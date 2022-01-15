SAL vs KAS Dream11 Prediction: Fantasy Cricket Tips, Today's Playing 11 and Pitch Report for Sharjah CBFS T20, Match 10

Savannah Lions CC (SAL) will be up against the Karwan Strikers (KAS) in the 10th match of the Sharjah CBFS T20 at the Sharjah Cricket Stadium on Saturday.

Savannah Lions CC have lost all three of their Sharjah CBFS T20 matches and are currently seventh in the points table. Karwan Strikers, on the other hand, fell 14 runs short in their last match against Bukhatir XI. They currently find themselves just above their opponents in the standings.

SAL vs KAS Probable Playing 11 Today

SAL XI

Juandre Kruger (C & WK), Bradley Staddon, Robin Gow Kleinschmidt, Rodwell Chigome, Romello Ceasario Ariff, Bjorn Hinrichsen, Matthew Newton, Shaun Fabe, Roshan Khan, Khalid Maharoof, Mitchell Van Wyk.

KAS XI

Babar Iqbal (C), Waqas Ahmed, Furqan Khalil (WK), Fayyaz Ahmed, Ameer Hamza, Ali Khan, Aryan Lakra, Tariq Mehmood, Hafeez ur Rehman, Shiraz Ahmed, Muhammad Farooq.

Match Details

SAL vs KAS, Match 10, Sharjah CBFS T20

Date and Time: 15th January 2022, 06:00 PM IST

Venue: Sharjah Cricket Stadium, Sharjah.

Pitch Report

The pitch at the Sharjah Cricket Stadium favors the batters, who will get full value for their shots. Batting first should be the preferred option, with the average first-innings score in the last two matches played at the venue being 205 runs.

Today’s SAL vs KAS Dream11 Match Top Picks

Wicketkeeper

Juandre Kruger: Kruger has been in decent form with the bat over the last couple of matches, scoring 63 runs at a strike rate of 136.96. He can be a crucial pick for your fantasy team.

Batters

Fayyaz Ahmed: Ahmed was in brilliant form with the bat in the last match against Bukhatir XI, scoring 51 runs at a strike rate of 145.71.

Ali Khan: Khan is a top-quality batter who can single-handedly win games for his side. He scored 15 runs at a strike rate of 115.38 in the last match.

All-rounders

Bradley Staddon: Staddon has been in brilliant form with both the bat and ball in the Sharjah CBFS T20. He has scored 101 runs and also picked up three wickets in three matches.

Robin Gow Kleinschmidt: Kleinschmidt has taken three wickets at an economy rate of 7.50 while also scoring 50 runs in three outings. He can do well with both the bat and ball on Saturday.

Bowlers

Muhammad Farooq: Farooq picked up a wicket at an economy rate of 6.75 in the last match against Bukhatir XI. He is a genuine wicket-taker who can provide regular breakthroughs.

Rodwell Chigome: Chigome scalped a wicket in the only over he bowled against the Interglobe Marine. He can also score some handy runs with the bat in the lower-middle order for his side.

Top 5 best players to pick in SAL vs KAS Dream11 prediction team

Bradley Staddon (SAL) - 227 points

Robin Gow Kleinschmidt (SAL) - 155 points

Juandre Kruger (SAL) - 106 points

Fayyaz Ahmed (KAS) - 82 points

Khalid Maharoof (SAL) - 72 points

Important Stats for SAL vs KAS Dream11 prediction team

Bradley Staddon: 101 runs and 3 wickets in 3 matches; SR - 94.39 and ER - 14.00

Robin Gow Kleinschmidt: 50 runs and 3 wickets in 3 matches; SR - 92.59 and ER - 7.50

Juandre Kruger: 63 runs in 3 matches; SR - 136.96

Fayyaz Ahmed: 51 runs in 1 match; SR - 145.71

Tariq Mehmood: 2 wickets in 1 match; ER - 9.50

SAL vs KAS Dream11 Prediction Today (Sharjah CBFS T20)

SAL vs KAS Dream11 Prediction - Sharjah CBFS T20

Fantasy Suggestion #1: Juandre Kruger, Ali Khan, Waqas Ahmed, Fayyaz Ahmed, Aryan Lakra, Ameer Hamza, Bradley Staddon, Mitchell Van Wyk, Hafeez ur Rehman, Rodwell Chigome, Muhammad Farooq.

Captain: Aryan Lakra. Vice-captain: Bradley Staddon.

SAL vs KAS Dream11 Prediction - Sharjah CBFS T20

Fantasy Suggestion #2: Juandre Kruger, Ali Khan, Waqas Ahmed, Earl Kivedo, Aryan Lakra, Ameer Hamza, Bradley Staddon, Robin Gow Kleinschmidt, Hafeez ur Rehman, Muhammad Farooq, Babar Iqbal.

Captain: Aryan Lakra. Vice-captain: Ali Khan.

Edited by Samya Majumdar