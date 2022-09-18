SAB vs PER Dream11 Prediction: Fantasy Cricket Tips, Today's Playing XIs and Pitch Report for Sukan Malaysia T20 2022, Match 14

Sabah (SAB) will take on Perak (PER) in match 14 of the Sukan Malaysia T20 2022 on Sunday (September 18) at the Selangor Turf Club in Kuala Lumpur. Ahead of the game, here's everything you must know about the SAB vs PER Dream11 prediction, including fantasy cricket tips, pitch report and playing XIs.

Sabah are one of the weakest teams in this year's tournament and have lost their last two games. Perak, meanwhile, have won their two outings. Sabah will look to win this game, but Perak are a relatively better team and should emerge victorious.

SAB vs PER Match Details

Match 14 of the Sukan Malaysia T20 2022 will be played on September 18 at the Selangor Turf Club in Kuala Lumpur. The game is set to take place at 11:30 am IST. The live score and commentary of the game can be followed in the Sportskeeda Live Score section.

Match: SAB vs PER, Match 14

Date and Time: September 18, 2022; 11:30 am IST

Venue: Selangor Turf Club, Kuala Lumpur

Pitch Report

The pitch at the Selangor Turf Club in Kuala Lumpur is well-balanced. There should be a lot of help for both batters and bowlers, especially spinners. Both teams will likely look to chase first on winning the toss. The last game played here was between Sarawak and Kelantan, where 49 runs were scored for the loss of seven wickets in 6.5 overs.

SAB vs PER Form Guide

SAB - L L

PER - W W

SAB vs PER Probable Playing XIs

SAB

No major injury update

Khairul Ikhwan Jabir (wk), Hamzah Bin Panggi (c), Sudirmani Mohd Idrus, Abd Rasid, Mohammad Izwanshah, Irfan Amirul Sukur, Fiqry Norman, Azhar Sudirmanto, Razmye Kasim, Muhammad Shawn Haikal, Suhail Shirullah

PER

No major injury update

Ammar Hazalan (wk), Muhammad Noor Iskandar, Muhammad Amir Azim (c), Mohammad Haziq Aiman, Aslam Khan Malik, Ahmad Akmal Alif Bin-Zainal, Norman Haiqal Norhasri, Rahim Khan Malik, Mohamad Amin jaher Hussain, Muhammad Syahmi Ismail, Mohammad Afiq

SAB vs PER Dream11 Match Top Picks

Wicketkeeper

K Ikhwan

K Ikhwan, who has played exceptionally well in his last few games, is, without a doubt, the best wicketkeeper pick. He could also earn additional points from catches and stumpings.

Batters

H Bin

H Bin and M Amir are the two best batter picks. M Haziq is another good pick. He has performed exceptionally well in his last few games.

All-rounders

A Akmal

M Izwanshah and A Akmal are the best all-rounder picks, as they bat in the top order and also complete their quota of overs. N Haiqal is another good pick.

Bowlers

M Shawn

The top bowler picks are M Shawn and M Amin. Both have bowled brilliantly in their last few games and are also expect to bowl at the death. M Syahmi is another good pick.

SAB vs PER match captain and vice-captain choices

A Akmal

A Akmal bats in the top order and also completes his quota of four overs, making him a safe option for captaincy. He has accumulated 167 Dream11 points in his last two games.

M Amir

As the pitch is decent, you could make M Amir the captain of the grand league teams. He has accumulated 139 Dream11 points in his last two gams. He looks in good touch and could play a big innings in this game.

Five Must-Picks for SAB vs PER, Match 14

A Akmal

M Amir

H Bin

S Mohd

M Shawn

Sabah vs Perak Match Expert Tips

As the pitch is decent, it's advisable to pick at least three all-rounders who bowl at the start and bat in the middle or top order. Making them the captain or vice-captain could be another good way to gain maximum points and win grand leagues.

Sabah vs Perak Dream11 Prediction, Head-to-head

Fantasy suggestion #1

Wicketkeeper: A Hazalan

Batters: H Bin, M Amir, M Haziq, S Mohd

All-rounders: M Izwanshah, A Akmal, N Haiqal

Bowlers: M Syahmi, M Shawn, M Amin

Sabah vs Perak Dream11 Prediction, Grand League

Fantasy suggestion #2

Wicketkeeper: K Ikhwan

Batters: H Bin, M Amir, M Haziq, S Mohd

All-rounders: M Izwanshah, A Akmal, R Khan, F Norman

Bowlers: M Syahmi, M Shawn, M Afiq

