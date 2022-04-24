SAC vs RKE Dream11 Prediction: Fantasy Cricket Tips, Today's Playing 11 and Pitch Report for Sharjah Ramadan T10 League, Match 15

Syed Agha CC (SAC) will lock horns with Rehan Khan Events (RKE) in the 15th match of the Sharjah Ramadan T10 League at the Sharjah Cricket Stadium in Sharjah on Monday.

Syed Agha CC won their opening match of the tournament against Fair Deal Defenders by 16 runs. Rehan Khan Events, on the other hand, started their campaign with a 71-run loss at the hands of Mideast Metals.

SAC vs RKE Probable Playing 11 Today

SAC XI

Hassan Eisakhel, Khalid Shah, Zainullah (C), Abdullah Khan (WK), Niaz Khan, Anwar Ayoub, Sher Khan, Faisal Altaf, Simranjeet Singh, Harsh Desai, Shoaib Abid.

RKE XI

Rahul Kharbanda, Bilal Malik, Vinod Raghavan, Wajahat Butt, Ahmer Samir, Rehan Khan (C), Arif Ibrahim (WK), Muzamil Khan, Kaif Jamil, Wasee ur Rehman, Burhanudin Sabir.

Match Details

SAC vs RKE, Sharjah Ramadan T10 League, Match 15

Date and Time: 25th April 2022, 01:30 AM IST

Venue: Sharjah Cricket Stadium, Sharjah.

Pitch Report

The surface at the Sharjah Cricket Stadium favors the batters, who will get full value for their shots. Meanwhile, the bowlers will have to bowl tight lines and lengths to control the leakage of runs. Chasing should be the preferred option, with the average first-innings score in the last two games played at the venue being 116 runs.

Today’s SAC vs RKE Dream11 Match Top Picks

Wicketkeeper

Khalid Shah: Shah is a reliable wicketkeeper-batter from Syed Agha CC who smashed 45 runs at a strike rate of 225.00 in the last match.

Batters

Zainullah: Zainullah is a hard-hitting batter who scored 16 runs in the last match.

Vinod Raghavan: Raghavan is a quality batter who scored only seven runs in the last match, but is expected to bounce back and contribute well in Monday's game.

All-rounders

Rehan Khan: Khan is a quality all-rounder who scalped a wicket in the last match.

Sher Khan: Khan picked up two wickets at an economy rate of 2.00 in the last game. He can help you fetch some valuable fantasy points on Monday.

Bowlers

Simranjeet Singh Kang: Kang took two wickets in the last match. He is a genuine wicket-taker who can provide regular breakthroughs.

Wasee ur Rehman: Rehman scalped two wickets at an economy rate of 8.50 in the last game and will lead Rehan Khan Events' bowling attack on Monday.

Top 5 best players to pick in SAC vs RKE Dream11 prediction team

Wasee ur Rehman (RKE) - 99 points

Sher Khan (SAC) - 89 points

Khalid Shah (SAC) - 74 points

Simranjeet Singh Kang (SAC) - 60 points

Burhanudin Sabur (RKE) - 43 points

Important Stats for SAC vs RKE Dream11 prediction team

Wasee ur Rehman: 2 wickets in 1 match; ER - 8.50

Sher Khan: 2 wickets in 1 match; ER - 2.00

Khalid Shah: 45 runs in 1 match; SR - 225.00

Simranjeet Singh Kang: 2 wickets in 1 match; ER - 14.50

Burhanudin Sabur: 1 wicket in 1 match; ER - 10.00

SAC vs RKE Dream11 Prediction Today (Sharjah Ramadan T10 League)

SAC vs RKE Dream11 Prediction - Sharjah Ramadan T10 League

Fantasy Suggestion #1: Khalid Shah, Zainullah, Hassan Eisakhel, Vinod Raghavan, Niaz Khan, Muzamil Khan, Rehan Khan, Sher Khan, Simranjeet Singh Kang, Wasee ur Rehman, Burhanudin Sabir.

Captain: Sher Khan. Vice-captain: Khalid Shah.

SAC vs RKE Dream11 Prediction - Sharjah Ramadan T10 League

Fantasy Suggestion #2: Khalid Shah, Zainullah, Hassan Eisakhel, Bilal Khurshid, Niaz Khan, Muzamil Khan, Rehan Khan, Sher Khan, Simranjeet Singh Kang, Wasee ur Rehman, Kaif Ali.

Captain: Sher Khan. Vice-captain: Wasee ur Rehman.

Edited by Samya Majumdar