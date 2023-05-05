SAI vs NCMI Dream11 Prediction: Fantasy Cricket Tips, Today's Playing XIs, Player Stats, Pitch Report for KCC T20 Championship 2023, Match 19

Saipem (SAI) will take on NCM Investments (NCMI) in the 19th game of the KCC T20 Championship 2023 at the Sulaibiya Cricket Ground in Kuwait on Friday, May 5. Ahead of the game, here's all you need to know about the SAI vs NCMI Dream11 prediction, today's playing XIs, and pitch reports.

NCM Investments have been on a roll so far this season. They have won both their opening two contests and are unbeaten. The side are on top of Group B with four points and they defeated Tally CC by four wickets in the last game.

Meanwhile, Saipem are having a poor campaign, losing two straight games, and are sixth in the standings. They lost their previous encounter against Ceylinco CC by six wickets and will be looking to get back to winning ways.

SAI vs NCMI, Match Details

The 19th game of the KCC T20 Championship 2023 between Saipem and NCM Investments will be played on May 5 at the Sulaibiya Cricket Ground in Kuwait at 08:30 pm IST. The live score and commentary of the game can be followed in the Sportskeeda Live Score section.

Match: SAI vs NCMI, KCC T20 Championship 2023

Date & Time: May 05, 2023; 08.30 pm IST

Venue: Sulaibiya Cricket Ground, Kuwait

SAI vs NCMI, Pitch Report

The Sulaibiya Cricket Ground is a high-scoring wicket and batters are expected to enjoy their time on this surface. The 200-run mark could be reached on this track, so the bowlers must be extra cautious. Both matches have been won by the side batting first and this trend is expected to continue.

SAI vs NCMI Probable Playing XIs

Saipem Team News

No major injury concerns.

Saipem Probable Playing XI

Pramod Varghese (c), Prabosh Lal, Rabinsha Salam, Sanker Varathappan, Jaison George, Rajeesh Murali, Rahul Murali, Venkata Mailapilli, Anwer Sharif, Saddam Mulla (wk), Anis Iqbal.

NCM Investments Team News

No major injury concerns.

NCM Investments Probable Playing XI

Diju Sheeli (c&wk), Adnan ldrees, Adith Kumara Bolanda, Manjula Prasan, Meezan Ali, Mehmood Alam Khan, Muhammad Allauddin, Nimish Lathif, Rohan Wijewardana, Rubel Hossain, Vasudev Datla.

Today’s SAI vs NCMI Dream11 Match Top Picks

Top Wicketkeeper pick

Saddam Allah (2 matches, 43 runs, S.R: 94.165)

Saddam Allah has done a fabulous job for his side. He is the talented wicket-keeper batter for Saipem with 43 runs in two matches at a strike rate of 94.165.

Top Batter pick

Diju Xavier (2 matches, 137 runs, Strike Rate: 169.12)

Diju Xavier has been in great form with the bat in hand. He has hammered 137 runs in two games and possesses a strong strike rate of over 169. That makes him a must-have in your Dream11 fantasy team for this match.

Top All-rounder pick

Abdul Salam (2 matches, 48 runs, 3 wickets)

Salam is a good pick for an all-rounder as he can fetch you points with both the bat and the ball. He has scored 48 runs at an average of 24.00 and taken three wickets in two games. That makes him a must-have in your SAI vs NCMI Dream11 fantasy team.

Top Bowler pick

Prabosh Lal (2 matches, 4 wickets, E.R: 9.12)

Prabosh Lal has been terrific with the ball and he has been able to scalp four wickets at an economy rate of 9.12 in only two games.

SAI vs NCMI match captain and vice-captain choices

Adnan Idrees

Idrees has been in top form for NCM Investments and has been instrumental with both the bat as well as the ball. He has amassed 59 runs at a strike rate of over 245. Idrees has picked up two wickets in two matches at a stellar economy rate of 5.00. He should prove to be a fantastic captaincy choice for your SAI vs NCMI Dream11 Fantasy Team.

Manjula Prasen

Prasen is the leading wicket-taker in the entire tournament. He has been able to pick up 19 dismissals in just nine games. Prasen has maintained a brilliant economy rate of 7.38 and Jordan has also scored 61 runs at a strike rate of over 156.

5 must-picks for SAI vs NCMI Dream11 Fantasy Cricket

Meezan Ali

Rubel Hossain

Mehmood Alam Khan

Rahul Murali

Venkata Mailapilli

SAI vs NCMI match expert tips

Meezan Ali is a fantastic all-rounder who has performed admirably in this competition. He has scored 44 runs at an average of 22.00 and taken two wickets in as many games. Meezan Ali is an excellent cumulative choice for your SAI vs NCMI Dream11 Fantasy Side.

SAI vs NCMI Dream11 Prediction Team, Head-to-Head League

SAI vs NCMI Fantasy Suggestion Team 1

Wicketkeeper: S Allah.

Batters: D Xavier, S Varathapp, V Datla, J George.

All-rounders: A Idrees, N Lathif, M Ali, A Salam.

Bowlers: M Prasen, P Lal.

SAI vs NCMI Dream11 Prediction Team, Grand League

SAI vs NCMI Fantasy Suggestion Team 2

Wicketkeeper: S Allah.

Batters: D Xavier, S Varathapp, V Datla, J George.

All-rounders: A Idrees, M Ali, A Salam.

Bowlers: M Prasen, P Lal, M Rizwan.

