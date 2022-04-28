SAC vs IGM Dream11 Prediction: Fantasy Cricket Tips, Today's Playing 11 and Pitch Report for Sharjah Ramadan T10 League, Match 25

The 25th match of the Sharjah Ramadan T10 League 2022 will see Syed Agha CC (SAC) take on Interglobe Marine (IGM) at the Sharjah Cricket Ground in Sharjah on Thursday.

Syed Agha CC have been impressive in the Sharjah T10 League with two wins in two. While their bowlers have done the job consistently, youngsters Khalid Shah and Hassan Eisakhel have also stepped up at times of need. However, they face a strong Interglobe Marine side, who have also won their first two games. Boasting perhaps the strongest squad in the competition, IGM will start as the favorites in what promises to be a cracking game in Sharjah.

SAC vs IGM Probable Playing 11 Today

SAC XI

Khalid Shah, Hassan Eisakhel, Aryan Saxena, Niaz Khan (c), Abdullah Khan (wk), Atiq Ullah, Sher Khan, Harsh Desai, Faisal Altaf, Omid Rahman and Simranjeet Singh Kang.

IGM XI

Asif Mumtaz (c), Amjad Gul, Asif Khan, Basil Hameed, Luqman Hazrat, Muhammad Taimoor, CP Rizwan, Sandeep Singh (wk), Vishnu Sukumaran, Yasir Kaleem and Harry Bharwal.

Match Details

SAC vs IGM, Sharjah Ramadan T10 League 2022, Match 25

Date and Time: 28th April 2022, 9:30 PM IST

Venue: Sharjah Cricket Stadium, Sharjah

Pitch Report

As seen in previous games, the pitch in Sharjah is a decent one to bat on with scores over 100 being a common sight here. There won't be much movement available for the pacers, who will also have to tackle the dew factor. The batters should enjoy the ball skidding onto the bat, with the dimensions of the ground also helping their cause. Although both teams will be keen to chase upon winning the toss, the pitch shouldn't change much during the course of the game.

Today’s SAC vs IGM Dream11 match top picks

Wicketkeeper

Sandeep Singh: Sandeep Singh has been brilliant for IGM with both the bat and behind the wickets. Sandeep has the ability to hit big shots, holding him in good stead. With Sandeep set to bat at the top of the order, he is one to watch out for in this game.

Batter

Basil Hameed: Basil Hameed has blown hot and cold in the tournament with the bat, but he remains a quality option to fall back on for IGM. While he is likely to bat in the middle order, Hameed has a wide range of shots to fall back on, making him a good addition to your SAC vs IGM Dream11 fantasy team.

All-rounder

CP Rizwan: CP Rizwan has been in fine form all year, scoring runs for fun in all competitions. He has been a mainstay in the UAE national set-up for some time now, with his experience bound to have a say in today's game. With Rizwan likely to play a role with both the bat and ball, he can be backed to put in a good performance.

Bowler

Simranjeet Singh Kang: Simranjeet Singh has been the SAC's best bowler, picking up key wickets in the powerplay overs regularly. Apart from his ability to swing the new ball, Simarjeet has held his own in the death overs as well. Given his form and the conditions on offer, Simran is a must-have in your SAC vs IGM Dream11 fantasy team.

Top 3 best players to pick in SAC vs IGM Dream11 prediction team

Asif Khan (IGM)

Sher Khan (SAC)

CP Rizwan (IGM)

Important stats for SAC vs IGM Dream11 prediction team

Sandeep Singh - 75 runs in 2 Sharjah T20 matches, Average: 75.00

Sher Khan - 5 wickets in 2 Sharjah T20 matches, Average: 3.00

Yasir Kaleem - 58 runs in 2 Sharjah T20 matches, Average: 58.00

SAC vs IGM Dream11 Prediction Today (Sharjah Ramadan T10 League)

SAC vs IGM Dream11 Fantasy Tip #1 - Sharjah Ramadan T10 League

Fantasy Suggestion #1: S Singh, K Shah, A Khan, B Hameed, V Sukumaran, H Eisakhel, CP Rizwan, S Khan, A Mumtaz, H Desai and S Singh Kang.

Captain: H Eisakhel. Vice-captain: CP Rizwan.

SAC vs IGM Dream11 Fantasy Tip #2 - Sharjah Ramadan T10 League

Fantasy Suggestion #2: Y Kaleem, K Shah, A Khan, F Altaf, V Sukumaran, H Eisakhel, CP Rizwan, S Khan, A Mumtaz, H Desai and S Singh Kang.

Captain: S Khan. Vice-captain: CP Rizwan.

Edited by Samya Majumdar