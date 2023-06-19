SAI vs AEC Dream11 Prediction: Fantasy Cricket Tips, Today's Playing XIs, Player Stats and Pitch Report for KCC T10 Summer Elite League, Match 14

Saipem (SAI) will take on Almulla Exchange (AEC) in the 14th game of the KCC T10 Summer Elite League at the Sulabiya Ground in Al Jahra Governorate, Kuwait, on Monday, June 19. Ahead of the game, here's all you need to know about the SAI vs AEC Dream11 Fantasy prediction.

Almulla Exchange have been in fantastic form in the KCC T10 Summer Elite League, currently leading the points table with three wins out of three. Clinto Anto, Saleesh Chandra, Ansal Nazzar, and Naveenraj Rajendran have been performing well thus far, and the team expects them to continue their current form in the upcoming game.

Meanwhile, Saipem began the tournament nicely, defeating Al Hajery Team XI by eight wickets, but have since lost to NCM Investments. They will look to get back to winning ways.

SAI vs AEC Match Details

The 14th game of the KCC T10 Summer Elite League will be played on June 19 at the Sulaibiya Cricket Ground in Kuwait. The match will commence at 10.45 pm IST. Live scores and commentary of the game can be followed in the Sportskeeda Live Score section.

Match: SAI vs AEC, Match 14, KCC T10 Summer Elite League

Date and Time: June 19, 2023, Monday; 10.45 pm IST

Venue: Sulaibiya Cricket Ground, Kuwait

SAI vs AEC Probable Playing XIs

SAI Team/Injury News

No major injury updates.

SAI Probable Playing XI

Stanley Cherian, Pramod Varghese (c), Shiraz Khan, Jiss Jacob, Mohamed Shafeeq, Mohammed Farook, Rahul Ramadas, Saadh Sajjad, Ashif Hassan (wk), Nichel Prakash, Ahamad Kabeer

AEC Team/Injury News

No major injury updates.

AEC Probable Playing XI

Clinto Anto (wk), Saleesh Chandran (c), Ansal Nazzar, Naveenraj Rajendran, Anudeep Chandamara, Arun Raj, Pradeep Subramaniyan, Nithin Saldhana, Nikhil Dsouza, Parvinder Kumar

Today's SAI vs AEC Dream11 Match Top Picks

Top Wicketkeeper Pick

Clinto Anto (3 matches, 124 runs, Average: 41.33)

Clinto Anto has been excellent with the bat at the top order and also behind the stumps. He has scored 124 runs at an average of 41.33 in three games.

Top Batter Pick

Mohammed Farook Shereef (2 matches, 55 runs, Average: 55.00)

Mohammed Farook Shereef has been in excellent form with the bat for Saipem. He has scored 55 runs without getting dismissed on both occasions and has a strike rate of 171.88.

Top All-rounder Pick

Ansal V Nazzar (3 matches, 101 runs, Average: 33.67)

Ansal V Nazzar has batted quite well this season, having scored 101 runs at an average of 33.67 in three games with a strike rate of 210.42. He could also be effective with the ball.

Top Bowler Pick

Anudeep - C (3 matches, 4 wickets, Average: 8.00)

Anudeep - C has picked up four wickets in three matches at an economy rate of 5.33. He averages 8.00 and has a bowling strike rate of 9.00. He is a must-have player for today's outing.

SAI vs AEC match captain and vice-captain choices

Naveenraj Rajendran

Naveenraj Rajendran has been in magnificent form with the ball. The talented off-spinner has picked up four wickets at an economy rate of 4.83 and an average of 7.25 in three matches.

Nichel Prakash

Nichel Prakash has been in top form with both the bat and the ball. The all-rounder has scored 47 runs at an average of 23.50 while taking two wickets at an economy rate of 10.00 in two games.

Five Must-Picks for SAI vs AEC, Match 14

Mohamed Shafeeq

Mohammed Farook

Anudeep Chandamara

Arun Raj

Rahul Ramadas

SAI vs AEC Match Expert Tips

Ansal V Nazzar could provide you with valuable points with his skills in this game. He has scored 101 runs at an average of 33.67 in three games. He could be a valuable pick for your Dream11 fantasy team for this game.

SAI vs AEC Dream11 Prediction, Match 14, Head-To-Head Team

SAI vs AEC Fantasy Suggestion Team 1

Wicketkeeper: Clinto Anto

Batters: Mohammed Farook Shereef, N Saldanha

All-rounders: Ansal V Nazzar, N Rajendran, P Kumar, S Khan, Nichel Prakash

Bowlers: A Kabeer, Anudeep C, A Raj

SAI vs AEC Dream11 Prediction, Match 14, Grand Team

SAI vs AEC Fantasy Suggestion Team 2

Wicketkeeper: Clinto Anto

Batters: Mohammed Farook Shereef, S Cherian

All-rounders: Ansal V Nazzar, N Rajendran, P Kumar, S Khan, Nichel Prakash

Bowlers: A Kabeer, Anudeep C, A Raj

