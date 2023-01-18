South Africa Women Under-19s will be up against the United Arab Emirates Women Under-19s in the 19th match of the ICC Women's Under 19 T20 World Cup at the Willowmoore Park, Benoni in South Africa on Wednesday, January 18.

South Africa Women Under-19s have won one out of their two matches and are second in the Group D points table. They won their last match against the Scotland Women Under-19s by 44 runs.

The United Arab Emirates Women Under-19s, on the other hand, have also won one out of their two matches and are third in the Group D points table. They lost their last encounter against India Women Under-19s by 122 runs.

SA-WU19 vs UAE-WU19 Match Details

The 19th match of the ICC Women’s U19 T20 World Cup Warmup Matches will be played on January 18 at the Willowmoore Park, Benoni in South Africa.

SA-WU19 vs UAE-WU19, ICC Women's Under 19 T20 World Cup, Match 19

Date and Time: 18 January, 2022, 5:15 pm IST

Venue: Willowmoore Park, Benoni, South Africa

SA-WU19 vs UAE-WU19 Pitch Report

The track at the Willowmoore Park Ground is a balanced one, where the batters will get full value for their shots. Meanwhile, the pacers are also expected to get some movement with the new ball in hand.

Batting first should be the preferred option, with the average first innings score at the venue being 130 runs.

Last 5 Matches (this tournament)

Matches won by batting first: 3

Matches won by bowling first: 2

Average first innings score: 130

Average second innings score: 100

SA-WU19 vs UAE-WU19 Form Guide (Last match)

South Africa Women Under-19s: W

United Arab Emirates Women Under-19s: L

SA-WU19 vs UAE-WU19 probable playing 11s for today’s match

SA-WU19 Injury/Team News

No major injury updates.

SA-WU19 Probable Playing 11

Jemma Botha, Oluhle Siyo (C), Jenna Evans, Ayanda Hlubl, Elandri Janse van Rensburg, Madison Landsman, Monalisa Legodi, Simone Lourens, Karabo Meso, Refilwe Moncho, Seshnie Naldu.

UAE-WU19 Injury/Team News

No major injury updates

UAE-WU19 Probable Playing 11

Samaira Dharnidharka, Mahika Gaur, Siya Gokhale, Geethika Jyothis, Lavanya Keny, Vaishnave Mahesh, Induja Nandakumar, Rinitha Rajith, Rishitha Rajith, Sanjana Ramesh, Theertha Satish (C).

SA-WU19 vs UAE-WU19 Dream11 Match Top Picks

Top Wicketkeeper pick

Simone Lourens (2 matches, 74 runs, Strike Rate: 134.54)

Simone is a safe bet for the wicket-keeper's position, having consistently contributed with the bat in the top order. She has scored 74 runs in two matches at a strike rate of 134.54.

Top Batter pick

Lavanya Keny (2 matches, 31 runs and 1 wicket, Strike Rate: 56.76 and Economy Rate: 9.00)

Lavanya is a top-quality player who would love to maintain her form against South Africa Women Under-19s. She has scored 31 runs while picking up one wicket in two matches.

Top All-rounder pick

Kayla Reyneke (2 matches, 64 runs and 1 wicket, Strike Rate: 85.33 and Economy Rate: 7.28)

Kayla is a genuine match-winner who will be looking to contribute with both the bat and the ball. She has picked up one wicket while scoring 64 runs in two matches.

Top Bowler pick

Seshnie Naidu (2 matches, 3 wickets, Economy Rate: 7.16)

Seshnie can provide regular breakthroughs for South Africa Women Under-19s with her lethal bowling. She has picked up three wickets in two matches at an economy rate of 7.16.

SA-WU19 vs UAE-WU19 match captain and vice-captain choices

Kayla Reyneke

Kayla is a dependable bet for the captaincy as she has performed decently in the tournament so far. She has picked up one wicket while scoring 64 runs in two matches.

Samaira Dharnidharka

Samaira could be a valuable pick for the captaincy option. She has scored 32 runs in two matches at a strike rate of 76.19, while also picking up three wickets.

5 Must-picks with player stats for SA-WU19 vs UAE-WU19 Dream11 Fantasy Cricket

Madison Landsman 5 wickets and 32 runs in 2 matches

Samaira Dharnidharka 32 runs and 2 wickets in 2 matches

Mahika Gaur 59 runs and 1 wicket in 2 matches

Simone Lourens 74 runs in 2 matches

Kayla Reyneke 1 wicket and 64 runs in 2 matches

SA-WU19 vs UAE-WU19 match expert tips

Madison Landsman could prove to be a wise multiplier choice for your fantasy team considering her recent form.

SA-WU19 vs UAE-WU19 Dream11 Prediction Team Today, Match 19, Head-to-Head League

SA-WU19 vs UAE-WU19 Dream11 Prediction

SA-WU19 vs UAE-WU19 Dream11 Fantasy Tip - Head-to-Head League

Wicketkeeper: Simone Lourens, Theertha Satish

Batters: Elandri Janse van Rensburg, Lavanya Keny, Oluhle Siyo

All-rounders: Madison Landsman, Samaira Dharnidharka, Kayla Reyneke

Bowlers: Jemma Botha, Mahika Gaur, Seshnie Naidu

SA-WU19 vs UAE-WU19 Dream11 Prediction Team Today, Match 19, Grand League

SA-WU19 vs UAE-WU19 Dream11 Prediction

SA-WU19 vs UAE-WU19 Dream11 Fantasy Tip - Grand League

Wicketkeeper: Simone Lourens

Batters: Elandri Janse van Rensburg, Lavanya Keny, Oluhle Siyo

All-rounders: Madison Landsman, Samaira Dharnidharka, Kayla Reyneke, Indhuja Nandakumar

Bowlers: Vaishnave Mahesh, Seshnie Naidu, Mahika Gaur.

