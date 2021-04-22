SAL vs VIA Dream11 Team Prediction, Fantasy Cricket Tips & Playing-11 Updates for Today's ECS T10 Austria, Vienna - April 23, 2021

In the 18th match of ECS T10 Austria, Vienna tournament, Salzburg CC will take on Vienna Afghan at Seebarn Cricket Ground on Friday.

Salzburg CC ended last season as the runners-up after they lost the grand finale to Pakistan CC. In the group stage, Salzburg finished in third spot after winning four matches and losing three encounters. They will aim to turn the tables going into this tournament.

Abrar Bilal and Ranjit Singh are the players to watch out for from the Salzburg CC side. Abrar scored 235 runs in the previous season in 10 innings and also picked up five wickets.

Meanwhile, Vienna Afghan are currently in second spot on the points table in the ongoing tournament with three wins and a defeat. In their previous match, they defeated Bangladesh Austria by nine runs.

Batting first, Vienna Afghan posted 142/5 in 10 overs and in response, Bangladesh Austria could post only 133/4. Sadiq Mohamad’s 56-run knock was crucial for the Vienna Afghan side.

Squads to choose from

Salzburg CC

Luqman Khan, Murtaza Mumtaz, Rahmanullah Pachayan, Ranjit Singh, Ali Shah, Nadeem Afzal Akhtar, Vidi Gondal, Abas Saleem, Abbas Ahmadzai, Ameer Hamza, Baljinder Singh, Imran Asif, Mubashar Ali, Muhammad Shahbaz, Saadii Cheema, Zahid Khan, Zeeshan Goraya, Abrar Bilal

Vienna Afghan

Ahmad Naveed Mustafa, Mohibullah Shenwari, Momtaz Tanha, Qadargul Utmanzai, Razmal Shigiwal, Abdulhaq Utamanzai, Ishaq Safi, Itibarshah Deedar, Sahil Zardan, Zain Mohammad, Aman Ahmadzai, Zabi Ibrahim, Muhammad Sadiq, Zabih Wahidi, Noor Ahmadzai, Islamuddin Omerkhel.

Probable Playing XIs

Salzburg CC

Abrar Bilal, Muhammad Shahbaz, Zeeshan Goraya, Rahmanullah Pachayan, Zahid Khan, Mubashar Ali, Saadii Cheema, Ranjit Singh, Baljinder Singh, Imran Asif, Abbas Ahmadzai

Vienna Afghan

Aman Ahmadzai, Mohibullah Shenwari, Noor Ahmadzai, Itibarshah Deedar, Islamuddin Omerkhel, Sahil Zadran, Zabi Ibrahim, Sadiq Mohamad, Razmal Shigiwal, Qadargul Utmanzai, Ishaq Safi

Match Details

Match: Salzburg CC vs Vienna Afghan, Match 18

Date and Time: April 23, 2021, 2.30 PM IST

Venue: Seebarn Cricket Ground, Seebarn

Pitch report

The teams chasing have won six out of 16 matches played in the tournament so far. We can expect captains winning the toss to bat first in order to keep the opposition on the backfoot.

The first innings par score is expected to be 80-100. Pace bowlers are deemed to do well in the powerplay overs, with lateral movement on offer.

ECS T10 Austria, Vienna Dream11 Fantasy Suggestions (SAL vs VIA)

SAL vs VIA Dream11 Team

Fantasy Suggestion #1: Sadiq Mohamad, Abrar Bilal, Qadargul Utmanzai, Aman Ahmadzai, Razmal Shigiwal, Ranjit Singh, Noor Ahmadzai, Zeeshan Goraya, Sahil Zadran, Itibarshah Deedar, Saadii Cheema

Captain: Abrar Bilal, Vice-captain: Qadargul Utmanzai

Fantasy Suggestion #2: Sadiq Mohamad, Abrar Bilal, Qadargul Utmanzai, Imran Asif, Aman Ahmadzai, Razmal Shigiwal, Noor Ahmadzai, Abbas Ahmadzai, Sahil Zadran, Itibarshah Deedar, Baljinder Singh

Captain: Sadiq Mohamad, Vice-captain: Abrar Bilal