SA vs WI Dream11 Prediction: Fantasy Cricket Tips, Today's Playing 11, Player Stats, Pitch Report for 3rd ODI

The third ODI between South Africa (SA) and West Indies (WI) at Senwes Park in Potchefstroom on Tuesday, March 21.

Ahead of the match, here's everything you need to know about the SA vs WI Dream11 prediction.

West Indies started the white-ball leg of their tour in fine fashion, beating the hosts by 48 runs in East London. They have a resourceful squad with adequate firepower and depth as they eye a rare overseas ODI series triumph.

South Africa, meanwhile, welcome the likes of Aiden Markram and David Miller back into the side, adding some much-needed experience and stability to the batting unit.

Given their recent form and home conditions, South Africa will start as the favorites. Given how the Windies have started the series, another entertaining game is on the cards at Senwes Park.

SA vs WI Match Details, 3rd ODI

South Africa and West Indies will face off in the third ODI at Senwes Park. The game is set to take place at 1:30 PM IST. The live score & commentary of the game can be followed in the Sportskeeda Live Score section.

SA vs WI, 3rd ODI

Date and Time: March 21st, 2023, 1:30 PM IST

Venue: Senwes Park, Potchefstroom

Live Streaming: Sony LIV

Broadcast: Sony Sports Network

SA vs WI probable playing 11s for today’s match

South Africa injury/team news

No injury concerns for South Africa.

South Africa probable playing 11

Temba Bavuma (c), Quinton de Kock (wk), Rassie van der Dussen, Aiden Markram, Heinrich Klaasen, David Miller, Marco Jansen, Tabraiz Shamsi, Lungi Ngidi, Bjorn Fortuin and Gerald Coetzee.

West Indies injury/team news

No injury concerns for West Indies.

West Indies probable playing 11

Brandon King, Kyle Mayers, Nicholas Pooran, Shai Hope (c&wk), Shamarh Brooks, Rovman Powell, Jason Holder, Akeal Hosein, Alzarri Joseph, Odean Smith and Yannic Cariah.

SA vs WI Dream11 match top picks

Top Wicketkeeper Pick

Shai Hope (105 matches, 4436 runs, Average: 49.84)

Shai Hope started his captaincy stint in fine fashion, scoring a hundred batting in the middle order. He is one of West Indies' top batters in this format with 4436 runs at an average of nearly 50.

Given his form and ability to score big runs, Hope is a good addition to your SA vs WI Dream11 prediction team.

Top Batter Pick

Rassie van der Dussen (42 matches, 1687 runs, Average: 64.88)

Rassie van der Dussen has a brilliant record in this format with 1687 runs at an average of 64.88. Although he scored only eight runs in the previous game, Rassie has 15 scores of 50 or more in 37 innings.

With van der Dussen in decent form over the last few months, he is a top pick for your SA vs WI Dream11 prediction team.

Top All-rounder Pick

Jason Holder (132 matches, 2057 runs, 153 wickets)

Jason Holder is a handy asset to have in your SA vs WI Dream11 prediction team and for good reason. He has 2057 runs and 153 wickets in 132 matches, holding him in good stead. He did not have a particularly great outing in East London but is quite experienced in this format.

Given his skill set, Holder could be backed to make a big impact for West Indies.

Top Bowler Pick

Lungi Ngidi (43 matches, 71 wickets, Average: 27.59)

Lungi Ngidi is a skilled white-ball bowler who is effective across all phases of an innings. He has 71 wickets at an average of 27.59 and a decent strike rate of 28.82.

With the conditions likely to suit him, Ngidi is a must-have in your SA vs WI Dream11 prediction team.

SA vs WI match captain and vice-captain choices

Quinton de Kock

Quinton de Kock showed glimpses of his ability in the previous game with a 26-ball 48 at the top of the order. He has a batting average of 45.41 with 17 hundreds to his credit as well. Given his record against West Indies as well, de Kock is a brilliant choice as captain or vice-captain for your SA vs WI Dream11 prediction team.

Alzarri Joseph

Alzarri Joseph had a fine outing with the ball in the previous game, picking three wickets. Joseph also scored valuable runs down the order, holding him in good stead. With Joseph averaging 27.34 with the ball in this format, he is a viable captaincy pick for your SA vs WI Dream11 prediction team.

5 Must-picks with player stats for SA vs WI Dream11 Prediction Team

Player Player Stats Quinton de Kock 5949 runs in 138 matches Shai Hope 4436 runs in 105 matches Akeal Hosein 47 wickets in 30 matches Lungi Ngidi 71 wickets in 43 matches Alzarri Joseph 90 wickets in 55 matches

SA vs WI match expert tips for 3rd ODI

Aiden Markram is set to return to the ODI side after a highly successful Test series against the West Indies. In addition to his form, Markram scored 101 runs in three innings in his last ODI series. With Markram also adding value with the ball, he could be a fine differential pick for your SA vs WI Dream11 prediction team.

SA vs WI Dream11 Prediction Team Today, Head To Head League

SA vs WI Dream11 Prediction Team - Head to Head

Wicketkeeper: Quinton de Kock, Shai Hope

Batter: David Miller, Rassie van der Dussen, Rovman Powell

Allrounder: Jason Holder, Aiden Markram, Kyle Mayers

Bowler: Akeal Hosein, Tabraiz Shamsi, Alzarri Joseph

SA vs WI Dream11 Prediction Team Today, Grand League

SA vs WI Dream11 Prediction Team - Grand League

Wicketkeeper: Quinton de Kock, Nicholas Pooran

Batter: Temba Bavuma, Rassie van der Dussen, Rovman Powell

Allrounder: Jason Holder, Aiden Markram

Bowler: Akeal Hosein, Tabraiz Shamsi, Alzarri Joseph, Lungi Ngidi

