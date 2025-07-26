SAC vs AAC Dream11 Prediction: Fantasy Cricket Tips, Today's Playing 11 and Pitch Report for World Championship of Legends 2025, Match 12

The 12th match of the World Championship of Legends 2025 will see the South Africa Champions (SAC) square off against the Australia Champions (AAC) at Headingley in Leeds on Sunday, July 27. Ahead of this exciting match, here's all you need to know about the SAC vs AAC Dream11 Prediction, today's playing 11s, fantasy cricket tips, best player picks, and the pitch report.
The South Africa Champions have won three of their last four matches. They lost their last match to the Pakistan Champions by 31 runs. The Australia Champions, on the other hand, have won two of their last three matches. They won their last match against the Indian Champions by four wickets.
Both teams will look to win today's match and reach the pole position in the points table.
SAC vs AAC Match Details
The 12th match of the World Championship of Legends 2025 will be played on July 27 at Headingley in Leeds. The game is set to take place at 5:00 PM IST. The live score & commentary can be followed in the Sportskeeda Live Score section.
SAC vs AAC, 12th Match
Date and Time: 27th July, 2025, 5:00 PM IST
Venue: Headingley, Leeds
Pitch Report
The pitch at Headingley in Leeds is balanced, with equal opportunities for batters and bowlers. Fans can expect a high-scoring match, with pacers taking more wickets than spinners. The last match played at this venue was between Pakistan Champions and West Indies Champions, where a total of 351 runs were scored at a total of 11 wickets.
SAC vs AAC Form Guide
SAC - Won 3 of their last 4 matches
AAC - Won 2 of their last 3 matches
SAC vs AAC Probable Playing XI
SAC Playing XI
No injury updates
Hashim Amla, Henry Davids, JJ Smuts, Sarel Erwee, Jean-Paul Duminy, Morne van Wyk (wk), Chris Morris, Wayne Parnell, Aaron Phangiso (c), Hardus Viljoen, Duanne Olivier
AAC Playing XI
No injury updates
Chris Lynn, Shaun Marsh, Darcy Short, Ben Dunk (wk), Callum Ferguson, Ben Cutting, Daniel Christian, Nathan Coulter-Nile, Steve O'Keefe, Brett Lee (c), Peter Siddle
SAC vs AAC Dream11 Match Top Picks
Wicket-keeper
B Dunk
B Dunk is the best wicket-keeper pick for today's match. He is in great form and smashing runs in almost every match. M van Wyk is another good wicket-keeper option for today's match.
Batters
A de Villiers
C Lynn and A de Villiers are the two best batsmen picks for today's Dream11 team. A de Villiers is in exceptional form and is smashing runs continuously in domestic leagues. He will bat in the top order and is in great form. He has smashed 182 runs in the last three matches of the season. H Amla is another good batter pick for today's match.
All-rounders
W Parnell
D Christian and W Parnell are the best all-rounder picks for the Dream11 team. Both players are crucial for today's match. W Parnell will bat in the middle order and complete his quota of overs in today's match. He has smashed 32 runs and taken 5 wickets in the last four matches. D Short is another good all-rounder pick for today's match.
Bowlers
H Viljoen
The top bowlers picks for today's Dream11 team are N Coulter-Nile and H Viljoen. Both the bowlers can take a lot of wickets at this venue. H Viljoen is in great form and can take a lot of wickets in today's match. He has taken 3 wickets in the last four matches. P Siddle is another good bowler pick for today's match.
SAC vs AAC match captain and vice-captain choices
A de Villiers
A de Villiers is one of the most crucial picks from South Africa Champions as the pitch is expected to support both bowlers and batters. He will bat in the top order and is in great form. He has smashed 182 runs in the last three matches.
C Lynn
C Lynn is one of the best picks from the Australia Champions squad. He is in top-notch form and can once again perform well at this venue. He has smashed 106 runs in the last two matches.
5 Must-Picks for SAC vs AAC, 12th Match
W Parnell
C Lynn
A de Villiers
D Christian
D Short
South Africa Champions vs Australia Champions Match Expert Tips
As the pitch is expected to be well-balanced, it is advisable to make a team keeping that in mind. Making hard hitters or all-rounders the captain or vice-captain is the best way to gain maximum points and win grand leagues in today's match.
South Africa Champions vs Australia Champions Dream11 Prediction Today, Head-to-head
Wicket-keeper: B Dunk
Batters: A de Villiers, C Lynn, H Amla
All-rounders: J Duminy, D Christian, D Short, J Smuts, W Parnell
Bowlers: N Coulter Nile, H Viljoen
South Africa Champions vs Australia Champions Dream11 Prediction Today, Grand League
Wicket-keeper: B Dunk
Batters: A de Villiers, C Lynn, H Amla, C Ferguson
All-rounders: J Duminy, D Christian, D Short, W Parnell
Bowlers: P Siddle, A Phangiso
