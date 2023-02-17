SAI vs RYK Dream11 Prediction: Fantasy Cricket Tips, Today's Playing 11, Player Stats, Pitch Report for KCC T20 Championship, Match 22

Saipem (SAI) will take on the Royal Kings (RYK) in the KCC T20 Championship match at the Sulaibiya Cricket Ground in Kuwait on Friday, February 17. Ahead of the match, here's everything you need to know about the SAI vs RYK Dream11 Fantasy prediction .

Saipem have played two matches so far in the tournament. They have managed to win one of the matches and lost the other. The good thing for the team is that they are coming into the match on the back of a victory and will look to keep the momentum going.

The Royal Kings, on the other hand, have played two matches in the tournament and have lost both of them. They have been defeated quite convincingly in both matches and will look to bounce back with a strong performance in the next match.

SAI vs RYK Match Details, KCC T20 Championship

The 22nd match of the KCC T20 Championship will be played on February 17 at the Sulaibiya Cricket Ground in Kuwait. The match is set to take place at 1.30 pm IST. The live score & commentary of the game can be followed in the Sportskeeda Live Score section.

SAI vs RYK, KCC T20 Championship, Match 22

Date and Time: February 17, 2022, 1.30 pm IST

Venue: Sulaibiya Cricket Ground, Kuwait

SAI vs RYK Pitch Report

In recent matches, the pitch at Sulaibiya has been good for bowling. Tough competition between the bat and the ball is expected.

SAI vs RYK probable playing XIs for today’s match

SAI Injury/Team News

No major updates.

SAI Probable Playing XI

Mohammed Farook, Stanley Cherian, Ahamad Kabeer, Shiraz Khan, Pramod Varghese, Jiss Jacob, Saadh Sajjad, Muhammad Rizwan-ll, Srikar-Reddy Yedla, Rabinsha Salam, and Prabosh Lal.

RYK Injury/Team News

No major updates.

RYK Probable Playing XI

Sanker Varathappan, Jaison George, Yousaf Mohammad, Renil Raj, Santosh Kumar, Muzifbasha Shaik, Hemal Ranpara, Ajin Skariah, Akash Babu, Rafi Mohammad, and Suresh Kumar.

SAI vs RYK Dream11 match top picks

Wicketkeeper

Srikar Reddy Yedla

Srikar Reddy Yedla is having a decent tournament so far. He can be very useful behind the stumps and this makes him the best wicketkeeper pick for this match.

Batter

Jaison George

Jasion George has been very good with the bat in the two matches that he has played. His current form makes him the best batter pick for this match.

All-rounder

Renil Raj

Renil Raj has been giving decent performances with both the bat and the ball in the tournament. He is a better choice in the all-rounder category for this match amongst all the options that are available.

Bowlers

Muhammad Rizwan-II

Muhammad Rizwan has been very good with the ball in this tournament. He can also come in handy with the bat lower down the order and this makes him the best pick in the bowler's category for this match.

SAI vs RYK match captain and vice-captain choices

Jaison George

Jaison George has been in great form with the bat. He has produced impactful performances with his aggressive brand of cricket. George's current form makes him the best choice for the captain or vice-captain of the match.

Muhammad Rizwan-II

Muhammad Rizwan has been in top form with the ball. He regularly picks up wickets and can also come in handy with the bat lower down the order. His all-round ability makes Rizwan one of the safest choices as the captain or vice-captain for this match.

Five Must-picks for SAI vs RYK Dream11 Fantasy Cricket

Muhammad Rizwan-II

Jaison George

Renil Raj

Srikar Reddy Yedla

Stanley Cherian

SAI vs RYK match expert tips

The pitch will be good for both batting and bowling. All-rounders, especially those who can impact the match with both the bat and the ball, will be the best picks for the match.

Take your fantasy game to the next level!

SAI vs RYK Dream11 Prediction Team Today, Match 22, Head-to-Head League

Wicketkeeper: S Yedla

Batters: Shiraz Khan, S Cherian, M Farook, J George

All-rounders: R Raj, S Kumar

Bowlers: J Jacob, S Sajjad, Muhammad Rizwan-II, R Mohammad

SAI vs RYK Dream11 Prediction Team Today, Match 22, Grand League

Wicketkeeper: S Yedla

Batters: Shiraz Khan, S Cherian, M Farook, J George

All-rounders: R Raj, S Kumar

Bowlers: J Jacob, S Sajjad, Muhammad Rizwan-II, R Mohammad

