SAI vs ETF Dream11 Prediction: Fantasy Cricket Tips, Today's Playing 11, Player Stats, Pitch Report for KCC T20 Champions Trophy, Match 39

Saipem (SAI) will be up against Ecovert FM (ETF) in the Match 39 of the KCC T20 Champions Trophy at Sulabiya Ground in Al Jahra Governorate on Friday. Ahead of the match, here's all you need to know about the SAI vs ETF Dream11 Fantasy prediction , today's playing 11s and the pitch report for Match 39.

Saipem have had an absolutely horrible campaign so far. They have lost all five matches and are at the penultimate position in the table.

Meanwhile, Ecovert FM haven’t been too remarkable either. They are sixth in the standings and have won only twice in their five games.

SAI vs ETF Match Details, Match 39

The Match 39 of KCC T20 Champions Trophy will be played on May 19 at the Sulabiya Ground in Al Jahra Governorate. The match is set to take place at 11:30 AM IST. And, the live score & commentary of the game can be followed in the Sportskeeda Live Score section.

SAI vs ETF, KCC T20 Champions Trophy, Match 39

Date and Time: 19th May, 2023, 11:30 AM IST

Venue: Sulabiya Ground, Al Jahra Governorate

Live Streaming and Broadcast: FanCode

SAI vs ETF Pitch Report

The Sulabiya Ground can be said to be a high-scoring venue where runs have been scored aplenty. Batters will find freedom to execute high risk shots because of the smaller boundaries here.

Last 5 matches (this tournament)

Matches won by batting first: 3

Matches won by bowling first: 2

Average first innings score: 198.67

Average second innings score: 111

SAI vs ETF Form Guide (Last 5 matches)

Saipem: L-L-L-L-L

Ecovert FM: L-L-W-W-L

SAI vs ETF probable playing 11s for today’s match

Saipem Injury/Team News

There are no injury reports.

Saipem Probable Playing 11

Sanker Varathappan (c), Jaison George, Faisal Ali, Nichel Prakash, Arjun Vadakke, Parvez Shah, Pramod Varghese, Rabinsha Salam, Srikar-Reddy Yedla (wk), Abdul Salam, Prabosh Lal.

Ecovert FM Injury/Team News

There are no injury reports.

Ecovert FM Probable Playing 11

Naveen Jacob (c), Faizan farooq, Murshid Mustafa, Umar Abdullah, Muzammil Khalid, Bikram Raj Karan, Muhammad Khan Ghulam-II (wk), Mirwas Masoom, Bashart Ali, Abdullah Khan-I, Praveen Rao.

SAI vs ETF Dream11 match top picks

Top Wicketkeeper pick

S Allah (5 matches, 76 runs, Strike Rate: 113.43)

S Allah has made 76 runs in five matches at an average of 15.20 and strike rate of 113.43. He needs to work on both those attributes going forward.

Top Batter pick

J George (5 matches, 175 runs and 1 wicket)

J George is the leading run-scorer for Saipem. He has amassed 175 runs at an average of 35 and also has a wicket to his name.

Top All-rounder pick

A Ijaz (4 matches, 146 runs and 2 wickets)

A Ijaz could prove to be an interesting all-round pick for your Dream11 Fantasy Side. He has scored 146 runs at an average of 48.67 and also has a strike rate of 171.76. He has also taken two wickets so far.

Top Bowler pick

A Ghulam Khan (5 matches, 30 runs and 6 wickets)

A Khan has taken six wickets in five games and has an economy of 9.20. He has also made 30 runs.

SAI vs ETF match captain and vice-captain choices

O Abdullah

O Abdullah is the third-highest run-scorer in the competition and has been batting at a very high level. He has amassed 265 runs in five matches at an average of 88.33 and also has a terrific strike rate of over 203. He should definitely be the captaincy choice of your SAI vs ETF Dream11 Fantasy Team.

B Ali

B Ali is the leading wicket-taker for Ecovert FM and he has scalped eight wickets in five games. He has a bowling average of 16.50 and has an economy rate of 7.76. Ali has also scored 25 runs.

5 Must-picks with players stats for SAI vs ETF Dream11 Fantasy Cricket

Players Stats Dream11 Fantasy Points O Abdullah 265 runs 432 points B Ali 25 runs and 8 wickets 302 points J George 175 runs and 1 wicket 277 points A Ijaz 146 runs and 2 wickets 277 points A Ghulam Khan 30 runs and 6 wickets 233 points

SAI vs ETF match expert tips

O Abdullah has been a cut above the rest and he is an ideal choice for the captaincy pick of your SAI vs ETF Dream11 Fantasy Team.

SAI vs ETF Dream11 Prediction Team Today, Match 39, Head to Head League

SAI vs ETF Dream11 Fantasy Tip - Head to Head League

Wicketkeeper: S Allah

Batter: O Abdullah (c), J George

All-rounder: B Ali (vc), A Ijaz, H Mirza, A Salam, B Tahir

Bowler: A Ghulam Khan, P Raj Rao, S Sajjad

SAI vs ETF Dream11 Prediction Team Today, Match 39, Grand League

SAI vs ETF Dream11 Fantasy Tip - Grand League

Wicketkeeper: S Allah

Batter: O Abdullah, J George (vc)

All-rounder: B Ali, A Ijaz (c), H Mirza, N Prakash

Bowler: A Ghulam Khan, P Raj Rao, S Sajjad, P Lal

