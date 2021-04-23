SAL vs BAA Dream11 Team Prediction, Fantasy Cricket Tips & Playing 11 Updates for Today's ECS T10 Vienna Match - Apr 24, 2021

Salzburg will take on Bangladesh Austria in the 21st match of the ECS T10 Vienna at the Seebarn Cricket Ground on Saturday.

Salzburg, who will be playing their third match of the ECS T10 Vienna, lost their opening match against Vienna Afghan on Golden Ball. However, they defeated Vienna CC by 44 runs in their second game. Salzburg are currently seventh in the points table.

Bangladesh Austria, on the other hand, will be playing their last match of the tournament. They have won just two of their six ECS T10 Vienna matches and are currently placed just above Salzburg in the standings.

Squads to choose from

Salzburg

Abrar Bilal (WK), Mubashar Ali (C), Zeeshan Goraya, Rahmanullah Pachayan, Zahid Khan, Saadii Cheema, Luqman Khan, Muhammad Shahbaz, Imran Asif, Baljinder Singh, Ranjit Singh, Vidi Gondal, Ali Shah, Balwinder Singh, Abbas Ahmadzai, Murtaza Mumtaz, Nadeem Afzal Akhtar, Abas Saleem, Ameer Hamza and Nandeep Soggi.

Bangladesh Austria

Hassan Ashfaq, Iqbal Hossain, Zayed Shahid, Tauqir Asif, Rakib Islam (C), Shahdath Khan (WK), Rahat Shahid, Gursevan Singh, Gill Singh, Shamim Mohammad, Alin Kalam, Uzzal Mujumdar, Nasir Ahmed, Masud Rahman, Sharif Khan, Rafat Islam and Kazi Shafayet.

Predicted Playing XIs

Salzburg

Mubashar Ali (C), Muhammad Shahbaz, Abrar Bilal (WK), Imran Asif, Zeeshan Goraya, Ranjit Singh, Rahmanullah Pachayan, Zahid Khan, Ali Shah, Saadii Cheema, Vidi Gondal.

Bangladesh Austria

Rakib Islam (C), Hassan Ashfaq, Zayed Shahid, Shahdath Khan (WK), Iqbal Hossain, Tauqir Asif, Gill Singh, Uzzal Mujumdar, Shamim Mohammad, Rahat Shahid, Gursevan Singh.

Match Details

Match: Salzburg vs Bangladesh Austria, Match 21

Date & Time: 24th April 2021, 12:30 PM IST

Venue: Seebarn Cricket Ground, Seebarn.

Pitch Report

The pitch at Seebarn Cricket Ground is a sporting one. But as the wicket tends to slow down as the game progresses, it's difficult to chase here. Anything over 110 should be a good total at the venue. Both captains will want to bat first upon winning the toss.

ECS T10 Vienna Dream11 Fantasy Suggestions (SAL vs BAA)

SAL vs BAA Dream11 Fantasy Suggestions - ECS T10 Vienna

Fantasy Suggestion #1: Abrar Bilal, Iqbal Hossain, Imran Asif, Muhammad Shahbaz, Zayed Shahid, Hassan Ashfaq, Zeeshan Goraya, Zahid Khan, Mubashar Ali, Gill Singh, Tauqir Asif.

Captain: Hassan Ashfaq. Vice-captain: Zeeshan Goraya.

Fantasy Suggestion #2: Abrar Bilal, Iqbal Hossain, Imran Asif, Muhammad Shahbaz, Zayed Shahid, Hassan Ashfaq, Zeeshan Goraya, Zahid Khan, Ali Shah, Gill Singh, Tauqir Asif.

Captain: Iqbal Hossain. Vice-captain: Muhammad Shahbaz.