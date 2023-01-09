South Africa Women Under 19 (SA-W U19) will take on Bangladesh Women Under 19 (BA-W U19) in the fifth match of the ICC Women's U19 T20 World Cup Warm-Up Matches at Steyn City School in Dainfern on Monday, January 9. Ahead of the match, here's everything you must know about the SA-W U19 vs BA-W U19 Dream11 prediction, including fantasy cricket tips, playing 11s, and pitch reports.

This is the first-ever edition of the Women's U-19 World Cup. Both South Africa and Bangladesh will look to leave an impression during the tournament. For that to happen, it is necessary that they have good preparation going into the tournament.

Both teams will look to make the most of this match in an attempt to settle down their squads and test their team compositions.

SA-W U19 vs BA-W U19, Match Details

The ICC U19 Women’s T20 World Cup 2023 Warm-Up Match between South Africa Women U19 and Bangladesh Women U19 will be played on January 9, 2023 at Steyn City School, Dainfern. The game is set to take place at 5.15 pm IST. The live score & commentary of the game can be followed in the Sportskeeda Live Score section.

Match: SA-WU19 vs BA-WU19

Date & Time: January 9, 2023, 5.15 pm IST

Venue: Steyn City School, Dainfern

SA-W U19 vs BA-W U19, Pitch Report

The pitch will assist the bowlers throughout. But batters who are ready to spend a bot of time in the middle can score runs on this strip.

SA-W U19 vs BA-W U19 Probable Playing 11 today

South Africa-WU19 Team/Injury News

No major injury updates.

South Africa-W U19 Probable Playing XI

Karabo Meso (wk), Elandi Janse van Rensburg, Olhule Siyo, Jenna Evans, Ayanda Hlubi, Kayla Reyneke, Miane Smit, Seshnie Naidu, Jemma Botha, Monalisa Legodi, and Refilwe Moncho.

Bangladesh-W U19 Team/Injury News

No major injury updates.

Bangladesh-W U19 Probable Playing XI

Dilara Akter, Mst Unnoti Akter, Afia Humaira Anam-Prottasha, Sumaiya Akter, Reya Akter Shika, Jannatul Maoua, Leky Chakma, Shorna Akter, Disha Biswas, Marufa Akter, and Mst Dipa Khatun.

SA-W U19 vs BA-W U19 Match Top Picks

Wicketkeeper

Dilara Akter

Dilara Akter is the best choice from the wicketkeeper category. She will bat in the top order and will also give points with her wicketkeeping skills.

Batter

Elandri Janse van Rensburg

Elandri Janse van Rensburg is a top-order batter and has the capability to cash in on run scoring opportunities.

All-rounder

Ayanda Hlubi

Ayanda Hlubi could be a very crucial pick for the match. She has the ability to give points with both the bat and the ball.

Bowler

Marufa Akter

Marufa Akter will be bowling important overs for Bangladesh. There is a chance that she might land up with wickets in the opening as well as the death overs.

SA-W U19 vs BA-W U19 Match Top Captain and Vice-captain Choices

Ayanda Hlubi

Ayanda Hlubi's all-round presence makes her a brilliant choice for the captain or vice-captain for this match.

Miane Smit

Leading the tournament, Miane Smit has been one of the best utility players for South Africa. She has the knack for picking up crucial wickets for her team and also scoring important runs.

SA-W U19 vs BA-W U19 Match Top Five Must-Picks

Dilara Akter

Elandri Janse van Rensburg

Ayanda Hlubi

Miane Smit

Marufa Akter

SA-W U19 vs BA-W U19 match expert tips

The match will be a battle between the bowlers of the two teams. The team that will be able to bowl a better line and length as per the conditions will win the contest. So, all-rounders and bowlers are the order for this match.

SA-W U19 vs BA-W U19 Dream11 Prediction Team Today, Head To Head League

Wicketkeeper: Dilara Akter

Batters: Sumaiya Akter, Elandri Janse van Rensburg, Oluhle Siyo

All-rounder: Shorna Akter, Ayanda Hlubi, Kayla Reyneke, Miane Smit

Bowlers: Disha Biswas, Seshnie Naidu, Marufa Akter

