SA-W U19 vs SL-W U19 Dream11 Prediction: Fantasy Cricket Tips, Today's Playing XIs, Player Stats, Pitch Report for ICC Women's Under 19 T20 World Cup

South Africa Women Under 19 (SA-W U19) will be up against Sri Lanka (IR-W U19) in the ninth match of the Super Six stage of the ICC Women's Under 19 T20 World Cup at the North-West University No1 Ground in Potchefstroom on Tuesday, January 24. Ahead of the game, here's all you need to know about the SA-WU19 vs SL-WU19 Dream11 fantasy prediction, fantasy cricket tips, today's playing 11s and the pitch report.

South Africa are coming into the match on the back of a convincing victory against Bangladesh in their last match. They were tasked with chasing down 107 runs while batting second in the match. South Africa achieved their target in 18.5 overs, losing five wickets. They will look to maintain their winning momentum in this match.

Meanwhile, Sri Lanka faced a humiliating defeat against India in their last match. While batting first, they were restricted to 59 runs for the loss of nine wickets in 20 overs. India chased down the target in just 7.2 overs, losing three wickets. Sri Lanka will look to improve on their previous show and give tough fight to the Proteas.

SA-W U19 vs SL-W U19 Match Details

The ninth game of the Super 6 of the ICC Women’s U19 T20 World Cup will be played on January 24 at the North-West University No1 Ground in Potchefstroom at 5.15 pm IST. Live scores and commentary of the game can be followed in the Sportskeeda live score section.

Match: SA-WU19 vs SL-WU19, ICC Women's Under 19 T20 World Cup, Super 6, Match 9

Date and Time: January 24, 2023, 5.15 pm IST

Venue: North-West University No1 Ground, Potchefstroom

PA-W U19 vs IR-W U19 Pitch Report

The wicket at the North-West University Ground has been a sporting one. The batters have had opportunities to score runs and the bowlers have also chipped in with wickets. Good competition between the bat and the ball can be expected in this match.

Last 7 Matches (this tournament)

Matches won by batting first: 3

Matches won by bowling first: 4

Average first innings score: 136

Average second innings score: 104

SA-W U19 vs SL-W U19 Form Guide (Last match)

South Africa Women Under-19s: W

Sri Lanka Women Under-19s: L

SA-W U19 vs SL-W U19 probable playing XIs for today’s match

SA-W U19 Injury/Team News

No major updates.

South Africa Women U19 Probable Playing XI

Elandri Janse Van Rensburg, Simone Lourens, Kayla Reyneke, Madison Landman, Miane Smit, Karabo Meso, Oluhle Siyo, Jemma Botha, Ayanda Hlubi, Jenna Evans, and Seshnie Naidu.

SL-W U19 Injury/Team News

No major updates.

Sri Lanka Women U19 Probable Playing XI

Nethmi Senarathne, Sumudu Nisansala, Vishmi Rajapaksha, Dewmi Vihanga, Umaya Rathnayake, Manudi Nanayakkara, Vihara Sewwandi, Dulanga Dissanayake, Rashmi Nethranjalee, Vidushika Perera, and Rishmi Sanjana.

SA-W U19 vs SL-W U19 Dream11 Match Top Picks

Wicketkeeper

Simone Lourens

Simone Lourens bats in the top-order for South Africa. She has been consistent with the bat in the tournament and is the safest pick from the wicketkeeper category.

Batter

Vishmi Rajapaksha

Vishmi Rajapaksha has been the most consistent batter for Sri Lanka. Amongst the batters available for this game, Rajapaksha has the highest points and is the best pick.

All-rounder

Dewmi Vihanga

Dewmi Vihanga has been an asset to the Sri Lankan team with both the bat and the ball. She can contribute with either of her trades and hence is a must-pick for the match.

Bowler

Jemma Botha

Jemma Botha has been very consistent with the ball in this tournament. With her ability to take wickets at crucial junctures, Botha is an obvious choice for fantasy contests in this match.

SA-W U19 vs SL-W U19 match captain and vice-captain choices

Kayla Reyneke

Kayla Reyneke has picked up points on a regular basis in this tournament. Her ability to cintribute with both the bat and the ball makes her a great captain or vice-captain option for this match.

Dewmi Vihanga

Dewmi Vihanga has been one of Sri Lanka's mainstays in this tournament. She has taken on the responsibility of the team with both the bat and the ball. She might turn out to be a great point multiplier for the match.

Five Must-picks with players stats for South Africa-W U19 vs Sri Lanka-W U19 Dream11 Fantasy Cricket

Simone Lourens

Kayla Reyneke

Dewmi Vihanga

Vishmiu Rajapaksha

Jemma Botha

SA-W U19 vs SL-W U19 match expert tips

Kayla Reyneke, with her all-round ability, might be a very crucial player in this match. Picking her in fantasy XIs and making her the captain or vice-captain might turn out to be the differential factor in this match.

Take your fantasy game to the next level!!! For more expert tips and suggestions, click here.

SA-W U19 vs SL-W U19 Dream11 Prediction Team Today, Head-to-Head League

SA-W U19 vs SL-W U19 Dream11 Prediction Team Today, Head-to-Head League

Wicketkeepers: Simone Lourens, Karaba Meso

Batters: Vishmi Rajapaksha, E Janse Van Rensburg, M Nanayakkara

All-rounders: M Landman, Kayla Reyneke, Dewmi Vihanga

Bowlers: Jemma Botha, S Naidu, R Nethranjali

SA-W U19 vs SL-W U19 Dream11 Prediction Team Today, Grand League

SA-W U19 vs SL-W U19 Dream11 Prediction Team Today, Grand League

Wicketkeepers: Simone Lourens, Karaba Meso

Batters: Vishmi Rajapaksha, E Janse Van Rensburg, M Nanayakkara

All-rounders: M Landman, Kayla Reyneke, Dewmi Vihanga

Bowlers: Jemma Botha, S Naidu, R Nethranjali

Poll : 0 votes