams, Quinton de Kock, Heinrich Klaasen, Kyle Verrynne, Beuran Hendricks, Keshav Maharaj, Lungi Ngidi, Anrich Nortje, Kagiso Rabada, Tabraiz Shamsi, Junior Dala, Lutho Sipamla and Daryn Dupavillon

Pakistan

Babar Azam (c), Imam-ul-Haq, Fakhar Zaman, Abdullah Shafique, Haider Ali, Danish Aziz, Saud Shakeel, Faheem Ashraf, Mohammad Wasim Jr, Shadab Khan, Mohammad Nawaz, Mohammad Rizwan, Sarfaraz Ahmed, Shaheen Shah Afridi, Haris Rauf, Mohammad Hasnain, Usman Qadir, Hasan Ali.

Predicted Playing XIs

South Africa

Quinton de Kock (WK), Janneman Malan, Temba Bavuma (C), Rassie van der Dussen, Kyle Verrynne/David Miller, Heinrich Klaasen, Kagiso Rabada, Andile Phehlukwayo, Tabriaz Shamsi, Anrich Nortje and Lungi Ngidi

Pakistan

Imam ul Haq, Fakhar Zaman, Babar Azam (C), Mohammad Rizwan (WK), Sarfaraz Ahmed, Asif Ali/Danish Aziz, Shadab Khan, Faheem Ashraf, Hasan Ali, Shaheen Afridi and Haris Rauf

Match Details

Match: South Africa vs Pakistan, 1st ODI

Date & Time: 2nd April 2021, at 1:30 PM IST

Venue: SuperSport Park, Centurion

Pitch Report

A decent batting track awaits the two sides in Centurion, with the bowlers expected to get some help off the surface. While the pacers should get the ball to move around early on, the batsmen should enjoy the conditions once they get themselves in. The spinners will come into play in the middle overs, although there isn't much turn on offer. Both teams will look to bat first upon winning the toss, with 260-270 being a good total at the venue.

South Africa vs Pakistan Dream11 Fantasy Suggestions

SA vs PAK 1st ODI Dream11 Tips

Fantasy Suggestion #1: Quinton de Kock, Heinrich Klaasen, Babar Azam, Imam ul Haq, Temba Bavuma, Faheem Ashraf, Andile Phehlukwayo, Kagiso Rabada, Tabraiz Shamsi, Hasan Ali and Shaheen Afridi

Captain: Babar Azam. Vice-captain: Temba Bavuma

Fantasy Suggestion #2: Quinton de Kock, Rassie van der Dussen, Babar Azam, Fakhar Azam, Temba Bavuma, Faheem Ashraf, Andile Phehlukwayo, Kagiso Rabada, Tabraiz Shamsi, Shadab Khan and Shaheen Afridi

Captain: Quinton de Kock. Vice-captain: Babar Azam