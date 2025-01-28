SA-WU19 vs USA-WU19 Dream11 Prediction: Fantasy Cricket Tips, and Pitch Report for ICC Women's Under-19 T20 World Cup 2025 (Super Six Group), Match 9

The ninth match of the ICC Women's Under-19 T20 World Cup 2025 (Super Six Group) will see South Africa Women Under 19 (SA-WU19) square off against USA Women Under 19 (USA-WU19) at the Sarawak Cricket Ground in Sarawak on Tuesday, January 28. Ahead of the match, here's all you need to know about the SA-WU19 vs USA-WU19 Dream11 Prediction, today's playing 11s, fantasy cricket tips, best player picks, and the pitch report.

South Africa Women Under 19 have won all of their last four matches. They won their last match against Ireland Women Under 19 by seven wickets. USA Women Under 19, on the other hand, have won one of their last four matches.

These two teams have never played a head-to-head match.

SA-WU19 vs USA-WU19 Match Details

The 9th match of the ICC Women's Under-19 T20 World Cup 2025 (Super Six Group) will be played on January 28 at the Sarawak Cricket Ground in Sarawak. The game will start at 8:00 AM IST. The live score & commentary of the game can be followed in the Sportskeeda Live Score section.

SA-WU19 vs USA-WU19, 9th match

Date and Time: 28 January 2025, 8:00 AM IST

Venue: Sarawak Cricket Ground, Sarawak

Pitch Report

The pitch at Sarawak Cricket Ground in Sarawak is good for bowlers. The wicket tends to help pacers. The last match played at this venue was between England Women Under 19 and New Zealand Women Under 19, where a total of 179 runs were scored at a loss of 14 wickets.

SA-WU19 vs USA-WU19 Form Guide

SA-WU19 - Won 4 of their last 4 matches

USA-WU19 - Won 1 of their last 4 matches

SA-WU19 vs USA-WU19 Probable Playing XI

SA-WU19 Playing XI

No injury updates

Kayla Reyneke (c), Jemma Botha, Fay Cowling, Jae-Leigh Filander, Mona-Lisa Legodi, Simoné Lourens, Karabo Meso, Seshnie Naidu, Nthabiseng Nini, Luyanda Nzuza, Diara Ramlakan

USA-WU19 Playing XI

No injury updates

Disha Dhingra, Chetnaa Prasad, Isani Vaghela, Anika Kolan (wk & c), Aditi Chudasama, Ritu Priya Singh, Pooja Ganesh, Pooja Shah, Chetna Pagydyala, Maahi Madhavan, Saanvi Immadi

SA-WU19 vs USA-WU19 Dream11 Match Top Picks

Wicket-keeper

K Meat

K Meso is no doubt the best wicketkeeper pick for today's match. She will bat in the top order and can make the best use of powerplay overs. A Kolan is another good wicketkeeper for today's match.

Batters

S Lourens

F Cowling and S Lourens are the two best batter picks for today's Dream11 team. S Lourens will bat in the top order and is in top notch form. She has smashed 102 runs in the last four matches. D Dhingra is another good batter pick for today's match.

All-rounders

K Reyneke

R Singh and K Reyneke are the best all-rounder picks for the Dream11 team. Both will play a crucial role for their teams in today's match. K Reyneke will bat in the middle order and complete her quota of overs in today's match. She has taken nine wickets and smashed 17 runs in the last four matches. I Vaghela is another good all-rounder for today's match.

Bowlers

S Naidu

The top bowler picks for today's Dream11 team are N Nini and S Naidu. Both the players can take a lot of wickets at today's pitch. S Naidu will complete her quota of overs and has already taken four wickets in the last three matches. M Legodi is another good bowler for today's match.

SA-WU19 vs USA-WU19 match captain and vice-captain choices

K Reyneke

K Reyneke is in top notch form and performing well in every match. She will bat in the middle order and complete her quota of overs, which makes him the top captaincy or vice-captaincy option for today's match. She has taken nine wickets and smashed 17 runs in the last four matches.

R Singh

R Singh is one of the most crucial picks from the USA Women Under 19 squad as she will bat in the middle order and complete her quota of overs. Fans can make her captain in some grand league teams. She has taken seven wickets and smashed 34 runs in the last three matches.

5 Must-Picks for SA-WU19 vs USA-WU19, 9th match

S Naidu

I Watch

a chudasama

K Reyneke

R Singh

South Africa Women Under 19 vs USA Women Under 19 Match Expert Tips

As the pitch is expected to be well balanced, it is advisable to make a team keeping that in mind. Making all-rounders or bowlers the captain or vice-captain is the best way to gain maximum points and win grand leagues in today's match.

South Africa Women Under 19 vs USA Women Under 19 Dream11 Prediction Today, Head-to-head

Wicketkeeper: K Meso

Batters: S Lourens, F Cowling

All-rounders: K Reyneke, R Singh, A Chudasama, I Vaghela

Bowlers: N Nini, S Naidu, M Legodi, M Madhavan

South Africa Women Under 19 vs USA Women Under 19 Dream11 Prediction Today, Grand League

Wicketkeeper: K Meso

Batters: D Dhingra

All-rounders: K Reyneke, R Singh, A Chudasama, I Vaghela

Bowlers: N Nini, S Naidu, M Legodi, M Madhavan, C Prasad

