SAI vs ALH Dream11 prediction: 3 players you can pick as captain or vice-captain for today’s KCC T10 Elite League match – June 3, 2023

All eyes are on the inaugural match of the KCC T10 Elite League as Saipem prepares to square off against Al Hajery at Sulaibiya Cricket Ground in Kuwait. The game is scheduled to commence on June 3, 12:45 AM IST.

Both teams are eagerly looking forward to kickstarting their tournament on a winning note. In their very last encounter in the KCC T20 championship cup last year, Saipem triumphed over Al Hajery in a massive run feast winning the game by 12 runs.

As we look ahead in anticipation, here are the top three players you should consider picking as your captain or vice-captain for the upcoming SAI vs ALH Dream11 prediction match.

#3 Shiraz Khan Shereef (SAI) - 9 credits

Shiraz is a true asset for his side and can turn the game on his head through his all-round capabilities. In T20 cricket, he averages 28 with the bat and has hit 8 fours and 10 sixes so far in his career. Besides, he is equally effective with the ball averaging 25 with two 3-wicket hauls to his name.

The 29-year-old's all-round capabilities make him a very lethal customer and hence, we highly recommend you pick him as your captain or vice-captain in the SAI vs ALH Dream11 prediction match.

#2 Jaison George (SAI) - 9 credits

Jaison has a prolific record in T20 cricket. In six innings, he has amassed 202 runs at a jaw-dropping average of 50.5. He has a strike rate of just under 120 and has smashed seven fours and 12 sixes in this format.

We believe Jaison can perform with the same intensity in the shortest format of the game and hence, he should be a top gun to feature in your SAI vs ALH Dream11 prediction team as a captain or vice-captain.

#1 Salman Munde (ALH) - 8.5 credits

Salman is yet to leave a mark in T10 cricket but his record in T20 cricket is highly commendable. In 11 innings, he has piled up 225 runs at a stunning average of 22.5 while striking it above 160. Besides, he also has a best individual score of 67 to his name.

The talented wicketkeeper-batsman is worth featuring in your SAI vs ALH Dream11 prediction match either as a captain or vice-captain.

