SAF vs UCCB Dream11 Prediction: Fantasy Cricket Tips, Today's Playing 11 and Pitch Report for European Cricket League T10, Match 6

The sixth match of the European Cricket League T10 will see Sporting Alfas (SAF) squaring off against United CC Bucharest (UCCB) at the Cartama Oval in Spain on Tuesday, March 14. Ahead of this exciting match, here's all you need to know about the SAF vs UCCB Dream11 Prediction, today's playing 11s, fantasy cricket tips, and the pitch report.

Sporting Alfas have won one of their last two matches. United CC Bucharest, on the other hand, have lost both of their last two matches.

United CC Bucharest will give it their all to win the match, but Sporting Alfas are expected to win this nail-biting encounter.m

SAF vs UCCB Match Details

The sixth match of the European Cricket League T10 will be played on March 14 at the Cartama Oval in Spain. The game is set to take place at 4:00 PM IST. The live score & commentary of the game can be followed in the Sportskeeda Live Score section.

SAF vs UCCB, Match 6

Date and Time: March 14, 2023, 4:00 PM IST

Venue: Cartama Oval, Spain

Pitch Report

The pitch looks good for the bowlers. Batsmen who are tactically talented will be able to score on this pitch. Both teams would prefer to bat second on this fresh pitch. The last match played on this pitch was between Zagreb Sokol and United CC Bucharest, where a total of 145 runs were scored at a loss of 13 wickets.

SAF vs UCCB Form Guide

SAF - L W

UCCB - L L

SAF vs UCCB Probable Playing XI

SAF Playing XI

No injury updates

Awais Ahmed (wk), Christian Munoz-Mills, Shakeel Hafiz, Dannyjo Cox, Faran Afzal, Atif Mehmood, Garry Park, Paul Quinlan, Jake Sunderland, Darren Walker, Billy Cox

UCCB Playing XI

No injury updates

Lalit Panjabi, Rohit Kumar-I (wk), Kaustubh Chavan, Nitesh Jaiswal, Arunkumar Unnikrishnan, Ramesh Satheesan, Abdul Bevinje, Ali Hussain-II (c), Rajesh Kumar-Jr, Shantanu Vashisht, Marian Gherasim

SAF vs UCCB Dream11 Match Top Picks

Wicket-keeper

A Ahmed

A Ahmed is no doubt the best wicket-keeper pick for today's match as he will bat in the top order and has a high chance of scoring well. He is expected to play well in today's match. R Kumar is another good pick for today's nail-biting match.

Batters

C Munoz

A Asif and C Munoz are the two best batsmen picks for the Dream11 team. A Unnikrishnan played exceptionally well in the last series, so he is also a good pick for today's Dream11 fantasy team.

All-rounders

G Park

A Mehmood and G Park are the best all-rounder picks for the Dream11 team as they are batting in the top order and also completing their quota of overs. F Afzal is another good pick for today's Dream11 team.

Bowlers

S Vashisht

The top bowler picks for today's Dream11 team are S Vashisht and J Sunderland. Both have bowled brilliantly in the last few matches, and are also expected to bowl in death overs. D Walker is another good pick for the Dream11 team.

SAF vs UCCB match captain and vice-captain choices

G Park

G Park will bat in the top order and also bowl his quota of overs, making him the safest pick for the captaincy. He is expected to play a crucial role in today's match. He has smashed 33 runs and taken three wickets in the last two matches.

C Munoz

Since the pitch is well-balanced, you can make C Munoz the captain as he will bat in the middle order and bowl a few overs in the match. You can make him the captain of the grand league teams. He has smashed 56 runs in the last two matches.

5 Must-Picks for SAF vs UCCB, Match 6

G Park

A Mehmood

C Munoz

A Asif

S Vashisht

Sporting Alfas vs United CC Bucharest Match Expert Tips

As the pitch is well-balanced, it is advisable to pick at least three all-rounders who will bat in the top order and also bowl their quota of overs. Making them the captain or vice-captain is another good way to gain maximum points and win grand leagues.

Sporting Alfas vs United CC Bucharest Dream11 Prediction Today, Head-to-head

Fantasy suggestion #1

Wicket-keeper: R Kumar

Batters: C Munoz, A Asif, A Unnikrishnan, D Cox

All-rounders: A Mehmood, F Afzal, G Park

Bowlers: J Sunderland, S Vashisht, D Walker

Sporting Alfas vs United CC Bucharest Dream11 Prediction Today, Grand League

Fantasy suggestion #2

Wicket-keeper: A Ahmed

Batters: C Munoz, A Asif, A Unnikrishnan

All-rounders: A Mehmood, F Afzal, G Park, R Kumar

Bowlers: J Sunderland, S Vashisht, M Koli

