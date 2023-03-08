SA vs WI Dream11 Prediction: Fantasy Cricket Tips, Today's Playing 11 and Pitch Report for West Indies vs South Africa 2023, 2nd Test Match

The 2nd test match of the West Indies vs South Africa 2023 will see South Africa (SA) squaring off against West Indies (WI) at the Wanderers Stadium in Johannesburg starting Wednesday, March 8. Ahead of this exciting match, here's all you need to know about the SA vs WI Dream11 Prediction, today's playing 11s, fantasy cricket tips, and the pitch report.

South Africa won the last test match of the series by 87 runs. Aiden Markram's amazing century as well as Anrich Nortje and Kagiso Rabada's pace bowling helped South Africa win the match.

West Indies did show promise in the first game, but South Africa are expected to seal the series victory.

SA vs WI Match Details

The 2nd test match of the West Indies vs South Africa 2023 will be played from March 8 to 12 at the Wanderers Stadium in Johannesburg. The game is set to take place at 1:30 PM IST. The live score & commentary of the game can be followed in the Sportskeeda Live Score section.

SA vs WI, Test 2

Date and Time: 8- 12 March 2023, 1:30 PM IST

Venue: Wanderers Stadium, Johannesburg

Pitch Report

The pitch looks good for the bowlers. Batsmen who are tactically talented will be able to score on this pitch. Both teams will prefer to bat second on this pitch.

SA vs WI Form Guide

SA - W

WI - L

SA vs WI Probable Playing XI

SA Playing XI

Anrich Nortje is unavailable for this game due to groin discomfort, and Keshav Maharaj is in fray to replace him.

Dean Elgar, Aiden Markram, Keegan Petersen, Temba Bavuma (c), Heinrich Klaasen (wk), Tony de Zorzi, Marco Jansen, Keshav Maharaj, Kagiso Rabada, Gerald Coetzee, Senuran Muthusamy

WI Playing XI

No injury updates

Kraigg Brathwaite (c), Tagenarine Chanderpaul, Jermaine Blackwood, Roston Chase, Kyle Mayers, Raymon Reifer, Joshua da Silva (wk), Jason Holder, Alzarri Joseph, Kemar Roach, Shannon Gabriel

SA vs WI Dream11 Match Top Picks

Wicket-keeper

H Klaasen (1 match, 25 runs)

H Klaasen is no doubt the best wicket-keeper pick for today's match as he will bat in the top order and has a high chance of scoring well. He is expected to play well in today's match. J Da Silva is another good pick for today's nail-biting match.

Batters

A Markram (1 match, 162 runs)

D Elgar and A Markram are the two best batsmen picks for the Dream11 team. K Brathwaite played exceptionally well in the last match, so he is also a good pick for today's Dream11 fantasy team.

All-rounders

M Jansen (1 match, 29 runs, 3 wickets)

J Holder and M Jansen are the best all-rounder picks for the Dream11 team as they are batting in the top order and also completing their quota of overs. R Chase is another good pick for today's Dream11 team.

Bowlers

K Rabada (1 match, 18 runs, 8 wickets)

The top bowler picks for today's Dream11 team are A Joseph and K Rabada. Both have bowled brilliantly in the last few matches, and are also expected to bowl in death overs. K Roach is another good pick for the Dream11 team.

SA vs WI match captain and vice-captain choices

K Rabada

K Rabada will bat in the lower-middle order and also bowl maximum overs, making him the safest pick for the captaincy. He is expected to play a crucial role in today's match. He smashed 18 runs and took 8 wickets in the last match.

A Markram

Since the pitch is well-balanced, you can make A Markram as he will bat in the top order and also bowl a few overs. You can make him the captain of the grand league teams. He smashed 162 runs in the last match.

5 Must-Picks for SA vs WI, Test 2

A Joseph

M Jansen

A Markram

K Rabada

K Roach

South Africa vs West Indies Match Expert Tips

As the pitch is well-balanced, it is advisable to pick at least 4 all-rounders, who will bat in the top order and also bowl their quota of overs. Making them the captain or vice-captain is another good way to gain maximum points and win grand leagues.

South Africa vs West Indies Dream11 Prediction Today, Head-to-head

Fantasy suggestion #1

Wicket-keeper: H Klaasen

Batters: D Elgar, A Markram, K Brathwaite

All-rounders: M Jansen, J Holder, K Mayers, R Chase

Bowlers: K Roach, A Joseph, K Rabada

South Africa vs West Indies Dream11 Prediction Today, Grand League

Fantasy suggestion #2

Wicket-keeper: H Klaasen

Batters: D Elgar, A Markram

All-rounders: M Jansen, J Holder, K Mayers, R Chase

Bowlers: K Roach, A Joseph, K Rabada, G Coetzee

