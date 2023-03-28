SA vs WI Dream11 Prediction: Fantasy Cricket Tips, Today's Playing 11, Player Stats, Pitch Report for 3rd T20I

The third T20I between South Africa (SA) and West Indies (WI) will be played at the Wanderers in Johannesburg on Tuesday, March 28. Ahead of the match, here's everything you need to know about the SA vs WI Dream11 prediction.

South Africa pulled off a record chase in the previous game, chasing down 258 with seven balls to spare. Although the likes of Quinton de Kock and Aiden Markram were brilliant with the bat, the hosts will hope their bowlers also come to the party in this game.

While the South Africans will start as the favorites, they will be wary of the Windies, who have held their own under Rovman Powell's leadership. They have a good mix of youth and experience and will fancy their chances of ending the tour on a high.

With the series on the line, another entertaining game is on the cards in Johannesburg.

SA vs WI Match Details, 3rd T20I

South Africa and West Indies will face off in the third T20I in Johannesburg. The game is set to take place at 9:30 PM IST. The live score & commentary of the game can be followed in the Sportskeeda Live Score section.

SA vs WI, 3rd T20I

Date and Time: March 28th, 2023, 9:30 PM IST

Venue: The Wanderers Stadium, Johannesburg

Live Streaming: Sony LIV

Broadcast: Sony Sports Network

SA vs WI probable playing 11s for today’s match

South Africa injury/team news

No injury concerns for South Africa.

South Africa probable playing 11

Quinton de Kock (wk), Reeza Hendricks, Rilee Rossouw, Aiden Markram (c), David Miller, Heinrich Klaasen, Marco Jansen, Kagiso Rabada, Anrich Nortje, Lungi Ngidi and Tabraiz Shamsi.

West Indies injury/team news

No injury concerns for West Indies.

West Indies probable playing 11

Kyle Mayers, Brandon King, Nicholas Pooran (wk), Shamarh Brooks, Rovman Powell (c), Raymon Reifer, Odean Smith, Akeal Hosein, Romario Shepherd, Alzarri Joseph and Jason Holder.

SA vs WI Dream11 match top picks

Top Wicketkeeper Pick

Nicholas Pooran (74 matches, 1445 runs, Average: 24.91)

Nicholas Pooran has not been in the best of form in the series with scores of 16 and two in the Windies' top order. Pooran has a decent record in this format, scoring 1445 runs at an average of 24.91 with a strike rate of nearly 130 as well.

With Pooran capable of scoring quick runs, he is a decent addition to your SA vs WI Dream11 prediction team.

Top Batter Pick

Rilee Rossouw (28 matches, 725 runs, Average: 34.52)

Rilee Rossouw, like Nicholas Pooran, has not kicked on in the series with scores of 10 and 16. While Rossouw's recent form in the PSL holds him in good stead, he also has a terrific record in this format with 725 runs at an average of 34.54.

Given his ability against both pace and spin, Rossouw is a must-have in your SA vs WI Dream11 prediction team.

Top All-rounder Pick

Romario Shepherd (25 matches, 242 runs, 22 wickets)

Romario Shepherd has had his moments in the series, impressing with his big-hitting exploits. Shepherd has some experience in South African conditions, having played for the Joburg Super Kings.

With Shepherd also adding value with the ball, he is a fine pick for your SA vs WI Dream11 prediction team.

Top Bowler Pick

Kagiso Rabada (55 matches, 56 wickets, Average: 30.05)

Kagiso Rabada was the standout bowler for the South Africans in the previous game, conceding less than 10 runs an over in a game that saw 500 runs being scored across nearly 39 overs. He is a genuine wicket-taker with a T20I bowling strike rate of 21.12, holding him in high regard.

Given the conditions on offer as well, Rabada could be a good addition to your SA vs WI Dream11 prediction team.

SA vs WI match captain and vice-captain choices

Quinton de Kock

Quinton de Kock was at his best in the previous game, scoring a 43-ball hundred at the top of the order. De Kock is one of the best openers in the world in this format with an average of 32.70.

Given his recent form and ability to score big runs, De Kock is a top captaincy pick for your SA vs WI Dream11 prediction team.

Rovman Powell

Rovman Powell has been brilliant for the Windies in this series, scoring 71 runs in two matches at a strike rate of 191.89. He has been in excellent form in this format over the last year or so and boasts a T20I strike rate of 137.68.

With Powell also adding value with the ball, he is a viable choice as captain or vice-captain for your SA vs WI Dream11 prediction team.

5 Must-picks with player stats for SA vs WI Dream11 Prediction Team

Player Player Stats Aiden Markram 52 runs in 2 matches Quinton de Kock 100 runs in 2 matches Rovman Powell 71 runs in 2 matches Kagiso Rabada 0/39 in the previous match Akeal Hosein 1 wicket in 2 matches

SA vs WI match expert tips for 3rd T20I

Aiden Markram struck some form in the previous game with a 21-ball 38. He has been in decent form across all formats and can also add value with his off-spin.

With Markram capable of scoring big runs in the top order, he could be a fine differential pick for your SA vs WI Dream11 prediction team.

Take your fantasy game to the next level! For more expert tips and suggestions for your SA vs WI Dream11 Prediction, click here!

SA vs WI Dream11 Prediction Team Today, Head To Head League

SA vs WI Dream11 Prediction Team, Head To Head League

Wicketkeepers: Quinton de Kock (c), Nicholas Pooran

Batters: Rilee Rossouw, Rovman Powell (vc)

All-rounders: Jason Holder, Aiden Markram, Kyle Mayers, Romario Shepherd

Bowlers: Kagiso Rabada, Akeal Hosein, Tabraiz Shamsi

SA vs WI Dream11 Prediction Team Today, Grand League

SA vs WI Dream11 Prediction Team, Grand League

Wicketkeepers: Quinton de Kock, Nicholas Pooran

Batters: Rilee Rossouw (c), Rovman Powell, David Miller

All-rounders: Marco Jansen, Aiden Markram, Kyle Mayers (vc), Romario Shepherd

Bowlers: Kagiso Rabada, Alzarri Joseph

