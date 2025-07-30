SAC vs AAC Dream11 Prediction: Fantasy Cricket Tips, Today's Playing 11 and Pitch Report for World Championship of Legends 2025, Semi Final 2

The 2nd Semi-Final match of the World Championship of Legends 2025 will see the South Africa Champions (SAC) squaring off against the Australia Champions (AAC) at Edgbaston in Birmingham on Thursday, July 31. Ahead of this exciting match, here's all you need to know about the SAC vs AAC Dream11 Prediction, today's playing 11s, fantasy cricket tips, best player picks, and the pitch report.
South Africa Champions have won four of their last five matches. They won their previous match against Australia Champions by 95 runs. Australia Champions, on the other hand, have won only three of their last five games.
Both teams will look to win today's match and reach the finals to play against the Pakistan Champions.
SAC vs AAC Match Details
The 2nd Semi Final match of the World Championship of Legends 2025 will be played on July 31 at Edgbaston in Birmingham. The game is set to take place at 9:00 PM IST. The live score & commentary of the game can be followed in the Sportskeeda Live Score section.
SAC vs AAC, 2nd Semi-Final Match
Date and Time: 31st July 2025, 9:00 PM IST
Venue: Edgbaston, Birmingham
Pitch Report
The pitch at Edgbaston in Birmingham is balanced with equal opportunities for both batters and bowlers. Fans can expect a good scoring match, with pacers taking more wickets than spinners.
SAC vs AAC Form Guide
SAC - Won four of their last five matches
AAC - Won three of their last five matches
SAC vs AAC Probable Playing XI
SAC Playing XI
No injury updates
Hashim Amla, Henry Davids, JJ Smuts, Sarel Erwee, Jean-Paul Duminy, Morne van Wyk (wk), Chris Morris, Wayne Parnell, Aaron Phangiso (c), Hardus Viljoen, Duanne Olivier
AAC Playing XI
No injury updates
Chris Lynn, Shaun Marsh, Darcy Short, Ben Dunk (wk), Callum Ferguson, Ben Cutting, Daniel Christian, Nathan Coulter-Nile, Steve O'Keefe, Brett Lee (c), Peter Siddle
SAC vs AAC Dream11 Match Top Picks
Wicket-keeper
B Dunk
B Dunk is no doubt the best wicket-keeper pick for today's match. He is in great form and smashing runs in almost every game. M van Wyk is another good wicket-keeper option for today's match.
Batters
A de Villiers
C Lynn and A de Villiers are the two best batsmen picks for today's Dream11 team. AB de Villiers is in exceptional form, consistently smashing runs, and will bat in the top order. He has smashed 305 runs in the last four matches of the season. C Ferguson is another good batter for today's match.
All-rounders
W Parnell
D Christian and W Parnell are the best all-rounder picks for the Dream11 team. Both players are crucial for today's match. W Parnell will bat in the middle order and complete his quota of overs in today's match. He has smashed 33 runs and taken seven wickets in the last five games. J Duminy is another good all-rounder for today's match.
Bowlers
I Tahir
The top bowlers to pick for today's Dream11 team are A Phangiso and I Tahir. Both the bowlers can take a lot of wickets at this venue. I Tahir is in great form and can take a lot of wickets in today's match. He has taken seven wickets in the last three games. P Siddle is another good bowler for today's match.
SAC vs AAC match captain and vice-captain choices
AB de Villiers
AB de Villiers is one of the most crucial picks from South Africa Champions as the pitch is expected to support both bowlers and batters. He will bat in the top order and is in great form. He has smashed 305 runs in the last four matches.
C Lynn
C Lynn is one of the best picks from the Australia Champions squad. He is in top form and can once again perform well at this venue. He has smashed 112 runs in the last four matches.
5 Must-Picks for SAC vs AAC, 2nd Semi-Final Match
W Parnell
C Lynn
A de Villiers
D Christian
J Smuts
South Africa Champions vs Australia Champions Match Expert Tips
As the pitch is expected to be good and well-balanced, it is advisable to make a team keeping that in mind. Making hard hitters or all-rounders the captain or vice-captain is the best way to gain maximum points and win grand leagues in today's match.
South Africa Champions vs Australia Champions Dream11 Prediction Today, Head-to-head
Wicket-keeper: B Dunk
Batters: A de Villiers, C Lynn
All-rounders: J Duminy, D Christian, D Short, J Smuts, W Parnell
Bowlers: P Siddle, I Tahir, A Phangiso
South Africa Champions vs Australia Champions Dream11 Prediction Today, Grand League
Wicket-keeper: B Dunk
Batters: A de Villiers, C Lynn
All-rounders: D Christian, D Short, J Smuts, W Parnell
Bowlers: P Siddle, I Tahir, A Phangiso, H Viljoen
