SAL vs BG Dream11 Prediction: Fantasy Cricket Tips, Today's Playing 11 And Pitch Report for Sharjah CBFS T20, Match 3

Savannah Lions CC (SAL) will lock horns with Brother Gas (BG) in the third match of the Sharjah CBFS T20 at the Sharjah Cricket Stadium on Sunday.

Savannah Lions CC lost to MGM Cricket Club by eight wickets in their first Sharjah CBFS T20 game. They are currently seventh in the points table. Brother Gas, on the other hand, will be playing their first game of the season and will be eager to start their campaign with a victory.

SAL vs BG Probable Playing 11 Today

SAL XI

Juandre Kruger (C & WK), Bradley Staddon, Robin Gow Kleinschmidt, Rodwell Chigome, Romello Ceasario Ariff, Nathan Anthony Martin, Roshan Khan, Khalid Maharoof, Earl Kivedo, Mitchell Van Wyk, Casper Olivier.

BG XI

Mohammad Azhar (C), Dawood Ejaz, Hamdan Tahir (WK), Omar Farooq, Saqib Manshad, Zeeshan Abid, Jiju Janardhanan, Matiullah, Shahzaib Khan, Araslan Javaid, Mohammad Waseem.

Match Details

SAL vs BG, Match 3, Sharjah CBFS T20

Date and Time: 9th January 2022, 06:00 PM IST

Venue: Sharjah Cricket Stadium, Sharjah.

Pitch Report

The pitch at the Sharjah Cricket Stadium is a sporting one where the batters will get full value for their shots. Batting first should be the preferred option, with the average first-innings score in the last two matches played at the venue being 166 runs.

Today’s SAL vs BG Dream11 Match Top Picks

Wicketkeeper

Hamdan Tahir: Tahir has scored 107 runs at a strike rate of 110.31 in eight Club T20 matches.

Batters

Saqib Manshad: Manshad is a top-quality all-rounder who can single-handedly win games for his side.

Romello Ceasario Ariff: Ariff scored 18 runs at a strike rate of 100.00 in the first match against MGM Cricket Club. He can be a good budget pick today.

All-rounders

Bradley Staddon: Staddon impressed everyone with his all-round performance in the last match, scoring 28 runs at a strike rate of 58.3 and also picking up a wicket.

Omar Farooq: Farooq can provide you with some valuable points with both the bat and ball on Sunday. He is surely a must-have pick for your fantasy team.

Bowlers

Mohammad Azhar: Azhar will lead the bowling attack for Brothers Gas on Sunday. He is a genuine wicket-taker who can provide regular breakthroughs.

Rodwell Chigome: Chigome didn't perform as per the expectations in the last match against MGM Cricket Club. He can prove to be a great utility pick for your fantasy team.

Top 5 best players to pick in SAL vs BG Dream11 prediction team

Bradley Staddon (SAL) - 64 points

Robin Gow Kleinschmidt (SAL) - 47 points

Roshan Khan (SAL) - 29 points

Romello Ceasario Ariff (SAL) - 25 points

Earl Kivedo (SAL) - 14 points

Important Stats for SAL vs BG Dream11 prediction team

Bradley Staddon: 28 runs and 1 wicket in 1 match; SR - 58.3 and ER - 9.0

Roshan Khan: 25 runs in 1 match; SR - 113.6

Robin Gow Kleinschmidt: 7 runs and 1 wicket in 1 match; SR - 70.0 and ER - 5.7

Romello Ceasario Ariff: 18 runs in 1 match; SR - 100.0

Earl Kivedo: 10 runs in 1 match; SR - 125.0

SAL vs BG Dream11 Prediction Today (Sharjah CBFS T20)

SAL vs BG Dream11 Prediction - Sharjah CBFS T20

Fantasy Suggestion #1: Hamdan Tahir, Saqib Manshad, Zeeshan Abid, Romello Ceasario Ariff, Omar Farooq, Matiullah, Bradley Staddon, Mitchell Van Wyk, Mohammad Azhar, Araslan Javaid, Rodwell Chigome.

Captain: Omar Farooq. Vice-captain: Zeeshan Abid.

SAL vs BG Dream11 Prediction - Sharjah CBFS T20

Fantasy Suggestion #2: Hamdan Tahir, Juandre Kruger, Saqib Manshad, Zeeshan Abid, Earl Kivedo, Omar Farooq, Matiullah, Bradley Staddon, Mohammad Azhar, Araslan Javaid, Nathan Anthony Martin.

Captain: Omar Farooq. Vice-captain: Mohammad Azhar.

Edited by Samya Majumdar