SAB vs MEL Dream11 Prediction: Fantasy Cricket Tips, Today's Playing XIs and Pitch Report for Sukan Malaysia T20 2022, Match 15

Sabah (SAB) will take on Melaka (MEL) in the 15th game of the Sukan Malaysia T20 2022 on Monday at the UKM-YSD Cricket Oval in Bangi. Ahead of the game, here's everything you must know about the SAB vs MEL Dream11 prediction, including fantasy cricket tips, pitch report and playing XIs.

Sabah are one of the weakest teams in the competition, having lost their last three games. Melaka, meanwhile, have won one of their last three games. Sabah will look to return to winning ways here, but Melaka are a better team and should prevail.

SAB vs MEL Match Details

Match 15 of the Sukan Malaysia T20 2022 will be played on September 19 at the UKM-YSD Cricket Oval in Bangi. The game is set to take place at 7:00 a,. The live score and commentary of the game can be followed in the Sportskeeda Live Score section.

Match SAB vs MEL, Match 15

Date and Time: September 19, 2022; 7:00 am IST

Venue: UKM-YSD Cricket Oval, Bangi

Pitch Report

The pitch at the UKM-YSD Cricket Oval in Bangi is well-balanced. There should be a lot of opportunities for both batters and bowlers, especially spinners. Both teams will look to chase here. The last game played here was between Sabah and Perak, where 41 runs were scored for the loss of five wickets in six overs.

SAB vs MEL Form Guide

SAB - L L L

MEL - L L W

SAB vs MEL Probable Playing XIs

SAB

No major injury update

Khairul Ikhwan Jabir (wk), Hamzah Bin Panggi (c), Sudirmani Mohd Idrus, Abd Rasid, Mohammad Izwanshah, Irfan Amirul Sukur, Fiqry Norman, Azhar Sudirmanto, Razmye Kasim, Muhammad Shawn Haikal, Suhail Shirullah

MEL

No major injury update

Wan Amirul (c&wk), Aliff Danial, Danish Hanafi, Fakaruddin Rashid, Muhammad Adam Hakimi Ramli, Muhammad Amirul Syahmi, Muhammad Asmar Faroog Zakaria, Muhammad Danial Rizal, Muhammad Lugman, Muhammad Addin Pasavathi, Wan Zulfadhli Azman

SAB vs MEL Dream11 Match Top Picks

Wicketkeeper

A Danial

A Danial, who has played exceptionally well in his last few games, is the best wicketkeeper pick. He could also earn additional points from catches and stumpings.

Batters

H Bin

H Bin and S Mohd are the two best batter picks. A Rasid is another good pick. He has performed exceptionally well in his last few games.

All-rounders

M Adam

M Adam and F Norman are the best all-rounder picks, as they bat in the top order and also complete their quota of overs. M Izwanshah is another good pick.

Bowlers

A Syahmi

The top bowler picks are A Syahmi and F Rashid. Both have bowled brilliantly in their last few games and are expected to bowl at the death too. A Sudiramanto is another good pick.

SAB vs MEL match captain and vice-captain choices

M Adam

M Adam bats in the top order and also completes his quota of four overs, making him a safe option for captaincy. He smashed 30 runs and took three wickets in his last game against Kelantan.

A Syahmi

As the pitch is decent, you couldmake A Syahmi the captain of the grand league teams. He took three wickets in his last game against Kelantan. He looks in good touch and could take a few early wickets in this game.

Five Must-Picks for SAB vs MEL, Match 15

M Adam

F Norman

H Bin

S Mohd

A Syahmi

Sabah vs Melaka Match Expert Tips

As the pitch is decent, it's advisable to pick at least three all-rounders who bowl at the death and bat in the middle or top order. Making them the captain or vice-captain would be another good way to gain maximum points and win grand leagues.

Sabah vs Melaka Dream11 Prediction, Head-to-head

Fantasy suggestion #1

Wicketkeeper: M Danial, K Ikhwan

Batters: H Bin, A Rasid, S Mohd

All-rounders: M Izwanshah, F Norman, M Adam

Bowlers: A Syahmi, F Rashid, A Sudirmanto

Sabah vs Melaka Dream11 Prediction, Grand League

Fantasy suggestion #2

Wicketkeeper: M Danial

Batters: H Bin, A Rasid, S Mohd

All-rounders: M Izwanshah, F Norman, M Adam

Bowlers: A Syahmi, M Shawn, M Luqman, D Hanafi

