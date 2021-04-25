SAL vs VID Dream11 Team Prediction, Fantasy Cricket Tips & Playing 11 Updates for Today's ECS T10 Vienna Match - Apr 26, 2021

Salzburg will lock horns with Vienna Danube in the 26th match of the ECS T10 Vienna at the Seebarn Cricket Ground on Monday.

Salzburg have won three of their five matches and are currently fourth in the ECS T10 Vienna points table. They won their last match against Indian Vienna by nine wickets. Salzburg will have to win Monday's game to keep their semi-final hopes alive.

Vienna Danube, on the other hand, will head into the fixture on the back of a three-run loss to Indian Vienna. They have won two of their five matches and are currently occupying sixth spot in the standings. Vienna Danube will have to win at least one of their last two matches to enter the semi-finals.

With both teams desperately looking for a win, the fans will be in for a thrilling ECS T10 Vienna contest on Monday.

Squads to choose from

Salzburg

Abrar Bilal, Mubashar Ali (C), Zeeshan Goraya, Rahmanullah Pachayan, Zahid Khan, Saadii Cheema, Luqman Khan, Muhammad Shahbaz, Imran Asif, Ranjit Singh, Vidi Gondal (WK), Ali Shah, Baljinder Singh, Balwinder Singh, Abbas Ahmadzai, Murtaza Mumtaz, Nadeem Afzal Akhtar, Abas Saleem, Ameer Hamza and Nandeep Soggi.

Vienna Danube

Klair Kailash, Khyber Malyar (C), Mohammad Safi, Zaid Miralikheil (WK), Shaukat Saied, Soleimankhel Habibullah, Adel Sherifullah, Abdul Rahman, Aziz Khatak, Abdul Rahman Miralikhel, Ahmed Zadran, Noura Khan Rahimzai, Obaidullah Omari, Samali Shinwari, Ruhullah Abdurahimzai, Abdollah Ahmed, Imdad Mullah, Rabani Ahmadzai, Khan Raoof, Khaybar Safi, Hasib Mir Alikhel, Assadrehman Naseri and Ehsanullah Marofkhel.

Advertisement

Predicted Playing XIs

Salzburg

Mubashar Ali (C), Zeeshan Goraya, Abrar Bilal, Vidi Gondal (WK), Imran Asif, Saadii Cheema, Baljinder Singh, Muhammad Shahbaz, Zahid Khan, Ali Shah, Rahmanullah Pachayan.

Vienna Danube

Khyber Malyar (C), Klair Kailash, Mohammad Safi, Zaid Miralikheil (WK), Aziz Khatak, Obaidullah Omari, Shaukat Saied, Abdul Rahman Miralikhel, Ahmed Zadran, Noura Khan Rahimzai, Soleimankhel Habibullah.

Match Details

Match: Salzburg vs Vienna Danube, Match 26, ECS T10 Vienn

Date & Time: 26th April 2021, 02:30 PM IST

Venue: Seebarn Cricket Ground, Seebarn.

Pitch Report

The pitch at the Seebarn Cricket Ground is a balanced one, with the average first innings score at the venue being 97 runs. While the batters will have to spend some time in the middle before going for the big shots, the bowlers need to bowl tight lines and lengths to survive on this wicket. The captain winning the toss should look to bowl first as the chasing teams have won the last four ECS T10 Vienna matches played here.

ECS T10 Vienna Dream11 Fantasy Suggestions (SAL vs VID)

SAL vs VID Dream11 Fantasy Suggestions - ECS T10 Vienna

Advertisement

Fantasy Suggestion #1: Abrar Bilal, Aziz Khatak, Klair Kailash, Imran Asif, Muhammad Shahbaz, Zeeshan Goraya, Khyber Malyar, Mohammad Safi, Mubashar Ali, Ali Shah, Obaidullah Omari.

Captain: Zeeshan Goraya. Vice-captain: Khyber Malyar.

Fantasy Suggestion #2: Abrar Bilal, Klair Kailash, Imran Asif, Muhammad Shahbaz, Zeeshan Goraya, Khyber Malyar, Mohammad Safi, Mubashar Ali, Ali Shah, Obaidullah Omari, Abdul Rahman Miralikhel.

Captain: Mohammad Safi. Vice-captain: Zeeshan Goraya.