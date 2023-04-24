SAI vs ALH Dream11 prediction: 3 players you can pick as captain or vice-captain for today’s Kuwait T20 Champions Trophy match - April 24th, 2023  

Saipem (SAI) and Al Hajery (ALH) are set to lock horns in the Kuwait T20 Champions Trophy on Monday, April 24. The SAI vs ALH match will take place at the Sulaibiya Cricket Ground in Kuwait.

The tournament in Kuwait is expected to be an absolute thriller. A number of players who have played for the Kuwait national team will ply their trade in the championship.

On that note, here are three players whom you can pick as captain or vice-captain for your Dream11 team for SAI vs ALH. Pick your players wisely.

#3 Nitin Samuel (ALH) – 8 credits

Nitin Samuel is a decent player and should be picked for the SAI vs ALH match. He has scored 635 runs from 31 innings at an average of 22.68 and a strike rate of 114.41, with two half-centuries and seven scores above 30. He has also picked up four wickets, proving to be more than handy as a bowler.

#2 Hamoud Jandu (ALH) – 8.5 credits

Hamoud Jandu is a good cricketer and should therefore be picked for the SAI vs ALH match. He has scored 45 runs in three innings at an average of 15 and a strike rate of 115.38. He has a top score of 16 in his career. Jandu has also picked up eight wickets from four games at an economy rate of seven and a strike rate of 12.

#1 Mirza Ahmed (ALH) – 8.5 credits

Mirza Ahmed has played three matches for Kuwait U19 and should definitely be picked for the SAI vs ALH match. He has picked up four wickets in three matches against Sri Lanka U19, Bangladesh U19 and Nepal U19. He took 3/22 against Nepal U19 at the ICC 2 Dubai Ground and is expected to be a key player for his team.

