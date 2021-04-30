SAL vs CRC Dream11 Team Prediction, Fantasy Cricket Tips & Playing 11 Updates for Today's ECS T10 Vienna 3rd Preliminary Final - Apr 30, 2021

Salzburg will square off against Cricketer CC in the third preliminary final of the ECS T10 Vienna at the Seebarn Cricket Ground on Friday.

Salzburg were very consistent in the first round, winning five out of their seven games and finishing second in the ECS T10 Vienna points table. But the Mubashar Ali-led side lost three games on the trot in the second round before beating Vienna Danube by 13 runs in the first preliminary final.

Cricketer CC, on the other hand, lost six out of their seven games in the first round. However, they turned things around superbly to win three games in a row in the second round before winning the second ECS T10 Vienna preliminary final.

Squads to choose from

Salzburg: Mubashar Ali (c), Abrar Bilal, Zeeshan Goraya, Rahmanullah Pachayan, Zahid Khan, Saadii Cheema, Imran Asif, Ali Shah, Muhammad Shahbaz, Vidi Gondal, Baljinder Singh, Ranjit Singh, Luqman Khan, Murtaza Mumtaz, Balwinder Singh, Abbas Ahmadzai, Nadeem Afzal Akhtar, Abas Saleem, Ameer Hamza, Nandeep Soggi

Cricketer CC: Bilal Zalmai (c), Jaweed Sadran, Shadnan Khan, Sarfaraz Zadran, Mohammad Waqar Zalmai, Baseer Khan, Usman Afridi, Sahel Ahmadzai, Abdul Nasir Babakarkhail, Khan-Agha Hamdard, Tariq Ahmadzai, Basheer Ahamadzari, Navidullah Shigiwal, Dost Mohamad, Aminullah Mushwani, Abdulwaseed Basit, Abas Sediqi

Predicted Playing XIs

Salzburg: Saadii Cheema, Baljinder Singh, Abrar Bilal (c & wk), Muhammad Shahbaz, Imran Asif, Zeeshan Goraya, Rahmanullah Pachayan, Zahid Khan, Murtaza Mumtaz, Ali Shah, Ranjit Singh

Cricketer CC: Bilal Zalmai (c), Jaweed Zadran, Usman Gol, Mohammad Waqar Zalmai, Sarfaraz Zadran, Shadnan Khan, Khan-Agha Hamdard, Baseer Khan, Abdulwaseed Basit, Basheer Ahamadzari (wk), Tariq Ahmadzai

Match Details

Match: Salzburg vs Cricketer CC

Date & Time: April 30th 2021, 6:30 PM IST

Venue: Seebarn Cricket Ground, Seebarn

Pitch Report

The Seebarn Cricket Ground has produced some absolute belters, with teams racking up big scores regularly here. The average first innings score at the venue is 105 and another high-scoring ECS T10 Vienna game could well be on the cards today.

ECS T10 Vienna Dream11 Fantasy Suggestions (SAL vs CRC)

Dream11 Team for ECS T10 Vienna 2021 - Preliminary Final 3.

Fantasy Suggestion #1: Basheer Ahamadzari, Rahmanullah Pachayan, Ranjit Singh, Muhammad Shahbaz, Bilal Zalmai, Baseer Khan, Zeeshan Goraya, Imran Asif, Saadii Cheema, Ali Shah, Abdulwaseed Basit

Captain: Zeeshan Goraya. Vice-captain: Bilal Zalmai

Fantasy Suggestion #2: Abrar Bilal, Usman Gol, Ranjit Singh, Muhammad Shahbaz, Bilal Zalmai, Jaweed Zadran, Zeeshan Goraya, Imran Asif, Ali Shah, Abdulwaseed Basit, Khan-Agha Hamdard

Captain: Zeeshan Goraya. Vice-captain: Jaweed Zadran