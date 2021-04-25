SAL vs CRC Dream11 Team Prediction, Fantasy Cricket Tips & Playing-11 Updates for Today's ECS T10 Austria, Vienna - April 26, 2021

In the 28th match of ECS T10 Austria, Vienna tournament, Salzburg will take on Cricketer CC at Seebarn Cricket Ground on Monday.

Salzburg are currently in fourth position on the points table with three wins in five games so far in the tournament. They defeated India Vienna by nine wickets in their previous match. Salzburg will aim for a better spot in the points table with a win in this encounter.

Cricketer CC are having a disastrous tournament with just one win in five games so far in the competition. They lost to India Vienna by nine wickets in their previous game. Cricketer CC will look to bounce back with a win against Salzburg in this contest.

Squads to choose from

Salzburg

Luqman Khan, Murtaza Mumtaz, Rahmanullah Pachayan, Ranjit Singh, Ali Shah, Nadeem Afzal Akhtar, Vidi Gondal, Abas Saleem, Abbad Ahmadzai, Ameer Hamza, Baljinder Singh, Imran Asif, Mubashar Ali, Muhammad Shahbaz, Saadii Cheema, Zahid Khan, Zeeshan Goraya, Abrar Bilal

Cricketer CC

Aminullah Mushwani, Dost Mohamad, Abdul Nasir Babakarkhail, Abdulwaseed Basit, Jaweed Sadran, Khan Agha Hamdard, Mohammad Waqar Zalmai, Sahel Ahmadzai, Sarfaraz Zadran, Usman Afridi, Abas Sediqi, Baseer Khan, Basheer Ahamadzari, Bilal Zalmai, Navidullah Shigiwal, Shadnan Khan, Tariq Ahmadzai

Probable Playing XIs

Salzburg

Mubashar Ali(c), Saadii Cheema, Baljinder Singh, Abrar Bilal, Muhammad Shahbaz, Imran Asif, Zeeshan Goraya, Zahid Khan, Vidi Gondal(wk), Ali Shah, Rahmanullah Pachayan

Cricketer CC

Bilal Zalmai(c), Jaweed Sadran, Usman Gol, Sahel Ahmadzai, Dost Mohamad, Khan-Agha Hamdard, Baseer Khan, Abdulwaseed Basit, Basheer Ahamadzari(wk), Tariq Ahmadzai, Abdul Nasir Babakarkhail

Match Details

Match: Salzburg vs Cricketer CC, Match 28

Date and Time: April 26, 2021 at 6.30 PM IST

Venue: Seebarn Cricket Ground

Pitch report

The 22-yard track at Seebarn Cricket Ground is a good batting track. However, bowlers are expected to do well if they bowl on good lines and lengths.

We can expect the first innings score to be around 100-120. Teams batting first have had a brilliant record in the tournament so far.

ECS T10 Austria, Vienna 2021 Dream11 Fantasy Suggestions (SAL vs CRC)

Dream11 Team

Fantasy Suggestion #1: Bilal Zamai, Abrar Bilal, Muhammad Shahbaz, Imran Asif, Rahmanullah Pachayan, Zeeshan Goraya, Khan-Agha Hamdard, Jaweed Sadran, Baseer Khan, Ali Shah, Mubashar Ali

Captain: Zeeshan Goraya, Vice-captain: Muhammad Shahbaz

Fantasy Suggestion #2: Bilal Zamai, Vidi Gondal, Muhammad Shahbaz, Imran Asif, Tariq Ahmadzai, Zeeshan Goraya, Zahid Khan, Khan-Agha Hamdard, Baseer Khan, Ali Shah, Mubashar Ali

Captain: Bilal Zamai, Vice-captain: Imran Asif