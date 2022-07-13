SA-WU19 vs NAM-W Dream11 Prediction: Fantasy Cricket Tips, Today's Playing 11 and Pitch Report for 1st & 2nd T20I

South Africa Women Under-19 and Namibia Women (SA-WU19 vs NAM-W) will square off in the first and second T20I of the four-match series on Wednesday, June 13. Willowmoore Park in Benoni will host these matches.

The four-match T20I series will serve as a preparation for South Africa Women U-19 ahead of the ICC Under-19 Women’s T20 World Cup. They had a five-day national training camp ahead of this series. This series will be an opportunity for them to take a look at their players and work towards building the right combination.

Namibia Women played a five-match T20I series against Netherlands Women. Their previous series was against Germany Women, where they won all three games. They are in fine form and will look to continue their successful run in this series as well.

SA-WU19 vs NAM-W Probable Playing 11 Today

South Africa Women U19

Karabo Meso, Madison Landsman, Miane Smit, Elandri Janse Van Rensburg, Diara Ramlakan, Seshnie Naidu, Jemma Botha, Monalisa Legodi, Caitlin Wyngaard, Jenna Evans, Simone Lourens.

Namibia Women

Sune Wittmann, Yasmeen Khan, Kayleen Green, Adri van der Merwe, Jurriene Diergaardt, Irene van Zyl, Edelle van Zyl, Merczerly Gorases, Sylvia Shihepo, Dietlind Foerster, Victoria Hamunyela.

Match Details

SA-WU19 vs NAM-W, 1st & 2nd T20I

Date and Time: July 13, 2022, 12:30 PM & 5:00 PM IST

Venue: Willowmoore Park, Benoni, South Africa

Pitch Report

The pitch at this venue is balanced. A total of 11 T20 matches have been played here out of which teams batting first have won five times while teams batting second have won six. The average first innings total here is 159.

Today's SA-WU19 vs NAM-W Dream11 match top picks

Wicketkeeper

Yasmeen Khan is a fine pick behind the stumps. She scored 97 runs from two innings for Namibia Women against Germany Women at an average of 97 and a strike-rate of 190.19. Yasmeen is a key inclusion in this contest.

Batter

Madison Landsman is a decent batter from South Africa Under-19 Women. She can make some valuable contributions with the bat. Madison is also handy with the ball and can chip in with some crucial overs for her side.

All-rounder

Sune Wittmann is a top-quality all-rounder from Namibia Women. She top-scored with 188 runs from three games against Germany Women. Wittmann also picked up a couple of wickets and is a handy bowler. Her all-round skills make her a must-pick for this contest.

Bowler

Victoria Hamunyela picked up four wickets from three games against Germany Women. She is a fine performer with the ball and Namibia Women will expect her to come good with the ball again.

Top 3 best players to pick in SA-WU19 vs NAM-W Dream11 prediction team

Sune Wittmann (NAM-W)

Madison Landsman (SA-WU19)

Kayleen Green (NAM-W)

Important stats for SA-WU19 vs NAM-W Dream11 prediction team

Sune Wittmann - 706 runs and 33 wickets in 44 WT20I matches

Yasmeen Khan – 827 runs in 52 WT20I matches

Sylvia Shihepo – 40 wickets in 48 WT20I matches

SA-WU19 vs NAM-W Dream11 Prediction Today (1st & 2

nd T20I)

Fantasy Suggestion #1: Yasmeen Khan, Madison Landsman, Adri van der Merwe, Miane Smit, Sune Wittmann, Elandri Janse Van Rensburg, Kayleen Green, Sylvia Shihepo, Victoria Hamunyela, Monalisa Legodi, Caitlin Wyngaard.

Captain: Elandri Janse Van Rensburg. Vice-captain: Sune Wittmann.

Fantasy Suggestion #2: Yasmeen Khan, Madison Landsman, Adri van der Merwe, Miane Smit, Elandri Janse Van Rensburg, Kayleen Green, Merczerly Gorases, Sune Wittmann, Caitlin Wyngaard, Sylvia Shihepo, Victoria Hamunyela.

Captain: Sune Wittmann. Vice-captain: Kayleen Green.

