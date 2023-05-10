SAI vs KS Dream11 Prediction: Fantasy Cricket Tips, Today's Playing 11, Player Stats, Pitch Report for KCC T20 Champions Trophy, Match 25

Saipem (SAI) will be up against Kuwait Swedish (KS) in the 25th match of the KCC T20 Champions Trophy at the Sulabiya Ground in Al Jahra Governorate on Wednesday, May 10. Ahead of the match, here's everything you need to know about the SAI vs KS Dream11 Fantasy prediction .

Saipem have had a woeful KCC T20 Champions Trophy campaign so far. They have lost all three of their matches and occupy the penultimate position in Group B.

Meanwhile, Kuwait Swedish are atop the standings with eight points, having won each of their first four games.

SAI vs KS Match Details, KCC T20 Champions Trophy

Match 25 of the KCC T20 Champions Trophy will be played on May 10 at the Sulabiya Ground in Al Jahra Governorate. The match is set to take place at 11:00 PM IST. The live score & commentary of the game can be followed in the Sportskeeda Live Score section.

SAI vs KS, KCC T20 Champions Trophy, Match 25

Date and Time: 10th May 2023, 11:00 PM IST

Venue: Sulabiya Ground, Al Jahra Governorate

Live Streaming and Broadcast: FanCode

SAI vs KS Pitch Report

The Sulabiya Ground is a high-scoring venue where batters can execute high-risk shots owing to the smaller boundaries on offer. Four of the last five matches have been won by the chasing sides here.

Last 5 matches (KCC T20 Champions Trophy)

Matches won by teams batting first: 1

Matches won by teams bowling first: 4

Average first-innings score: 164

Average second-innings score: 167

SAI vs KS Form Guide (Last 5 matches)

Saipem: L-L-L

Kuwait Swedish: W-W-W-W

SAI vs KS probable playing 11s for today’s match

Saipem Injury/Team News

There are no injury reports.

Saipem Probable Playing 11

Sanker Varathappan (c), Jaison George, Faisal Ali, Nichel Prakash, Arjun Vadakke, Parvez Shah, Pramod Varghese, Rabinsha Salam, Srikar-Reddy Yedla (wk), Abdul Salam, Prabosh Lal.

Kuwait Swedish Injury/Team News

There are no injury reports.

Kuwait Swedish Probable Playing 11

R Sandaruwan (c), Khalid Butt, Mohammed Faisal, Ridmika Nimesh, Yasin Patel, Mehedi Hasan, Ali Zaheer Udin, Mohammed Bulbul Ahmed, Asanka Silva, Usman Ghani (wk), Sayed Monib.

SAI vs KS Dream11 match top picks

Top Wicketkeeper pick

R Sandaruwan (4 matches, 118 runs, Strike Rate: 181.54)

R Sandaruwan has hammered 118 runs in four matches at a strike rate of 181.54 and an average of close to 30.

Top Batter pick

J George (3 matches, 119 runs and 1 wicket)

J George is Saipem's leading run-scorer with 119 runs at an average close to 40. He has also picked up a wicket.

Top All-rounder pick

A Salam (3 matches, 59 runs and 3 wickets)

A Salam could prove to be an interesting all-round pick for your Dream11 fantasy team. He has scored 59 runs and three wickets to his name.

Top Bowler pick

S Monib (3 matches, 55 runs and 3 wickets)

S Monib has been influential with both the bat and ball in the KCC T20 Champions Trophy. He has made 55 runs at a terrific strike rate of 196.43. Monib has also scalped three wickets.

SAI vs KS match captain and vice-captain choices

U Ghani Patel

U Ghani Patel is the leading run-scorer in the KCC T20 Champions Trophy with 246 runs in four matches at an average of 82 and a brilliant strike rate close to 180. He should definitely be the captaincy choice of your SAI vs KS Dream11 fantasy team.

A Zaheeruddin

A Zaheeruddin has amassed 100 runs in four matches at an average of 33.33 and a strike rate of 161.29. Zaheeruddin is also the joint-highest wicket-taker with four scalps to his name.

5 Must-picks with player stats for SAI vs KS Dream11 Fantasy Cricket

Players Stats Dream11 Fantasy Points U Ghani Patel 246 runs 408 points A Zaheeruddin 100 runs and 4 wickets 293 points R Sandaruwan 118 runs 207 points J George 119 runs and 1 wicket 187 points S Monib 55 runs and 3 wickets 174 points

SAI vs KS match expert tips

U Ghani Patel has been a cut above the rest and is an ideal choice for the captaincy pick of your SAI vs KS Dream11 fantasy team.

SAI vs KS Dream11 Prediction Team Today, Match 25, Head to Head League

SAI vs KS Dream11 Prediction Team, Match 25, Head to Head League

Wicketkeepers: U Ghani Patel (c), R Sandaruwan

Batters: J George, K Butt, S Varathappan

All-rounders: A Zaheeruddin (vc), A Salam, M Dilhan

Bowlers: S Monib, Y Patel, S Sajjad

SAI vs KS Dream11 Prediction Team Today, Match 25, Grand League

SAI vs KS Dream11 Prediction Team, Match 25, Grand League

Wicketkeepers: U Ghani Patel, R Sandaruwan (c)

Batters: J George (vc), K Butt, S Varathappan

All-rounders: A Zaheeruddin, A Salam, M Dilhan

Bowlers: S Monib, Y Patel, P Lal

