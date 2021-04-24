SAL vs INV Dream11 Team Prediction, Fantasy Cricket Tips & Playing 11 Updates for Today’s ECS T10 Vienna Match - April 24th, 2021

Match 24 of the ECS T10 Vienna will see Salzburg take on Indian Vienna at the Seebarn Cricket Ground on Saturday.

Indian Vienna have impressed with both the bat and ball with three wins in five ECS T10 Vienna games. Although they will head into Saturday's fixture on the back of a tough loss to Pakistan CC, Indian Vienna will be looking to return to winning ways and end the week on a high.

Salzburg, on the other hand, have shown enough promise in the ECS T10 Vienna to warrant the favorites tag. Although they lost their opening fixture to Vienna Afghan on Golden Ball, Salzburg demolished Vienna CC with an imperative bowling performance in their second game. They will be hoping for another stupendous bowling performance against the likes of Shahil Momin and Kunal Joshi on Saturday.

With both teams eyeing a crucial win, we should be in for a cracking ECS T10 Vienna game on Saturday.

Squads to choose from:

Salzburg

Abrar Bilal (WK), Mubashar Ali (C), Zeeshan Goraya, Rahmanullah Pachayan, Zahid Khan, Saadii Cheema, Luqman Khan, Muhammad Shahbaz, Imran Asif, Balwinder Singh, Faisal Shah, Baljinder Singh, Ranjit Singh, Abbas Ahmadzai, Vidi Gondal, Murtaza Mumtaz, Ali Shah, Nadeem Afzal Akhtar, Abas Saleem and Ameer Hamza.

Indian Vienna

Kunal Joshi (C), Sumer Shergill, Gursewak Sandhu, Mehar Cheema (WK), Kumud Jha, Abhishek Gopalakrishnan, Mani Singh, Sunny Bains, Ahmad Ghani, Daud Zadran, Adaikkalaraj Kumaran, Zaherullah Jabarkhel, Sumit Dhir, Amandeep Chhabra, Shahil Momin, Soumyadeep Banerjee, Pankaj Sharma, Raul Bedi and Wasif Saluja.

Predicted Playing XIs

Salzburg

Abrar Bilal (wk), Imran Asif, Ranjit Singh, Muhammad Shahbaz, Saadil Cheema, Zeeshan Goraya, Ali Shah, Zahid Khan, Rahmanullah Pachayan, Mubashar Ali (c), Vidi Gondal

Indian Vienna

Kumud Jha, Shahil Momin, Abhishek Gopalakrishnan, Aman Chhabra, Ahmad Ghani, Adaikkalaraj Kumaran, Mehar Cheema (wk), Kunal Joshi (c), Wasif Saluja, Daud Zadran and Naveen Prasad

Match Details

Match: Salzburg vs Indian Vienna, 24th Match

Venue: Seebarn Cricket Ground, Seebarn

Date and Time: 24th April 2021, 6:30 PM IST

Pitch Report

A high-scoring game is on the cards with little help on offer for the bowlers. Although there is some swing available off the surface, the pacers will need to be wary of the ground's dimensions. Although the batsmen should enjoy the ball coming onto the bat, there is a hint of uneven bounce that can go against them. Both teams will ideally look to bat first upon winning the toss, with 100 being a bare minimum at the venue.

ECS T10 Vienna Dream11 Fantasy Suggestions (SAL vs INV)

SAL vs INV Dream11 Tips - ECS T10 Vienna

Fantasy Suggestion #1: M Cheema, A Gopalakrishnan, I Asif, M Shabaz, A Kumaran, K Joshi, S Momin, Z Khan, K Jha, W Saluja and M Ali

Captain:S Momin. Vice-captain: I Asif

Fantasy Suggestion #2: A Bilal, A Gopalakrishnan, I Asif, M Shabaz, A Kumaran, K Joshi, S Momin, Z Goraya, K Jha, W Saluja and M Ali

Captain: K Joshi. Vice-captain: S Momin