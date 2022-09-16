SAB vs SAR Dream11 Prediction: Fantasy Cricket Tips, Today's Playing 11 and Pitch Report for Sukan Malaysia T20 2022, Match 6

Sabah (SAB) will take on Sarawak (SAR) in the sixth match of the Sukan Malaysia T20 2022 on Friday, September 16, at the Selangor Turf Club in Kuala Lumpur. Ahead of the match, here's everything you must know about the SAB vs SAR Dream11 Prediction, and today's playing 11s.

Neither of the teams have had a great start to the season. Sarawak lost their first match to Wilayah Persekutuan by 102 runs. Sabah, on the other hand, lost their first match to Kelantan by 92 runs.

Sabah will give it their all to win the match and make a comeback in the tournament, but Sarawak are a relatively better team and are expected to win this nail-biting encounter.

SAB vs SAR Match Details

The sixth of the Sukan Malaysia T20 2022 will be played on September 16 at the Selangor Turf Club in Kuala Lumpur. The game is set to take place at 8.00 am. The live score & commentary of the game can be followed in the Sportskeeda Live Score section.

SAB vs SAR, Match 6

Date and Time: September 16, 2022, 8.00 am IST

Venue: Selangor Turf Club, Kuala Lumpur

Pitch Report

The pitch at the Selangor Turf Club in Kuala Lumpur is well-balanced. There are a lot of opportunities for both batters and bowlers, especially spinners. Both teams will prefer to chase on this pitch. The last match played on this pitch was between Sabah and Kelantan, where a total of 204 runs were scored at a loss of 19 wickets.

SAB vs SAR Form Guide

SAB - L

SAR - L

SAB vs SAR Probable Playing XI

SAB Playing XI

No major injury updates.

K Ikhwan (wk), H Bin, S Mohd, A Rasid, M Izwanshah, F Norman, I Amirul, A Sudirmanto, S Shirullah, R Kasim, and M Shawn.

SAR Playing XI

No major injury updates.

M Azram (wk), M Aidid, H Izani, K Hamzi, M Ikmal, Kenny Kuan, A Chew, Kelvin Kuan, M Hariz, I Adam, and Kenneth Kuan.

SAB vs SAR Dream11 Match Top Picks

Wicket-keeper

M Azram (1 match, 9 runs)

M Azram, who has played exceptionally well in the last few matches, is without a doubt the best wicket-keeper for today's Dream11 side. He will also earn additional points from catches.

Batters

H Bin (1 match, 2 runs, 1 wicket)

H Bin and M Aidid are the two best batter picks for the Dream11 team. H Izani is another good pick for today's Dream11 team. He has performed exceptionally well in the last few matches.

All-rounders

Kenny Kuan (1 match, 9 runs, 1 wicket)

Kenny Kuan and M Ikmal are the best all-rounder picks for the Dream11 team as they are batting in the top order and also completing their quota of overs. M Izwanshah is another good pick for today's match.

Bowlers

S Shirullah (1 match, 1 wicket)

The top bowler picks for today's Dream11 team are S Shirullah and I Adam. Both have bowled brilliantly in the last few matches, and you can also expect them to bowl in death overs. Kelvin Kuan is another good pick for the Dream11 team.

SAB vs SAR match captain and vice-captain choices

Kenny Kuan

Kenny Kuan will bat in the top order and also complete his quota of four overs, making him the safest option for the captaincy. He scored nine runs and picked up one wicket in the last match.

H Bin

Since the pitch is decent, you can make H Bin the captain of the grand league teams. He scored two runs and scalped one wicket in the last match. He looks in good touch and can play a big innings in today's match.

5 Must-Picks for SAB vs SAR, Match 6

H Bin

M Azram

Kenny Kuan

M Ikmal

M Izwanshah

Sabah vs Sarawak Match Expert Tips

As the pitch is decent, it is advisable to pick at least three all-rounders, who will bowl both in start and bat in the middle or top order. Making them the captain or vice-captain is another good way to gain maximum points and win grand leagues.

Sabah vs Sarawak Dream11 Prediction Today, Head-to-head

Sabah vs Sarawak Fantasy suggestion #1

Wicket-keeper: M Azram, K Ikhwan

Batters: H Bin, H Izani, M Aidid

All-rounders: M Izwanshah, M Ikmal, Kenny Kuan

Bowlers: Kelvin Kuan, I Adam, A Sudirmanto

Sabah vs Sarawak Dream11 Prediction Today, Grand League

Sabah vs Sarawak Fantasy suggestion #2

Wicket-keeper: K Ikhwan

Batters: H Bin, H Izani, A Rasid, S Mohd

All-rounders: F Norman, M Ikmal, Kenny Kuan

Bowlers: Kelvin Kuan, Kenneth Kuan, R Kasim

