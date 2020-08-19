SAL vs PAK-CC Dream11 Team Prediction, Fantasy Cricket Tips & Playing 11 Updates for Today's ECS T10 Vienna Match - Aug 19th, 2020

The fourth fixture of the day in ECS T10 Vienna is between Salzburg CC and Pakistan CC. With these two teams occupying the second and third spot on the table, the fans are in for a treat.

SCC currently sit second on the table, winning two, losing one and one game being washed out due to rain. The team has performed excellently with the bat and the ball. They bowled their opponent and even defended an average total during their recent matches.

On the other hand, Pakistan CC has been a team who can upset any opponent in the league. Their recent form shows that they can also perform excellently with the bat by putting up a challenging total on the board and later can sweat themselves out to defend it.

Squads to choose from

Salzburg CC

Atif Mehmood, Mirza Ahsan, Abrar Bilal, Klair Kailash, Abbas Ahmadzai, Rizwan Javeed, Mubashar Syed, Zeeshan Goraya, Rahmanullah Pachayan, Zahid Khan, Saad Cheema, Gondal Naveed, Shahbaz Muhammad, Liaqat Muhammad, Nadeem Akhter, Abdul Rouf and Nisar Ahmed.

Pakistan CC

Abdullah Akbarjan, Arsalan Arif, Ramish Malik, Naveed Hassan, Israr Ahmed, Bilal Zalmai, Mohammad Waqar Zalmai, Zeshan Arif, Umair Tariq, Itibarshah Deedar, Sikander Hayat, Amar Naeem, Saveez Khawaja, Adnan Khan, Jaweed Sadran, Usman Gol and Shadnan Khan.

Predicted Playing XIs

Salzburg CC

Mubashar Syed, Liaqat Muhammad, Zeeshan Goraya, Abrar Bilal, Rahmanullah Pachayan, Zahid Khan, Saad Cheema, Klair Kailash, Mirza Ahsan, Atif Mehmood and Nisar Ahmed.

Pakistan CC

Arsalan Arif, Zeshan Arif, Sikander Hayat, Amar Naeem, Saveez Khawaja, Naveed Hassan, Umair Tariq, Jaweed Sadran, Shadnan Khan, Bilal Zamai and Itibarshah Deedar

Match Details

Match: Salzburg CC vs Pakistan CC

Date: 19th August 2020, 6:30 PM IST

Venue: Seebarn Cricket Ground, Seebarn

Pitch Report

The pitch will be assisting the batsmen just like earlier in the tournament where we've seen a few huge totals on the scoreboard. The captain winning the toss will be hoping to bat first and set a huge total for their opponent.

We are hoping that rain doesn't interrupt the game as the sky has looked clear and there is no forecast of rains as such. We are expecting to see a full game of 10 overs per side.

ECS T10 Vienna Dream11 Fantasy Suggestions

SAL vs PAK-CC Dream11 Prediction

Fantasy Suggestion #1: A Arif, Z Arif, R Pachayan, K Kailash, S Khan, N Hassan, B Zalmai, A Bilal, S Haya, J Sadran and Z Khan.

Captain: A Bilal Vice-Captain: N Hassan

Fantasy Suggestion #2: N Ahmed, Z Arif, U Tariq, K Kailash, S Khan, N Hassan, Z Goraya, A Bilal, S Haya, J Sadran and Z Khan.

Captain: Z Arif Vice-Captain: Z Khan