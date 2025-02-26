SAM vs SLM Dream11 Prediction: Fantasy Cricket Tips, Today's Playing 11 and Pitch Report for International Master League 2025, Match 4

The 4th match of the International Master League 2025 will see South Africa Masters (SAM) squaring off against Sri Lanka Masters (SLM) at the Dr DY Patil Sports Academy in Mumbai on Wednesday, February 26. Ahead of this exciting match, here's all you need to know about the SAM vs SLM Dream11 Prediction, today's playing 11s, fantasy cricket tips, best player picks and the pitch report.

Sri Lanka Masters lost their first match of the tournament to India Masters by 4 runs. India Masters batted first and smashed 222 runs at a loss of 4 wickets. Sri Lanka Masters was able to smash only 218 runs while chasing the massive target. South Africa Masters, on the other hand, have a pretty strong team who can win today's match.

These two teams have never played a head-to-head match.

SAM vs SLM Match Details

The 4th match of the International Master League 2025 will be played on February 26 at the Dr DY Patil Sports Academy in Mumbai. The game is set to take place at 7:30 PM IST. The live score & commentary of the game can be followed in the Sportskeeda Live Score section.

SAM vs SLM, 4th Match

Date and Time: 26th February 2025, 7:30 PM IST

Venue: Dr DY Patil Sports Academy, Mumbai

Pitch Report

The pitch at Dr DY Patil Sports Academy in Mumbai is good for batters. Team winning the toss should look to bat first and try to score a lot of runs. Fans can expect a good scoring match in both the innings. The last match played at this venue was between India Masters and England Masters, where a total of 265 runs were scored at a loss of 9 wickets.

SAM vs SLM Form Guide

SAM - Will be playing their first match

SLM - L

SAM vs SLM Probable Playing XI

SAM Playing XI

No injury updates

Dane Vilas, Morne van Wyk, Henry Davids, Farhaan Behardien, Jacques Rudolph, Hashim Amla, Jonty Rhodes, Alviro Petersen, Jacques Kallis, Jean Paul Duminy, Vernon Philander, Garnett Kruger

SLM Playing XI

No injury updates

Upul Tharanga, Romesh Kaluwitharana, Kumar Sangakkarawkbat, Asela Gunaratne, Lahiru Thirimanne, Chinthaka Jayasinghe, Ashan Priyanjan, Dilruwan Perera, Isuru Udana, Jeevan Mendis, Nuwan Pradeep, Suranga Lakmal

SAM vs SLM Dream11 Match Top Picks

Wicket-keeper

K Sangakkara

K Sangakkara is no doubt the best wicket-keeper pick for today's match. He is expected to bat in the top order and was in exceptional form in the recent matches. He smashed 51 runs in the last match. D Vilas is another good wicket-keeper option for today's match.

Batters

H Amla

A Gunaratne and H Amla are the two best batsmen picks for today's Dream11 team. H Amla is a hard hitter who can score a lot of runs at this venue. He played exceptionally well in the recent matches. L Thirimane is another good batter for today's match.

All-rounders

J Kallis

I Udana and J Kallis are the best all-rounder picks for the Dream11 team. Both players are crucial for today's match. S Binny will bat in the top order and bowl a good number of overs in today's match. J Duminy is another good all-rounder for today's match.

Bowlers

S Lakmal

The top bowler picks for today's Dream11 team are M Ntini and S Lakmal. Both the pacers can take a lot of wickets at this venue. S Lakmal has an exceptional venue record and can take a lot of wickets in today's match. N Pradeep is another good bowler for today's match.

SAM vs SLM match captain and vice-captain choices

K Sangakkara

K Sangakkara is the most crucial pick from the Sri Lanka Masters as the pitch is expected to support both bowlers and batters. He will bat in the top order in today's match and is in top-notch form. He smashed 51 runs in the last match.

J Kallis

J Kallis is one of the most crucial picks from the South Africa Masters squad. He is in top notch form and can once again perform well at this venue. He will bat in the top order and complete his quota of overs.

5 Must-Picks for SAM vs SLM, 4th Match

J Duminy

K Sangakkara

J Kallis

I Udana

H Amla

South Africa Masters vs Sri Lanka Masters Match Expert Tips

As the pitch is expected to be well-balanced, it is advisable to make a team keeping that in mind. Making hard hitters or all-rounders the captain or vice-captain is the best way to gain maximum points and win grand leagues in today's match.

South Africa Masters vs Sri Lanka Masters Dream11 Prediction Today, Head-to-head

Fantasy suggestion #1

Wicket-keeper: K Sangakkara

Batters: U Tharanga, L Thirimane, A Gunaratne, H Amla

All-rounders: J Kallis, J Duminy, J Mendis, I Udana

Bowlers: S Lakmal, M Ntini

South Africa Masters vs Sri Lanka Masters Dream11 Prediction Today, Grand League

Fantasy suggestion #2

Wicket-keeper: K Sangakkara

Batters: A Gunaratne, H Amla

All-rounders: J Kallis, J Duminy, J Mendis, I Udana, A Priyanjan

Bowlers: S Lakmal, M Ntini, N Pradeep

