SAI vs YSS Dream11 Prediction: Fantasy Cricket Tips, Today's Playing XIs, Player Stats, Pitch Report KCC T20 Elite Championship, Match 42

Saipem will take on YSSC in the 42nd game of the KCC T20 Elite Championship at the Sulabiya Ground in Al Jahra Governorate, Kuwait, on Sunday (October 30). Ahead of the game, here's all you need to know about the SAI vs YSS Dream11 Fantasy prediction.

Saipem are fifth in the points table, winning four of their eight games. They lost their last game against Kuwait Swedish by 34 runs. YSSC, meanwhile, have won only one of their eight games and are tenth in the standings. They lost their last game against NCMI by ten wickets.

SAI vs YSS Match Details

The 42nd game of the KCC T20 Elite Championship will be played on October 30 at the Sulabiya Ground in Kuwait at 11:00 pm IST. The live score and commentary of the game can be followed in the Sportskeeda Live Score section.

Match: SAI vs YSS, KCC T20 Elite Championship, Match 42

Date and Time: October 30, 2022; 11:00 pm IST

Venue: Sulabiya Ground, Kuwait

SAI vs YSS Pitch Report

The track at the Sulabiya Ground is a balanced one, where batters get full value for their shots. Meanwhile, pacers are also expected to get some movement with the new ball. Four of the last five games here have been won by the chasing team.

Last 5 Matches (this tournament)

Matches won by batting first: 1

Matches won by bowling first: 4

Average first innings score: 175

Average second innings score: 180

SAI vs YSS Form Guide (Last 3 matches)

Saipem: L-L-L

YSSC: L-L-L

SAI vs YSS probable playing XIs for today’s match

SAI Injury/Team News

No major injury update

SAI Probable Playing XI

Akhil Balakrishnan, Mohammed Hisham, Stanley Cherian(C), Danish Aafaqi, Khadarvalli Shaik, Vivaan Cherian, Mohammed Farook, Fayez Rehman, Hashim Mohammed, Shiraz Khan, Subash Sivan

YSS Injury/Team News

No major injury update

YSS Probable Playing XI

Buji Babu Rapaka, Nalaka Dayan, Atheef Gafoor, Mohamed Simsan, Hasanmiya Kazi, Salman Munde(wk), Suranga Gomes(C), Siyalhaq Sareefdeen, Gamage Chandana, Tuwan Azeez, Nibras Tuwan

SAI vs YSS Dream11 Match Top Picks

Top Wicketkeeper pick

Atheef Gafoor (7 matches, 96 runs, Strike Rate: 154.84)

Atheef is a safe bet for the wicketkeeper's position, having consistently contributed in the middle order. He has scored 96 runs in seven games at a strike rate of 154.84.

Top Batter pick

Mohamed Simsan (8 matches, 177 runs and 14 wickets, Strike Rate: 122.07 and Economy Rate: 8.29)

Simsan has been phenomenal with the bat in the tournament so far, scoring 177 runs at a strike rate of 122.07 in eight games. He has also managed 14 wickets at an economy rate of 8.29.

Top All-rounder pick

Shiraz Khan (8 matches, 174 runs and 11 wickets, Strike Rate: 132.82 and Economy Rate: 7.46)

Khan could be an interesting all-round option. He has scored 174 runs and scalped 11 wickets at an economy rate of 7.46 in eight games.

Top Bowler pick

Saadh Sajjad (8 matches, 9 wickets and 50 runs, Economy Rate: 7.72 and Strike Rate: 131.58)

Saadh has been bowling well and can smash the ball around with the bat too. In eight games, he has scalped nine wickets at an economy rate of 7.72 and scored 50 runs.

SAI vs YSS match captain and vice-captain choices

Shiraz Khan

Khan could be a brilliant pick for the captaincy spot. He has scored 174 runs and picked up 11 wickets in eight games.

Mohamed Simsan

Simsan is an aggressive batter who can also contribute with the ball. He has scored 177 runs and scalped 14 wickets at an economy rate of 8.29 in eight games.

Five Must-picks with players stats for SAI vs YSS Dream11 Fantasy Cricket

Mohamed Simsan 177 runs and 14 wickets in 8 matches Shiraz Khan 174 runs and 11 wickets in 8 matches Sajid Anjillath 107 runs and 12 wickets in 6 matches Mohammed Farook 235 runs and 4 wickets in 8 matches Saadh Sajjad 50 runs and 9 wickets in 8 matches

SAI vs YSS Match Expert Tips

Mohamed Simsan could prove to be a wise multiplier choice, as he can contribute at a high level with both bat and ball.

SAI vs YSS Dream11 Prediction Team, Match 42, Head to Head League

SAI vs YSS Dream11 Prediction - KCC T20 Elite Championship

SAI vs YSS Dream11 Fantasy Tip - Head to Head League

Wicketkeeper: Atheef Gafoor

Batters: Mohamed Simsan, Mohammed Farook, Khadarvalli Shaik, Stanley Cherian

All-rounders: Nalaka Dayan, Sajid Anjillath, Shiraz Khan

Bowlers: Saadh Sajjad, Suranga Gomes, Jomin Joseph.

SAI vs YSS Dream11 Prediction Team, Match 42, Grand League

SAI vs YSS Dream11 Prediction - KCC T20 Elite Championship

SAI vs YSS Dream11 Fantasy Tip - Grand League

Wicketkeeper: Atheef Gafoor

Batters: Stanley Cherian, Mohamed Simsan, Mohammed Farook, Siyalhaq Sareefdeen

All-rounders: Nalaka Dayan, Sajid Anjillath, Shiraz Khan

Bowlers: Saadh Sajjad, Suranga Gomes, Jomin Joseph

