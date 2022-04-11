SAL vs KAM Dream11 Prediction: Fantasy Cricket Tips, Today's Playing 11 and Pitch Report for ECS T10 Rotterdam 2022, Matches 3 & 4

Salland (SAL) will take on SV Kampong (KAM) in back-to-back ECS T10 Rotterdam 2022 matches at Sportpark Bermweg in Capelle on Monday.

Both Salland and SV Kampong will start their ECS T10 Rotterdam 2022 campaigns today. While Salland didn’t take part in the ECS Capelle 2021, SV Kampong won the tournament.

SAL vs KAM Probable Playing 11 today

Salland: Victor Lubbers, Lokesh Kamti, Geert van Seventer, Pasan Piyaranga (wk), Hamid Wardak, Ishara Wickramarachchi, Gul Nasir, Jarri Ullah, Akhil Gopinath, Hashim Khan, Andy Malhari.

SV Kampong: Amer Ejaz Butt, Usman Malik (c), Sherry Butt, Vikram Chaturvedi, Ratha Alphonse (wk), Pierre Jacod, Dipesh Khardia, Kertan Nana, Andrew File, Tushar Sharma, Rana Bilal Siddique.

Match Details

SAL vs KAM, Matches 3 and 4, ECS T10 Rotterdam 2022

Date & Time: April 11th 2022, 4:30 & 6:30 PM IST

Venue: Sportpark Bermweg, Capelle

Pitch Report

The pitch at Sportpark Bermweg in Capelle is likely to be an excellent one to bat on, with teams having consistently racked up big scores at the venue in the past. Another good batting track is likely to be in store for us for today's matches.

Today’s SAL vs KAM Dream11 Match Top Picks

Wicketkeeper

Ratha Alphonse, who has the ability to score substantial runs, has a career ECS strike rate of 162.93. He is also safe behind the stumps.

Batter

Usman has scored 448 runs in addition to taking 17 wickets from 18 matches in the ECN tournaments.

All-rounder

Rana Bilal Siddique is a wicket-taking bowler with 18 scalps to his name in ECS tournaments. He can effectively contribute with the bat as well.

Bowler

Andrew File is one of SV Kampong premier bowlers who is capable of bowling economical spells in addition to picking up wickets on a consistent basis.

Top 5 best players to pick in SAL vs KAM Dream11 Prediction Team

Rana Bilal Siddique (KAM)

Usman Malik (KAM)

Victor Lubbers (SAL)

Hamid Wardak (SAL)

Ratha Alphonse (KAM)

SAL vs KAM Dream11 Prediction (ECS T10 Rotterdam 2022)

Dream11 Team for Salland vs SV Kampong - ECS T10 Rotterdam 2022.

Fantasy Suggestion #1: Pasan Piyaranga, Ratha Alphonse, Hashim Khan, Amer Ejaz Butt, Usman Malik, Victor Lubbers, Hamid Wardak, Rana Bilal Siddique, Gul Nasir, Andrew File, Tushar Sharma.

Captain: Rana Bilal Siddique. Vice-captain: Victor Lubbers.

Dream11 Team for Salland vs SV Kampong - ECS T10 Rotterdam 2022.

Fantasy Suggestion #2: Ratha Alphonse, Hashim Khan, Lokesh Kamti, Amer Ejaz Butt, Usman Malik, Victor Lubbers, Hamid Wardak, Rana Bilal Siddique, Gul Nasir, Andrew File, Kertan Nana.

Captain: Rana Bilal Siddique. Vice-captain: Hamid Wardak.

