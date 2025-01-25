SA-WU19 vs IR-WU19 Dream11 Prediction: Fantasy Cricket Tips, and Pitch Report for ICC Women's Under-19 T20 World Cup 2025 (Super Six Group), Match 4

The 4th match of the ICC Women's Under-19 T20 World Cup 2025 (Super Six Group) will see South Africa Women Under 19 (SA-WU19) squaring off against Ireland Women Under 19 (IR-WU19) at the Sarawak Cricket Ground in Sarawak on Saturday, January 25. Ahead of this exciting match, here's all you need to know about the SA-WU19 vs IR-WU19 Dream11 Prediction, today's playing 11s, fantasy cricket tips, and the pitch report.

South Africa Women Under 19 have won all of their last three matches. They secured a victory in their last game against Nigeria Women Under 19 by 41 runs. Ireland Women Under 19, on the other hand, secured a solitary victory in three games.

These two teams have never played a head-to-head match.

SA-WU19 vs IR-WU19 Match Details

The 4th match of the ICC Women's Under-19 T20 World Cup 2025 (Super Six Group) will be played on January 25 at the Sarawak Cricket Ground in Sarawak. The game is set to take place at 12:00 PM IST. The live score & commentary of the game can be followed in the Sportskeeda Live Score section.

SA-WU19 vs IR-WU19, 4th match

Date and Time: 25th January 2025, 12:00 PM IST

Venue: Sarawak Cricket Ground, Sarawak

Pitch Report

The pitch at Sarawak Cricket Ground in Sarawak is good for bowlers. The wicket tends to help pacers. The last match played at this venue was between South Africa Women Under 19 and Nigeria Women Under 19, where a total of 73 runs were scored at a loss of 10 wickets.

SA-WU19 vs IR-WU19 Form Guide

SA-WU19 - Won 2 of their last 3 matches

IR-WU19 - Won 1 of their last 3 matches

SA-WU19 vs IR-WU19 Probable Playing XI

SA-WU19 Playing XI

No injury updates

Kayla Reyneke (c), Jemma Botha, Fay Cowling, Jae-Leigh Filander, Mona-Lisa Legodi, Simoné Lourens, Karabo Meso, Seshnie Naidu, Nthabiseng Nini, Luyanda Nzuza, Diara Ramlakan

IR-WU19 Playing XI

No injury updates

Joanna Loughran (wk), Gaby Lewis (c), Rebecca Stokell, Una Raymond-Hoey, Orla Prendergast, Arlene Kelly, Leah Paul, Laura Delany, Aimee Maguire, Freya Sargent, Ava Canning

SA-WU19 vs IR-WU19 Dream11 Match Top Picks

Wicket-keeper

K Meso

K Meso is no doubt the best wicket-keeper pick for today's match. She will bat in the top order and can make the best use of powerplay overs. A Harrison is another good wicket-keeper for today's match.

Batters

S Lourens

F Cowling and S Lourens are the two best batsmen picks for today's Dream11 team. Lourens will bat in the top order and is in top notch form. She has smashed 52 runs in the last three matches. J Botha is another good batter pick for today's match.

All-rounders

K Reyneke

F Sargent and K Reyneke are the best all-rounder picks for the Dream11 team. Both will play a crucial role for their teams in today's match. Reyneke will bat in the middle order and complete her quota of overs in today's match. She has taken 6 wickets in the last three matches. L McBride is another good all-rounder for today's match.

Bowlers

S Naidu

The top bowler picks for today's Dream11 team are N Nini and S Naidu. Both the players can take a lot of wickets at today's pitch. Naidu will complete her quota of overs and has already taken 4 wickets in the last two matches. E McGee is another good bowler for today's match.

SA-WU19 vs IR-WU19 match captain and vice-captain choices

K Reyneke

K Reyneke is in top notch form and performing well in every match. She will bat in the middle order and complete her quota of overs, which makes him the top captaincy or vice-captaincy option for today's match. She has taken 6 wickets in the last three matches.

S Naidu

S Naidu is the most crucial pick from the South Africa Women Under 19 squad as she will bat in the middle order and complete her quota of overs. Fans can make her captain in some grand league teams. She has taken 4 wickets in the last two matches.

5 Must-Picks for SA-WU19 vs IR-WU19, 4th match

S Naidu

N Nini

K Reyneke

F Sargent

L McBride

South Africa Women Under 19 vs Ireland Women Under 19 Match Expert Tips

As the pitch is expected to be well balanced, it is advisable to make a team keeping that in mind. Making all-rounders or bowlers the captain or vice-captain is the best way to gain maximum points and win grand leagues in today's match.

South Africa Women Under 19 vs Ireland Women Under 19 Dream11 Prediction Today, Head-to-head

Fantasy suggestion #1

Wicket-keeper: K Meso

Batters: J Botha, S Lourens, F Cowling

All-rounders: K Reyneke, F Sargent, L McBride

Bowlers: N Nini, S Naidu, M Legodi, E McGee

South Africa Women Under 19 vs Ireland Women Under 19 Dream11 Prediction Today, Grand League

Fantasy suggestion #2

Wicket-keeper: K Meso

Batters: A Walsh, S Lourens, F Cowling

All-rounders: K Reyneke, F Sargent, L McBride

Bowlers: N Nini, S Naidu, M Legodi, E McGee

