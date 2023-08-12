SAN vs WCC Dream11 Prediction: Fantasy Cricket Tips, Today's Playing 11 and Pitch Report for JCL T20, Match 8

The 8th match of the JCL T20 will see Sano CC (SAN) squaring off against Wyverns Cricket Club (WCC) at the Sano International Cricket Ground 2 in Sano on Saturday, August 12. Ahead of this exciting match, here's all you need to know about the SAN vs WCC Dream11 Prediction, today's playing 11s, fantasy cricket tips, best player picks and the pitch report.

Sano CC will be playing their first match of the season. Wyverns Cricket Club, on the other hand, lost their last match against TRC by 11 runs.

Wyverns Cricket Club will give it their all to win the match, but Sano CC are expected to win this nail-biting encounter.

SAN vs WCC Match Details

The 8th match of the JCL T20 will be played on August 12 at the Sano International Cricket Ground 2 in Sano. The game is set to take place at 10:30 AM IST. The live score & commentary of the game can be followed in the Sportskeeda Live Score section.

SAN vs WCC, Match 8

Date and Time: 12th August 2023, 10:30 AM IST

Venue: Sano International Cricket Ground 2, Sano

Pitch Report

The pitch looks well-balanced. Batsmen who are tactically talented will be able to score on this pitch. Both teams will prefer to bat second on this pitch.

SAN vs WCC Form Guide

SAN - Will be playing their first match

WCC - Will be playing their first match

SAN vs WCC Probable Playing XI

SAN Playing XI

No injury updates

Chihaya Arakawa (wk), Reo Sakurano, Souta Wada, Ryouhei Toyoizumi, Munir Ahmad, Shotaro Hiratsuka, Kazumasa Hiratsuka, Aoto Okajima, Zubair Khan, Kohei Wakita, Tomoki Kurihara

WCC Playing XI

No injury updates

Souto Hashimoto (wk), Tomoya Takada, Shogo Kimura, Wataru Miyauchi, Takuya Ono, Raheel Kano, Oshantha Nanayakkara, Yusuke Wakuta, Nozomi Tomizawa, Kohei Kubota, Koji Iwasaki

SAN vs WCC Dream11 Match Top Picks

Wicket-keeper

C Arakawa

C Arakawa is no doubt the best wicket-keeper pick for today's match as he will bat in the top order and has a high chance of scoring well. He is expected to play well in today's match. S Hashimoto is another good pick for today's nail-biting match.

Batters

R Sakurano

R Sakurano and S Kimura are the two best batsmen picks for the Dream11 team. W Miyauchi played exceptionally well in the last series, so he is also a good pick for today's Dream11 fantasy team.

All-rounders

R Kano

S Hiratsuka and R Kano are the best all-rounder picks for the Dream11 team as they are batting in the top order and also completing their quota of overs. O Nanayakkara is another good pick for today's Dream11 match.

Bowlers

R Ozeki

The top bowler picks for today's Dream11 team are R Ozeki and H Kakinuma. Both have bowled brilliantly in the last few matches, and they are also expected to bowl in death overs. N Tomizawa is another good pick for the Dream11 team.

SAN vs WCC match captain and vice-captain choices

W Miyauchi

W Miyauchi will bat in the top order and is in top notch form, making him the safest pick for the captaincy. He is expected to play a crucial role in today's nail-biting match.

R Kano

Since the pitch is well-balanced, you can make R Kano as he will bat in the top order and also complete his quota of overs. You can make him the captain of the grand league teams.

5 Must-Picks for SAN vs WCC, Match 8

R Kano

W Miyauchi

S Kimura

S Hiratsuka

O Nanayakkara

Sano CC vs Wyverns Cricket Club Match Expert Tips

As the pitch is well-balanced, it is advisable to pick at least 4 all-rounders, who will bat at the top order and also bowl their quota of overs. Making them the captain or vice-captain is another good way to gain maximum points and win grand leagues.

Sano CC vs Wyverns Cricket Club Dream11 Prediction Today, Head-to-head

Fantasy suggestion #1

Wicket-keeper: C Arakawa, S Hashimoto

Batters: S Kimura (vc), W Miyauchi (c), R Sakurano

All-rounders: R Kano, S Hashimoto, O Nanayakkara

Bowlers: N Tomizawa, H Kakinuma, R Ozeki

Sano CC vs Wyverns Cricket Club Dream11 Prediction Today, Grand League

Fantasy suggestion #2

Wicket-keeper: C Arakawa

Batters: S Kimura, W Miyauchi, R Sakurano

All-rounders: R Kano (c), S Hiratsuka (vc), O Nanayakkara, K Hiratsuka

Bowlers: N Tomizawa, H Kakinuma, R Ozeki