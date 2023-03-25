SA vs WI Dream11 Prediction: Fantasy Cricket Tips, Today's Playing 11, Player Stats, Pitch Report for 1st T20I

The first T20I between South Africa (SA) and West Indies (WI) at SuperSport Park in Centurion on Saturday, March 25.

Ahead of the match, here's everything you need to know about the SA vs WI Dream11 prediction.

After entertaining bouts of Test and ODI cricket, South Africa and West Indies will go head-to-head in the T20I format. South Africa will start the series as the clear favorites with a good balance of youth and experience in the squad. They will bank on star player Quinton de Kock and newly-appointed captain Aiden Markram to deliver the goods against a resourceful Windies side.

As for the Windies themselves, they are a force to be reckoned with in the shortest format. Although their recent form isn't noteworthy in T20Is, West Indies will hope for the likes of Rovman Powell and Nicholas Pooran to step up for them.

With both teams looking fairly matched on paper, an intriguing contest beckons in Centurion.

SA vs WI Match Details, 1st T20I

South Africa and West Indies will face off in the first T20I at SuperSport Park in Centurion. The game is set to take place at 5:30 PM IST. The live score & commentary of the game can be followed in the Sportskeeda Live Score section.

SA vs WI, 1st T20I

Date and Time: March 25th, 2023, 5:30 PM IST

Venue: SuperSport Park, Centurion

Live Streaming: Sony LIV

Broadcast: Sony Sports Network

SA vs WI probable playing 11s for today’s match

South Africa injury/team news

No injury concerns for South Africa.

South Africa probable playing 11

Quinton de Kock (wk), Reeza Hendricks, Rilee Rossouw, Aiden Markram (c), David Miller, Heinrich Klaasen, Wayne Parnell, Kagiso Rabada, Anrich Nortje, Lungi Ngidi and Tabraiz Shamsi.

West Indies injury/team news

No injury concerns for West Indies.

West Indies probable playing 11

Kyle Mayers, Brandon King, Nicholas Pooran (wk), Shamarh Brooks, Rovman Powell (c), Raymon Reifer/Odean Smith, Jason Holder, Akeal Hosein, Romario Shepherd, Alzarri Joseph and Yannic Cariah.

SA vs WI Dream11 match top picks

Top Wicketkeeper Pick

Nicholas Pooran (72 matches, 1427 runs, Average: 25.48)

Nicholas Pooran is an explosive batter who has some experience in this format. He has 1427 runs in 72 matches with a strike rate of 129.02, holding him in good stead.

With Pooran likely to bat in the top order, he is a top pick for your SA vs WI Dream11 prediction team.

Top Batter Pick

Rilee Rossouw (26 matches, 699 runs, Average: 36.79)

Rilee Rossouw is another top performer for South Africa with 699 runs in 26 matches. He has an average of 36.79 with a strike rate of 156.03.

With Rossouw boasting five scores of fifty or more in 24 matches, he is a must-have in your SA vs WI Dream11 prediction team.

Top All-rounder Pick

Jason Holder (49 matches, 385 runs, 51 wickets)

Jason Holder has his moments in this format with 385 runs and 51 wickets in 49 matches. While Holder adds value with the bat in a lower-middle order role, his bowling prowess is what holds him in good stead.

Holder has some experience in South African conditions, having played in the SA20 earlier in the year, making him a viable choice for your SA vs WI Dream11 prediction team.

Top Bowler Pick

Lungi Ngidi (36 matches, 58 wickets, Average: 18.31)

Lungi Ngidi has a terrific record in this format with 58 wickets in 36 matches. He has a strike rate of 12.31 in T20I cricket, holding him in high regard.

Given Ngidi's ability to pick up wickets across different phases, he is a good addition to your SA vs WI Dream11 prediction team.

SA vs WI match captain and vice-captain choices

Quinton de Kock

Quinton de Kock is one of the best white-ball openers in the world and for good reason. He has 2156 runs in 77 T20Is with a strike rate of 135.43 to his credit.

With de Kock capable of scoring quick runs at the top of the order, he is a brilliant choice as captain or vice-captain for your SA vs WI Dream11 prediction team.

Rovman Powell

Rovman Powell has been a consistent performer for the West Indies in this format, scoring 890 runs in 46 innings. He has a strike rate of 134.64 and has a knack for big runs in the middle order.

With Powell likely to add some value with his medium pace as well, he is a viable captaincy pick for your SA vs WI Dream11 prediction team.

5 Must-picks with player stats for SA vs WI Dream11 Prediction Team

Player Player Stats Aiden Markram 879 runs in 31 matches Quinton de Kock 2156 runs in 77 matches Rovman Powell 890 runs in 55 matches Lungi Ngidi 58 wickets in 36 matches Alzarri Joseph 16 wickets in 10 matches

SA vs WI match expert tips for 1st T20I

Alzarri Joseph is perhaps West Indies' best bowler in this format. He has been in brilliant form over the last year, picking up 16 wickets in 10 T20Is. He has a bowling average of 18.69 and is effective across all phases of an innings.

Given his prior experience of playing in South African conditions, Joseph is a fine pick for your SA vs WI Dream11 prediction team.

SA vs WI Dream11 Prediction Team Today, Head To Head League

SA vs WI Dream11 Prediction Team, Head To Head League

Wicketkeepers: Quinton de Kock (c), Nicholas Pooran

Batters: Rilee Rossouw, Rovman Powell (vc)

All-rounders: Jason Holder, Aiden Markram, Kyle Mayers

Bowlers: Kagiso Rabada, Akeal Hosein, Lungi Ngidi, Alzarri Joseph

SA vs WI Dream11 Prediction Team Today, Grand League

SA vs WI Dream11 Prediction Team, Grand League

Wicketkeepers: Quinton de Kock, Nicholas Pooran (vc)

Batters: Rilee Rossouw (c), Rovman Powell

All-rounders: Romario Shepherd, Aiden Markram, Kyle Mayers

Bowlers: Anrich Nortje, Yannic Cariah, Lungi Ngidi, Alzarri Joseph

