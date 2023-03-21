SAF vs CIC Dream11 Prediction: Fantasy Cricket Tips, Today's Playing 11 and Pitch Report for European Cricket League T10, Match 7

The 7th match of the European Cricket League T10 will see Sporting Alfas (SAF) squaring off against CIYMS (CIC) at the Cartama Oval in Spain on Tuesday, March 21. Ahead of this exciting match, here's all you need to know about the SAF vs CIC Dream11 Prediction, today's playing 11s, fantasy cricket tips, best player picks and the pitch report.

CIYMS have won six of their last eight matches of the tournament. Sporting Alfas, on the other hand, have won five of their last seven matches.

Sporting Alfas will give it their all to win the match, but CIYMS are expected to win this nail-biting encounter.

SAF vs CIC Match Details

The 7th match of the European Cricket League T10 will be played on March 21 at the Cartama Oval in Spain. The game is set to take place at 6:00 PM IST. The live score & commentary of the game can be followed in the Sportskeeda Live Score section.

SAF vs CIC, Match 7

Date and Time: 21st March 2023, 6:00 PM IST

Venue: Cartama Oval, Spain

Pitch Report

The pitch looks good for the bowlers. The batters who are tactically talented will be able to score on this pitch. Both teams would prefer to bat second on this fresh pitch. The last match played on this pitch was between CIYMS and Dreux CC, where a total of 263 runs were scored at a loss of 8 wickets.

SAF vs CIC Form Guide

SAF - Won 5 of their last 7 matches

CIC - Won 6 of their last 8 matches

SAF vs CIC Probable Playing XI

SAF Playing XI

No injury updates

Garry Park, Greg Smith, Christian Munoz Mills, Atif Mehmood, Awais Ahmed (wk), Jack Perman, Waqar Ashraf, Shakeel Hafiz, Darren Walker, Paul Quinlan, Andrew Libby

CIC Playing XI

No injury updates

Chris Dougherty (wk), Jason van der Merwe, Jacob Mulder (c), Allen Coulter, Jack Beattie, Adam Heasley, Oliver Topping, Adam Kennedy, Chris Robinson, Angus Farrell, Mark Best

SAF vs CIC Dream11 Match Top Picks

Wicket-keeper

C Dougherty

C Dougherty is no doubt the best wicket-keeper pick for today's match as he will bat in the top order and has a high chance of scoring well. He is expected to play well in today's match. A Ahmed is another good pick for today's nail-biting match.

Batters

J Van Der Merwe

A Kennedy and J Van Der Merwe are the two best batsmen picks for the Dream11 team. C Munoz Mills played exceptionally well in the last series, so he is also a good pick for today's Dream11 fantasy team.

All-rounders

J Mulder

C McCullough and J Mulder are the best all-rounder picks for the Dream11 team as they are batting in the top order and also completing their quota of overs. G Park is another good pick for today's Dream11 team.

Bowlers

C Robinson

The top bowler picks for today's Dream11 team are A Coulter and C Robinson. Both have bowled brilliantly in the last few matches, and are also expected to bowl in death overs. M Best is another good pick for the Dream11 team.

SAF vs CIC match captain and vice-captain choices

J Mulder

J Mulder will bat in the middle order and also bowl his quota of overs, making him the safest pick for the captaincy. He is expected to play a crucial role in today's nail-biting match. He has earned 620 points in the last seven matches.

C McCullough

Since the pitch is well-balanced, you can make C McCullough as he will bat in the top order and bowl in the death overs. You can make him the captain of the grand league teams. He has earned 658 points in the last eight matches.

5 Must-Picks for SAF vs CIC, Match 7

J Mulder

A Coulter

C McCullough

J Van Der Merwe

G Park

Sporting Alfas vs CIYMS Match Expert Tips

As the pitch is well-balanced, it is advisable to pick at least 3 all-rounders, who will bat in the top order and also bowl their quota of overs. Making them the captain or vice-captain is another good way to gain maximum points and win grand leagues.

Sporting Alfas vs CIYMS Dream11 Prediction Today, Head-to-head

Fantasy suggestion #1

Wicket-keeper: C Dougherty

Batters: J Van Der Merwe, A Kennedy

All-rounders: J Mulder, G Park, C McCullough, A Mehmood

Bowlers: C Robinson, P Quinlan, M Best, A Coulter

Sporting Alfas vs CIYMS Dream11 Prediction Today, Grand League

Fantasy suggestion #2

Wicket-keeper: C Dougherty, A Ahmed

Batters: J Van Der Merwe

All-rounders: J Mulder, G Park, C McCullough, A Mehmood

Bowlers: C Robinson, P Quinlan, M Best, A Coulter

Poll : 0 votes