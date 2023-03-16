SA vs WI Dream11 Prediction: Fantasy Cricket Tips, Today's Playing 11, Player Stats, Pitch Report for 1st ODI

West Indies (WI) and South Africa (SA) will play the first of a three-match ODI series at Buffalo Park in East London on Thursday, March 16. Ahead of the match, here's everything you need to know about the SA vs WI Dream11 prediction.

South Africa will look to build on their 2-0 Test series win over the West Indies by competing well in this format as well. The likes of Quinton de Kock, Reeza Hendricks, Temba Bavuma, and Rassie van der Dussen, among others, are capable of scoring big runs for the Proteas, who have a potent batting lineup. The likes of Lungi Ngidi, Andile Phehlukwayo, and Wayne Parnell are among their most powerful bowling attacks.

Meanwhile, West Indies will play their first ODI following a 2-1 loss in their series against New Zealand in August 2022. They will be hoping to perform better and win the series in this format. The Caribbean team has a strong batting lineup, led by Nicholas Pooran, Shai Hope, and Rovman Powell. They have a strong bowling attack as well, with players like Alzarri Joseph, Shannon Gabriel, and Akeal Hosein capable of picking up wickets at crucial times.

SA vs WI Match Details, 1st ODI

South Africa and West Indies will face off in the first ODI at Buffalo Park in East London. The game is set to take place at 04.30 pm IST. The live score & commentary of the game can be followed in the Sportskeeda Live Score section.

SA vs WI, 1st ODI

Date and Time: March 16, 2023, 04.30 pm IST

Venue: SuperSport Park, Centurion

Live Streaming: Star Sports-1

Broadcast: Star Sports Network

SA vs WI probable playing 11s for today’s match

South Africa injury/team news

The first two games won't feature David Miller, Aiden Markram, Heinrich Klaasen, and Marco Jansen.

South Africa probable playing 11

Quinton de Kock (wk), Temba Bavuma (c), Rassie van der Dussen, Reeza Hendricks, Tony de Zorzi, Tristan Stubbs, Andile Phehlukwayo, Wayne Parnell, Sisanda Magala, Lungi Ngidi, Tabraiz Shamsi

West Indies injury/team news

No injury concerns for West Indies.

West Indies probable playing 11

Shai Hope (c), Kyle Mayers, Rovman Powell, Shamarh Brooks, Nicholas Pooran (wk), Roston Chase, Jason Holder, Akeal Hosein, Shannon Gabriel, Alzarri Joseph, Odean Smith

SA vs WI Dream11 match top picks

Top Wicketkeeper Pick

Quinton de Kock (5901 runs in 137 ODI games, Average: 45.40)

Quinton de Kock has been one of his team's most attacking batters, having scored more than 5000 runs in this format with an average of more than 45.40 in 137 matches. The Proteas batter has also been excellent behind the stumps and is a must-have for your fantasy team for this match.

Top Batter Pick

Temba Bavuma (910 runs in 23 ODI matches; Average:45.50)

Temba Bavuma has been in great form and has looked stunning with the bat in this format so far. He has been a must-have player for your SA vs WI Dream11 fantasy team since his recent Test series performance, which included a 172-run innings.

Top All-rounder Pick

Jason Holder (2042 runs & 153 wickets in 131 ODI matches; Average: 24.30)

West Indies' experienced Jason Holder is a fantastic all-rounder who needs no introduction. He has been consistent in this format and could be a great pick for your SA vs WI Dream11 fantasy team. He has amassed 2042 runs and has also taken 153 wickets at an economy rate of 5.51 in 131 ODI games.

Top Bowler Pick

Lungi Ngidi (71 wickets in 42 ODI matches; E.R: 5.68)

His pace bowling has made him dangerous in this format as he has been decent with the new ball for his side. Lungi Ngidi has picked up 71 wickets at an economy rate of 5.68 in 42 ODI games and will thus look to add to his wickets tally on Thursday.

SA vs WI match captain and vice-captain choices

Alzarri Joseph

Alzarri Joseph's right-arm fast-bowling performances in the recently finished Test series between the two sides have impressed everyone. He has picked up 87 wickets at an economy rate of 5.21 in 54 ODI games. He is the ideal captaincy choice for your Dream11 fantasy team as he could end up with many wickets given the favorable conditions.

Rassie van der Dussen

Rassie van der Dussen is an experienced and talented top-order batter who has excelled in the format so far, accumulating four centuries in 41 ODI games. He has scored 1679 at an outstanding average of 67.20. He is a very strong candidate for the vice-captaincy position on your fantasy team due to his ability to perform well against swinging deliveries.

5 Must-picks for SA vs WI Dream11 Prediction Team

Roston Chase

Wayne Parnell

Andile Phehlukwayo

Tony de Zorzi

Rovman Powell

SA vs WI match expert tips for 1st ODI

Making Quinton de Kock the captain of your SA vs WI Dream11 team could be the safest bet, given his batting and wicket-keeping abilities. Shai Hope, Reeza Hendricks, Wayne Parnell, and Andile Phehlukwayo are some of the best options for your fantasy team.

SA vs WI Dream11 Prediction Team Today, Head To Head League

SA vs WI Fantasy Suggestion Team 1

Wicketkeeper: Quinton de Kock (vc), Shai Hope

Batters: Temba Bavuma, Rassie van Dussen (c)

Allrounders: Jason Holder, Roston Chase, Wayne Parnell, Andile Phehlukwayo

Bowlers: Lungi Ngidi, Alzzari Joseph, Tabraiz Shamsi

SA vs WI Dream11 Prediction Team Today, Grand League

SA vs WI Fantasy Suggestion Team 2

Wicketkeeper: Quinton de Kock, Nicholas Pooran

Batters: Temba Bavuma (c), Rassie van Dussen, Rovman Powell

Allrounders: Jason Holder, Kyle Mayers, Wayne Parnell, Andile Phehlukwayo

Bowlers: Lungi Ngidi (vc), Alzzari Joseph

