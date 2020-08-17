SAL vs VIA Dream11 Team Prediction, Fantasy Cricket Tips & Playing 11 Updates for Today's ECS T10 Vienna Match - Aug 18th, 2020

Day 2 of the ECS T10 Vienna League starts with a mouthwatering clash between hot favourites Salzburg CC and Vienna Afghan CC at the Seebarn Cricket Ground.

Both Salzburg and Vienna Afghan stormed to four points after winning both their games on Monday. While Vienna Afghan made light work of Austria CC in their previous match, Salzburg went one better as they beat third-placed Pakistan CC by six wickets with two overs to spare.

While there isn't much to separate the two teams on paper, Salzburg CC will hold the edge ahead of this game, owing to the experience in their side. However, they are in for a stern test against Vienna Afghan, who will look to go two points clear of Salzburg with a win in this game.

With two valuable points up for grabs, we can expect this game to set the tone for what promises to be a high-scoring thriller in Seebarn.

Squads to choose from

Salzburg CC

Atif Mehmood, Mirza Ahsan, Abrar Bilal, Klair Kailash, Abbas Ahmadzai, Rizwan Javeed, Mubashar Syed, Zeeshan Goraya, Rahmanullah Pachayan, Zahid Khan, Saad Cheema, Gondal Naveed, Shahbaz Muhammad, Liaqat Muhammad, Nadeem Akhter, Abdul Rouf and Nisar Ahmed.

Vienna Afghan CC

Razmal Shigiwal, Baseer Khan, Khybar Malyar, Mohib Shenwari, Ishak Safi, Atiq Wahidi, Zabi Ibrahim, Aman Ahmadzai, Sahel Zadran, Sadiq Mohamad, Ahmad Naveed, Noor Ahmadzai, Zain Mohamad, Mumtaz Tanha, Aziz Khatak and Aziz Khaksar

Predicted Playing XIs

Salzburg CC

A Bilal, L Muhammad, N Ahmed, R Pachayan, M Ahsan, R Javeed, K Kailash, M Syed, Z Goraya, Z Khan and S Cheema

Vienna Afghan CC

S Mohamed, A Naveed, M Shenwari, K Malyar, A Ahmadzai, N Ahmadzai, R Shigiwai, S Zadran, Z Mohamed, I Safi and B Khan

Match Details

Match: Salzburg CC vs Vienna Afghan CC

Date: 18th August 2020, at 12:30 PM IST

Venue: Seebarn Cricket Ground, Seebarn

Pitch Report

A decent batting track is on offer with scores above 100 being a common sight in Seebarn. While the batsmen hold the edge going into this game, the pacers should get the ball to move around, which is something that the batsmen should keep an out for in this game. With conditions likely to remain the same throughout the match, both teams would ideally want to bat first and set a target of at least 100, which is par at this venue.

ECS T10 Vienna Dream11 Fantasy Suggestions

SAL vs VAL Dream11 Tips

Fantasy Suggestion #1: S Mohamad, K Malyar, K Kailash, R Pachayan, N Ahmadzai, A Ahmadzai, M Syed, Z Goraya, Z Mohamad, S Zadran and S Cheema

Captain: N Ahmadzai, Vice-Captain: M Syed

Fantasy Suggestion #2: A Bilal, K Malyar, K Kailash, R Pachayan, N Ahmadzai, A Ahmadzai, M Syed, Z Khan, Z Mohamad, S Zadran and S Cheema

Captain: M Syed, Vice-Captain: A Ahmadzai