SAI vs STA Dream11 Prediction: Fantasy Cricket Tips, Today's Playing XIs and Pitch Report for KCC Friendi Mobile T20 Champions Trophy, Match 29

The 29th match of the KCC Friendi Mobile T20 Champions Trophy will see the Saipem (SAI) square off against the Stack CC (STA) at the Sulaibiya Cricket Ground in Kuwait on Friday, May 12. Ahead of the game, here's all you need to know about the SAI vs STA Dream11 Prediction, playing XIs, fantasy cricket tips and pitch report.

The Saipem have played four matches in the tournament and have lost all four of them. They are currently placed seventh in Group B and are in desperate need of a win to get their campaign back on track.

The Stack CC, on the other hand, have played three matches and have managed to win two of them. They are third in group B and will look to maintain their position in the top half of the points table.

SAI vs STA Match Details

The 29th game of the KCC Friendi Mobile T20 Champions Trophy will be played on May 12 at the Sulaibiya Cricket Ground in Kuwait. The match will commence at 4.30 pm IST. Live scores and commentary of the game can be followed in the Sportskeeda Live Score section.

Match: SAI vs STA, Match 29, KCC Friendi Mobile T20 Champions Trophy

Date and Time: May 12, 2023, Friday; 4.30 pm IST.

Venue: Sulaibiya Cricket Ground, Kuwait.

SAI vs STA Probable Playing XIs

SAI Team/Injury News

No major injury updates.

SAI Probable Playing XI

S Allah, A Sharif, J George, A Iqbal Darekhan, A Salam, N Prakash, P Lal, N Firfire, P Shah, S Sajjad, and R Murali.

STA Team/Injury News

No major injury updates.

STA Probable Playing XI

I Nawaz, M Farook Shereef, C Anto, V Shivkumar Gupta, A Haseeb Naeem, S Khan Shareef, J Joseph Anchuthaikkal, K Ansari Anwar, R Masurkar, N Fakhr, and N Ahmed.

SAI vs STA Dream11 Match Top Picks

Wicketkeeper

S Allah

S Allah is a decent top-order batter and a good wicketkeeper. He will be a good choice from the wicketkeeper section for this match.

Batter

J George

George can bat with good intent in the top order and has been pretty consistent this season. He looks like a good choice for the fantasy contests of the match.

All-rounder

A Salam

Salam has been in good form with both the bat and the ball in this tournament. He can change the complexion of the match in either innings, which makes him a good choice for the match.

Bowlers

K Ansari Anwar

Ansari Anwar can pick up wickets at important junctures in the game. His wicket-taking form makes Anwar a great pick for the match.

SAI vs STA match captain and vice-captain choices

A Salam

Salam has been doing a good job in both his trades this tournament. He will be a good choice as a captain or vice-captain of the match.

V Shivkumar Gupta

Shivkumar Gupta has been in decent form with both of his trades. He can be effective for the team in either innings and that makes him a safe bet to take as the captain or vice-captain of the match.

Five Must-Picks for SAI vs STA, Match 29

S Allah

J George

A Salam

V Shivkumar Gupta

K Ansari Anwar

SAI vs STA Match Expert Tips

The pitch will be a balanced one. All-rounders who bat in the top order and can also complete their quota of overs will be good picks for the match.

SAI vs STA Dream11 Prediction, Match 29, Head-to-head Team

Wicketkeeper: S Allah

Batters: S Varathappan, J George

All-rounders: A Salam, V Shivkumar, A Haseeb Naeem

Bowlers: K Ansari Anwar, R Masurkar, N Fakhr, P Lal, S Sajjad

SAI vs STA Dream11 Prediction, Match 29, Grand League Team

Wicketkeeper: S Allah

Batters: S Varathappan, J George

All-rounders: A Salam, V Shivkumar, A Haseeb Naeem

Bowlers: K Ansari Anwar, R Masurkar, N Fakhr, P Lal, S Sajjad

