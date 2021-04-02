Create
SAP vs AMB Dream11 Team Prediction, Fantasy Cricket Tips & Playing 11 Updates for Today’s Kerala Women’s T20 (KCA Pink T20 Challengers) Match - April 2nd, 2021

SAP vs AMB Dream11 Tips - KCA Pink T20 Challengers
Team Sapphire will take on Team Amber in the 13th match of the KCA Pink T20 Challengers on Friday.

Both teams have been in great form in the KCA Pink T20 Challengers. After winning four matches in a row, Sapphire sustained their first defeat in the competition against Team Ruby. They want to return to winning ways at the earliest.

Meanwhile, after opening their KCA Pink T20 Challengers campaign with consecutive losses, Team Amber seems to have found their mojo. They are unbeaten in three matches since their last defeat. In their last outing, they got the better of Team Pearl by seven runs.

The two sides have played against each other once already, with Team Sapphire winning that KCA Pink T20 Challengers encounter.

Squads to choose from:

Team Sapphire

H U Bhoomika, C K Maneesha (wk), Santosh Siha, Sajeevan Sajana (c), Sayoojya Salilan, Alka A Suresh, Renjusha, Suren Sandra, K K Aparna, Surendran Vinaya, Anju Rajan, Arathi Ravi, Chilthanya J, Nandini P T, Aswathy M, Farha Shirin, A K Aiswarya

Team Amber

George Jincy (c), J S Deepthi (wk), K R Sneha, M Abina, Aleena M P, Devika Krishna Kumar, Aleena Surendran, Sruthi TP, Gireesh Diya, Anusree Anilkumar, V J Joshitha

Predicted Playing XIs

Team Sapphire

H U Bhoomika, C K Maneesha (wk), Santosh Siha, Sajeevan Sajana (c), Sayoojya Salilan, Alka A Suresh, Renjusha, Suren Sandra, K K Aparna, Surendran Vinaya, Anju Rajan

Team Amber

George Jincy (c), J S Deepthi (wk), K R Sneha, M Abina, Aleena M P, Devika Krishna Kumar, Aleena Surendran, Sruthi TP, Gireesh Diya, Anusree Anilkumar, V J Joshitha

Match Details

Match: Team Sapphire vs Team Amber, Match 13

Venue: Sanatana Dharma College Ground, Alappuzha

Date & Time: 2nd April, 2021, 10:00 AM IST

Pitch Report

The pitch at the Sanatana Dharma College Ground is a balanced one. The track is better suited to the spinners than the pacers. The average first innings score at the venue is 109.

KCA Pink T20 Challengers Dream11 Fantasy Suggestions (SAP vs AMB)

SAP vs AMB Dream11 Tips - KCA Pink T20 Challengers

Fantasy Suggestion #1: J Deepthi, H U Bhoomika, M Aleena, S Siha, S Sajana, G Jincy, S Aleena, K K Aparna, S Sandra, G Diya, S Vinaya

Captain: S Sajana. Vice-captain: G Jincy

Fantasy Suggestion #2: J Deepthi, CK Maneesha, H U Bhoomika, M Aleena, S Siha, S Sajana, G Jincy, S Aleena, S Sandra, G Diya, S Vinaya

Captain: H U Bhoomika. Vice-captain: S Sandra

Published 02 Apr 2021, 00:20 IST
comments icon
Kerala Women's T20 Team Sapphire Team Amber S Sajana Jincy George Dream11 Prediction Cricket
