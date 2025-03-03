SAM vs ENM Dream11 Prediction: Fantasy Cricket Tips, Today's Playing 11 and Pitch Report for International Masters League 2025, Match 8

The 8th match of the International Masters League 2025 will see South Africa Masters (SAM) squaring off against England Masters (ENM) at the Kotambi Stadium in Vadodara on Monday, March 3. Ahead of this exciting match, here's all you need to know about the SAM vs ENM Dream11 Prediction, today's playing 11s, fantasy cricket tips, best player picks and the pitch report.

England Masters have lost their last two matches. They lost their last match to West Indies Masters by eight runs. South Africa Masters, too, have lost their last two matches. They lost their last match to Indian Masters by eight wickets.

These two teams have never played a head-to-head match.

SAM vs ENM Match Details

The 8th match of the International Masters League 2025 will be played on March 3 at the Kotambi Stadium in Vadodara. The game is set to take place at 7:30 PM IST. The live score & commentary of the game can be followed in the Sportskeeda Live Score section.

SAM vs ENM, 8th Match

Date and Time: March 3, 2025, 7:30 PM IST

Venue: Kotambi Stadium, Vadodara

Pitch Report

The pitch at Kotambi Stadium in Vadodara is good for batters. The team winning the toss should look to bat first and try to score a lot of runs. Fans can expect a good scoring match in both the innings. The last match played at this venue was between India Masters and South Africa Masters, where a total of 174 runs were scored at a loss of 12 wickets.

SAM vs ENM Form Guide

SAM - L L

ENM - L L

SAM vs ENM Probable Playing XI

SAM Playing XI

No injury updates

Hashim Amla, Jacques Rudolph, Jacques Kallis (c), Dane Vilas (wk), Henry Davids, Farhaan Behardien, Vernon Philander, Eddie Leie, Garnett Kruger, Makhaya Ntini, Thandi Tshabalala

ENM Playing XI

No injury updates

Eoin Morgan (c), Phil Mustard (wk), Ian Bell, Tim Ambrose, Darren Maddy, Tim Bresnan, Monty Panesar, Chris Tremlett, Stuart Meaker, Chris Schofield, Ryan Sidebottom

SAM vs ENM Dream11 Match Top Picks

Wicket-keeper

P Mustard

P Mustard is no doubt the best wicket-keeper pick for today's match. He is expected to bat in the top order and was in exceptional form in the recent matches. He smashed 31 runs in the last match. D Vilas is another good wicket-keeper option for today's nail-biting match.

Batters

H Amla

H Davids and H Amla are the two best batter picks for today's Dream11 team. H Amla is a hard hitter who can score a lot of runs at this venue. He played exceptionally well in the recent matches. Amla smashed 85 runs in the last two matches. E Morgan is another good batter for today's match.

All-rounders

J Kallis

T Bresnan and J Kallis are the best all-rounder picks for the Dream11 team. Both players are crucial for today's match. J Kallis will bat in the top order and bowl a good number of overs in today's match. D Mascarenhas is another good all-rounder for today's match.

Bowlers

C Schofield

The top bowler picks for today's Dream11 team are C Tremlett and C Schofield. Both the pacers can take a lot of wickets at this venue. C Schofield has an exceptional venue record and can scalp a lot of wickets in today's match. He has smashed 50 runs and taken three wickets in the last two matches. T Tshabalala is another good bowler for today's match.

SAM vs ENM match captain and vice-captain choices

H Amla

H Amla is the most crucial pick from the South Africa Masters as the pitch is expected to support both bowlers and batters. He will bat in the top order in today's match and is in top-notch form. He has smashed 85 runs in the last two matches.

C Schofield

C Schofield is one of the most crucial picks from the England Masters squad. He is in top notch form and can once again perform well at this venue. He will bat in the middle order and complete his quota of overs. Schofield has smashed 50 runs and taken three wickets in the last two matches.

5 Must-Picks for SAM vs ENM, 8th Match

J Kallis

C Schofield

T Tshabalala

H Davids

H Amla

South Africa Masters vs England Masters Match Expert Tips

As the pitch is expected to be well-balanced, it is advisable to make a team keeping that in mind. Making hard hitters or all-rounders the captain or vice-captain is the best way to gain maximum points and win grand leagues in today's match.

South Africa Masters vs England Masters Dream11 Prediction Today, Head-to-head

Fantasy suggestion #1

Wicket-keeper: P Mustard, D Vilas

Batters: H Davids, H Amla, E Morgan

All-rounders: J Kallis, T Bresnan

Bowlers: M Panesar, C Schofield, T Tshabalala, C Tremlett

South Africa Masters vs England Masters Dream11 Prediction Today, Grand League

Fantasy suggestion #2

Wicket-keeper: P Mustard, D Vilas

Batters: H Davids, H Amla, I Bell

All-rounders: J Kallis

Bowlers: M Panesar, C Schofield, T Tshabalala, C Tremlett, S Meaker

