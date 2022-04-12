SAL vs SPC Dream11 Prediction: Fantasy Cricket Tips, Today's Playing 11 and Pitch Report for ECS T10 Rotterdam 2022, Matches 7 & 8

Salland (SAL) will take on Sparta Cricket 1888 (SPC) in back-to-back ECS T10 Rotterdam 2022 matches at Sportpark Bermweg in Capelle on Tuesday.

Salland started their ECS T10 Rotterdam 2022 campaign with a win before losing their second game. Sparta Cricket 1888, meanwhile, lost their first two fixtures.

SAL vs SPC Probable Playing 11 today

Salland: Hamid Wardak, Victor Lubbers (c), Gul Nasir, Reinder Lubbers, Hashim Khan, Pasan Piyaranga (wk), Lokesh Kamti, Akhil Gopinath, Jarri Ullah, Gijs Seventer, Andy Malhari

Sparta Cricket 1888: Nasratullah Ibrahimkhil, Sandeep Sardha (wk), Raza Noor, Danish Umar, Wahab Umar, Joost-Martijn Snoep (c), Salman Yaqub, Sawan Sardha, Prithvi Balwantsingh, Karan Pawa, Ivo Hoornweg

Match Details

SAL vs SPC, Matches 7 and 8, ECS T10 Rotterdam 2022

Date & Time: April 12th 2022, 4:30 & 6:30 PM IST

Venue: Sportpark Bermweg, Capelle

Pitch Report

The pitch at Sportpark Bermweg in Capelle is likely to be an excellent one to bat on, with teams having consistently racked up big scores at the venue in the past. Another good batting track is likely to be in store for us for today's matches.

Today’s SAL vs SPC Dream11 Match Top Picks

Wicketkeeper

Sandeep Sardha has looked in good touch with the bat in the ECS T10 Rotterdam 2022, having accumulated 44 runs in two matches at a strike rate of 146.66.

Batter

Lokesh Kamti scored 24 runs at a strike rate of 184.61 in one game. He hit three sixes during the course of his knock.

All-rounder

Victor Lubbers has made a huge impact with both the bat and ball. He has amassed 67 runs at a strike rate of 239.28 while also taking two wickets.

Bowler

Gul Nasir has been in solid bowling form in the ECS T10 Rotterdam 2022, claiming three wickets at an economy rate of 5.25.

Top 5 best players to pick in SAL vs SPC Dream11 Prediction Team

Victor Lubbers (SAL): 186 points

Gul Nasir (SAL): 119 points

Hamid Wardak (SAL): 70 points

Sandeep Sardha (SPC): 63 points

Raza Noor (SPC): 42 points

Important stats for SAL vs SPC Dream11 Prediction Team

Victor Lubbers: 67 runs & 2 wickets

Gul Nasir: 3 wickets

Sandeep Sardha: 44 runs

SAL vs SPC Dream11 Prediction (ECS T10 Rotterdam 2022)

Dream11 Team for Salland vs Sparta Cricket 1888 - ECS T10 Rotterdam 2022.

Fantasy Suggestion #1: Sandeep Sardha, Raza Noor, Lokesh Kamti, Hashim Khan, Hamid Wardak, Prithvi Balwantsingh, Joost-Martijn Snoep, Victor Lubbers, Ivo Hoornweg, Jarri Ullah, Gul Nasir.

Captain: Victor Lubbers. Vice-captain: Sandeep Sardha.

Dream11 Team for Salland vs Sparta Cricket 1888 - ECS T10 Rotterdam 2022.

Fantasy Suggestion #2: Sandeep Sardha, Wahab Umar, Raza Noor, Lokesh Kamti, Hashim Khan, Hamid Wardak, Victor Lubbers, Ivo Hoornweg, Salman Yaqub, Gul Nasir, Reinder Lubbers.

Captain: Victor Lubbers. Vice-captain: Gul Nasir.

