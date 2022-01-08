SAL vs MGM Dream11 Prediction: Fantasy Cricket Tips, Today's Playing 11 and Pitch Report for Sharjah CBFS T20, Match 1

Savannah Lions CC (SAL) will lock horns with MGM Cricket Club (MGM) in the opening match of the Sharjah CBFS T20 at the Sharjah Cricket Stadium on Saturday.

While Savannah Lions CC will be led by hard-hitting wicketkeeper-batter Juandre Kruger, Ansar Khan will be the captain of the MGM Cricket Club in the Sharjah CBFS T20.

SAL vs MGM Probable Playing 11 Today

SAL XI

Juandre Kruger (C & WK), Jason Cook, Matthew Newton, Khalid Maharoof, Bradley Staddon, Mitchell Van Wyk, Rodwell Chigome, Robin Gow Kleinschmidt, Andries Venter, Roshan Khan, Bjorn Hinrichsen.

MGM XI

Rahul Chopra (WK), Ansar Khan (C), Muhamad Hafiz Kaleem, Waqas Ali, Mayank Chowdary, Shoaib Malik, Adeel Malik, Bilal Asif, Zahoor Khan, Nawab Khan, Danish Qureshi.

Match Details

SAL vs MGM, Sharjah CBFS T20, Match 1

Date and Time: 8th January 2022, 06:00 PM IST

Venue: Sharjah Cricket Stadium, Sharjah.

Pitch Report

The surface at Sharjah Cricket Stadium offers good support to the bowlers. However, the wicket eases out as the game progresses, making chasing the preferred option. The average first-innings score at the venue is 155 runs.

Today’s SAL vs MGM Dream11 Match Top Picks

Wicketkeeper

Rahul Chopra: Chopra is a skilled wicketkeeper-batter who has scored 224 runs in 10 T20 matches at a strike rate of 168.42.

Batters

Ansar Khan: Khan is an explosive top-order batter who has scored 100 runs in six T20s with a strike rate of 178.57.

Muhamad Hafiz-Kaleem: MGM Cricket Club's Hafiz-Kaleem has scored 97 runs in nine T20Is.

All-rounders

Shoaib Malik: The Pakistani all-rounder has a superb T20 record. He has scored 11,297 runs and picked up 155 wickets in 461 T20s.

Mitchell Van Wyk: Van Wyk is capable of contributing with both the bat and ball. He has scored 2833 runs while also scalping 120 wickets in 154 matches.

Bowlers

Zahoor Khan: Khan is an experienced bowler who can provide regular breakthroughs. He has scalped 33 wickets in 27 matches at an economy rate of 6.75.

Andries Venter: Venter is a genuine wicket-taker who can provide you with some valuable points on Saturday.

Top 5 best players to pick in SAL vs MGM Dream11 prediction team

Shoaib Malik (MGM)

Zahoor Khan (MGM)

Ansar Khan (MGM)

Mitchell Van Wyk (SAL)

Andries Venter (SAL)

Important Stats for SAL vs MGM Dream11 prediction team

Shoaib Malik: 11297 runs and 155 wickets in 461 matches; SR - 126.80 and ER - 7.03

Zahoor Khan: 33 wickets in 27 matches; ER - 6.75

Ansar Khan: 100 runs in 6 matches; SR - 178.57

Mitchell Van Wyk: 2833 runs and 120 wickets in 154 matches

Andries Venter: 1 wicket in 3 matches; ER - 9.67

SAL vs MGM Dream11 Prediction Today (Sharjah CBFS T20)

SAL vs MGM Dream11 Prediction - Sharjah CBFS T20

Fantasy Suggestion #1: Rahul Chopra, Muhamad Hafiz-Kaleem, Ansar Khan, Khalid Maharoof, Shoaib Malik, Bilal Asif, Rodwell Chigome, Mitchell Van Wyk, Zahoor Khan, Danish Qureshi, Andries Venter.

Captain: Shoaib Malik. Vice-captain: Zahoor Khan.

SAL vs MGM Dream11 Prediction - Sharjah CBFS T20

Fantasy Suggestion #2: Juandre Kruger, Muhamad Hafiz-Kaleem, Ansar Khan, Matthew Newton, Shoaib Malik, Bilal Asif, Rodwell Chigome, Mitchell Van Wyk, Zahoor Khan, Bjorn Hinrichsen, Andries Venter.

Also Read Article Continues below

Captain: Shoaib Malik. Vice-captain: Ansar Khan.

Edited by Samya Majumdar