South Africa vs West Indies - Dream11 Prediction - 2nd T20I

South Africa (SA) will take on West Indies (WI) in the second T20I of the three-match series at SuperSport Park in Centurion on Sunday, March 26. Ahead of the match, here's all you need to know about the SA vs WI Dream11 prediction, including fantasy cricket tips, today's playing 11s and the pitch report for this game.

The first game of the T20I series was a close encounter. South Africa racked up 131 in what was an 11-over encounter. It was David Miller’s 48-run blitz that got them to that total.

However, Rovman Powell fired West Indies to a brilliant win as the captain smashed an unbeaten 43 to give the visitors a 1-0 lead in the series.

South Africa will be eyeing to bounce back strongly and level the series.

SA vs WI, Match Details

The second T20I match of the three-match series between South Africa and West Indies will be played on March 26, 2023, at SuperSport Park in Centurion. The game is set to take place at 5.30 pm IST. The live score & commentary of the game can be followed in the Sportskeeda Live Score section.

Match: SA vs WI

Date & Time: March 26, 2023, 5.30 pm IST

Venue: SuperSport Park, Centurion

Pitch Report

The 22-yard surface at the SuperSport Park in Centurion produced an absolute belter in the first T20I. Both teams scored nearly 12 runs an over. There was some bounce for the pacers as well. Moreover, the weather looks clear for this game.

SA vs WI Form Guide (Last 5 Matches)

South Africa: L, L, L, W, W

West Indies: W, L, W, L, L

SA vs WI Probable Playing 11 today

South Africa Team News

No major injury concerns. However, they may look to rotate their players. Marco Jansen could replace Wayne Parnell, while Kagiso Rabada may come in for Anrich Nortje, who could be rested or even Sisanda Magala. Bjorn Fortuin may be left out for Lungi Ngidi.

South Africa Probable Playing XI: Quinton de Kock (wk), Reeza Hendricks, Rilee Rossouw, Aiden Markram (c), David Miller, Heinrich Klaasen, Marco Jansen/Wayne Parnell, Kagiso Rabada/Sisanda Magala, Lungi Ngidi, Kagiso Rabada/Anrich Nortje, and Tabraiz Shamsi.

West Indies Team News

No major injury concerns.

West Indies Probable Playing XI: Kyle Mayers, Brandon King, Johnson Charles, Nicholas Pooran (wk), Rovman Powell (c), Roston Chase, Romario Shepherd, Akeal Hosein, Odean Smith, Sheldon Cottrell, and Alzarri Joseph.

Today’s SA vs WI Dream11 Match Top Picks

Top Wicketkeeper Pick

Quinton de Kock

Quinton de Kock was out for a first-ball duck in the last game but he is a game-changer at the top of the order for South Africa. He smacked 48 off 26 balls in the only ODI he played. His career T20I strike rate reads 135.34 and he averages 31.70 (2156 runs).

Top Batter Pick

Brandon King

Brandon King looked in full flow in the first T20I. He smacked 23 off eight balls, including two fours and as many sixes. He was in top form in the ODIs as well, where he scored 102 runs in two innings while striking at 100.99.

Top All-rounder Pick

Kyle Mayers

Kyle Mayers could be the difference maker for the West Indies. He smashed one six in the first T20I before getting out. He scored 50 runs in two games in the ODI series. He can make useful contributions at a significant strike rate and his medium pace can be very useful as well.

Top Bowler Pick

Akeal Hosein

Akeal Hosein has been a consistent performer for West Indies in white-ball cricket. The left-arm spinner picked up one wicket in the first T20I. In the two ODIs he played prior to this series, he returned with five scalps. Last year, he picked up 18 wickets at an economy of 7.04 in T20Is.

SA vs WI match captain and vice-captain choices

Rilee Rossouw

Rilee Rossouw has been in superb form with the bat. The left-handed batter amassed 372 runs at an average of 46.50 at a strike rate of 176.30 in T20Is last year.

He has been amazing this year as well, racking up 453 runs at an average of 45.30 and a strike rate of 171.59 in the PSL 2022.

Aiden Markram

Aiden Markram has been excellent in T20 cricket over the last couple of years. The new South African T20I skipper has aggregated 875 runs at an average of 39.77 and a strike rate of 149.06 in the shortest format since the start of 2021. His off-spin can come in handy as well.

5 Must-picks for SA vs WI Dream11 Fantasy Cricket

Rilee Rossouw (SA)

David Miller (SA)

Quinton de Kock (SA)

Brandon King (WI)

Kyle Mayers (WI)

SA vs WI match expert tips

Top-order batters from both sides will be key and they can be backed as captaincy options. Expect the fast bowlers to play a significant role in this encounter.

SA vs WI Dream11 Prediction Team Today, Head To Head League

Dream11 Team for South Africa vs West Indies - 2nd T20I.

Wicketkeeper: Quinton de Kock

Batters: David Miller, Rilee Rossouw, Brandon King, Rovman Powell

All-rounders: Aiden Markram, Kyle Mayers

Bowlers: Alzarri Joseph, Anrich Nortje, Akeal Hosein, Sisada Magala

SA vs WI Dream11 Prediction Team Today, Grand League

Dream11 Team for South Africa vs West Indies - 2nd T20I.

Wicketkeepers: Quinton de Kock, Johnson Charles

Batters: Rilee Rossouw, Brandon King, Reeza Hendricks, Rovman Powell

All-rounders: Aiden Markram, Romario Shepherd

Bowlers: Kagiso Rabada, Akeal Hosein, Tabraiz Shamsi

